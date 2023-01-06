facebook
06 Jan 2023 08:30 AM

Converse x Nissin Foods team up for a cup noodles-inspired footwear capsule

Sushmita Mahanta

Of late, Converse has been soaring high with its lifestyle footwear category. From its global partnership with Ader Error in patchwork-style Chucks, period of opulence with A-Cold-Wall to the latest collaboration with Nissin Foods for a three-part cup noodles-inspired sneaker collection, Converse has truly come a long way. A subsidiary of Nike, Converse manufactures its products under the trade names of Cons, Chuck Taylor All-Star, John Varvatos and Jack Purcell.

The new Converse x Nissin Foods footwear capsule is to drop supposedly in January 2023, with a retail price of around USD 101. Three pairs of the All-Star R will be stocked with a take on popular Nissin Foods flavour wrappings.

More about the Converse x Nissin Foods footwear capsule

converse
Inspired by the outdoors and built for utility, the Lugged 2.0 collection; Image credit: Converse/Instagram

After claiming to sell over 50 billion cups of instant noodles since 1967, Nissin Foods, a Japanese convenience food company, has now decided to zero down on making a duo of high-cut iterations and one low-top variation for the new footwear capsule in collaboration with Converse.

The food company, which created the original instant ramen, offers an array of delicious, quick and easy foods. Keeping in mind the same, the upcoming cup noodles-inspired sneaker collection is designed to maintain the food company’s originality in terms of its seafood-based instant ramen flavours.

How is it designed?

Rugged outsoles, fleece linings and waterproof construction make up the new Lugged 2.0 collection; Image credit: Converse/Instagram

With cup noodle embellishments printed across the tongues and lateral sides of the right sneaker in red or blue against a sharp white canvas, with Converse hitting in the same fonts of the left sneaker, the latest Converse x Nissin Foods footwear capsule already smells of comfort and luxury.

The lower top goes well with the stark black uppers. The black and white cup noodle logos and bold red Nissin Foods insignia add to its aesthetic. However, the twisted laces that match the perfectly-cooked noodles concept, steal the limelight.

(Main and featured image credit: Converse?; Bernardo Pereira; Quibik/ Public domain/via Wikimedia Commons) This story first appeared on Augustman Malaysia

Converse New sneakers converse high-top sneakers nissin
A PhD research scholar, Sushmita is a full-time writer and a part time poet. Clashing and colliding with words since childhood, there was nothing better than writing she could do to make a living. Notepads are Sushmita's one true love -- the unbothered victims drowned in the ink of her pen. An avid fan of K-pop and K-dramas, she mostly writes about Korean culture and entertainment. When not writing, Sushmita is dancing, reading, collecting books, learning about fashion, art, motion pictures, and appreciating BTS.

 
