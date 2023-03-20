8 Best chunky sneakers to cop if you want to hop on the trend

Whether you’re a sneaker enthusiast or not, you’ve probably witnessed many major trends gain popularity over the last few years in the sneaker fashion scene. The one trend, however, that stood out for most of us owing to the diverse opinions it garnered includes thick, high rubber soles and maximal design. Well, we’re referring to the chunky sneakers trend that’s been a buzzword in the sneaker community for a long time now.

Also known as dad shoes, chunky sneakers are known for their oversized look because of their extravagant sole design and over-the-top detailing. Remember the Raf Simons X Adidas Ozweego shoes or the Balenciaga Triple S that were quite literally the harbingers of the trend? The chunky sneakers were earlier considered a bit too much because of their garish styling, but fast-forward a few years and find these shoes everywhere. They have people fascinated and obsessed with their unique style, comfort and versatility. So much so that they’ve made their way into coveted closets of celebrities, including Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Chance the Rapper, from around the globe.

More so, the wide variety of designs available for people to choose from is quite extensive and astonishing. From reinventing classic and iconic staples in a chunky silhouette to dropping absolutely fresh styles, brands have been going all out with their designs and sneakerheads have been equally embracive of them. Take the Converse Run Star Motion CX Platform (Buy it for SGD 142 on Farfetch) for instance. An iteration of the classic Chuck Taylors, these eyeball-grabbing chunky sneakers have been a hot-selling pair. Similarly, the avant-garde design of the Balmain Unicorn Chunky Sneakers (Buy it for SGD 1,760 on Farfetch) makes it an amazing standout pick.

So, whether you’re team chunky sneakers or not, this trend is definitely in for the long haul. And if you too wish to join this bandwagon, get scrolling through our edit of some of the best pairs to get your hands on.

Here’s a list of the best chunky sneakers to amp up your shoe game

(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Nike)