8 Best chunky sneakers to cop if you want to hop on the trend

Whether you’re a sneaker enthusiast or not, you’ve probably witnessed many major trends gain popularity over the last few years in the sneaker fashion scene. The one trend, however, that stood out for most of us owing to the diverse opinions it garnered includes thick, high rubber soles and maximal design. Well, we’re referring to the chunky sneakers trend that’s been a buzzword in the sneaker community for a long time now.
Also known as dad shoes, chunky sneakers are known for their oversized look because of their extravagant sole design and over-the-top detailing. Remember the Raf Simons X Adidas Ozweego shoes or the Balenciaga Triple S that were quite literally the harbingers of the trend? The chunky sneakers were earlier considered a bit too much because of their garish styling, but fast-forward a few years and find these shoes everywhere. They have people fascinated and obsessed with their unique style, comfort and versatility. So much so that they’ve made their way into coveted closets of celebrities, including Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Chance the Rapper, from around the globe.
More so, the wide variety of designs available for people to choose from is quite extensive and astonishing. From reinventing classic and iconic staples in a chunky silhouette to dropping absolutely fresh styles, brands have been going all out with their designs and sneakerheads have been equally embracive of them. Take the Converse Run Star Motion CX Platform (Buy it for SGD 142 on Farfetch) for instance. An iteration of the classic Chuck Taylors, these eyeball-grabbing chunky sneakers have been a hot-selling pair. Similarly, the avant-garde design of the Balmain Unicorn Chunky Sneakers (Buy it for SGD 1,760 on Farfetch) makes it an amazing standout pick.
So, whether you’re team chunky sneakers or not, this trend is definitely in for the long haul. And if you too wish to join this bandwagon, get scrolling through our edit of some of the best pairs to get your hands on.
Here’s a list of the best chunky sneakers to amp up your shoe game
(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Nike)
Jump To / Table of Contents
With the design that’s inspired by high-flying basketball style and graffiti art of the 90s, the Nike Air More Uptempo ‘96 in a chunky design makes for a great pick. Offering both style and comfort are the elastic straps across the top of the foot that not only lend you a secure fit but also let you wear the pair unlaced. While the synthetic underlays add dimension beneath the AIR lettering, the Max Air unit adds durable and lightweight cushioning. The design also has embroidered swooshes that are icing on the top.
Image: Courtesy Nike
Balmain‘s penchant for bold silhouettes is known worldwide and these black eccentric sneakers fit in that criteria perfectly. Loved for their panelled design and a chunky rubber sole these Unicorn sneakers were reimagined for their AW22 collection. With a pointed toe, lace fastening and printed logo, the pair looks subtle yet extravagant at the same time.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Nail the chunky sneakers trend with the Converse Run Star Motion CX Platform that are a modish spin on the classic everyday Chucks. While an exaggerated wavy platform sole with traction lugs and rounded heel lends futuristic vibes to the design, the 100 percent organic canvas upper with a rubber toe cap and the ankle patch retain the iconic style. It has a CX foam insole and lightweight phylon midsole for impact absorption and cushioning.
Image: Courtesy Converse
A part of Y-3 and Adidas collaboration, the Makura shoes experiment with proportions and innovative concepts. While the foam padding wraps the cushioned EVA midsole provides comfort and lends a cloud-like visual feel to the design, the rubber outsole is inspired by track running shoes and features a spikes aesthetic. They’re fashioned in a classic black and white colourway which makes them versatile enough to be styled.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
A unisex chunky sneaker, the Hoka One One is a maximally cushioned road shoe that’s perfect for everyday wear owing to its ultralight full-length EVA midsole and bevelled heel design. With a wide footbed for better stability and a sleek calf leather and mesh upper, the pair is also engineered with early-stage MetaRocker geometry for ease and all-day comfort.
Image: Courtesy Hoka
A calf leather chunky low-top with faux fur detailing, these sneakers by Just Cavalli in a stunning black hue with contrasting laces would be a great addition to your shoe closet. While the entire design itself is an exquisite blend of quirk and chicness, the chunky rubber sole further adds a dramatic edge to the pair. From denims and shorts to dresses, these chunky sneakers for women absolutely stand out.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Fashioned in PVC and fabric with a rubber sole are these chunky sneakers by Rombaut that would up your everyday style game like no other. These front lace-ups have fabric linings, an extravagantly chunky sole and mesh detailing to ensure comfort and breathability. The logo patches on the side and the tongue add just the right hint of colour contrast to the all-white design.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Crafted in an understated design but a peppy sunset orange hue, these modish sneakers by Versace have that cool edge that you sometimes wish your look could reflect. Providing ultimate comfort and flexibility in a stylish way, these slip-on shoes would instantly become your out-and-about wardrobe essential. Its classic calf leather and PVC upper and rubber sole construction lends this pair a super casual vibe, making it versatile enough to be styled with anything.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Also known as dad sneakers, chunky sneakers are shoes that have big, thick and high soles, while the upper is generally made of different materials like leather, mesh and polyester layered together. These designs usually have a maximal make and often look oversized.
Answer: Shoes with thick soles are usually heavy, which can be painful for your feet during longer commutes and walking routines. Hence, if you’re looking for a walking shoe, avoid chunky trainers, as they can hurt your shins because of the extra effort required by the muscles. However, designs nowadays also feature lightweight cushioning and comfortable soles and midsoles. So, considering the weight of your chunky shoes before buying is a good idea.
Answer: Yes, chunky sneakers have been a rage for the past few years and continue to be one of the biggest fashion trends.
Answer: Chunky sneakers can be styled with all kinds of outfits. Whether you’re stepping out in denims or your joggers, biker shorts or chinos, flared pants or dresses or even pant-suits, you can team up a pair of these shoes with all of them.
Answer: As long as they feel comfortable in them without putting extra effort to walk, anybody can wear chunky sneakers. It all comes down to preferences and comfort. However, older people should avoid wearing them for longer periods at a stretch.