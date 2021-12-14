Countdown to 2022 in these festive New Year’s Eve dresses

Set the tone by entering the new year in our curated New Year’s Eve dresses.
It doesn’t hurt to think one step ahead for the New Year celebrations, especially with Christmas around the corner. As we approach the final weeks of 2021, we’re ready to usher in the new year with a fresh start. Whether you’re planning a small gathering at home or keeping things low profile with a relaxing staycation, hunting for the ideal outfit is crucial in this situation. It’s a tradition where the New Year’s Eve celebrations are all about feasting with a glamorous outfit on display. Dressing up for the occasion is a guaranteed mood-booster while increasing your confidence.
Spoil yourself with a new party dress to commemorate the new year. For sustainable practices, it’s essential to be mindful of what you’re purchasing. Think about how you can wear this dress again for other occasions, such as summer parties, holidays and lunch outings. With our curated selections, you will adore the look and feel of each outfit to carry with you for seasons to come.
Here is a list of New Year’s Eve dresses to add to the cart:
Designer Surmai Jain of Polite Society stands for power dressing with unconventional tailoring, and this structured dress took our breath away. Go bold in hot pink as the blend of puffy sleeves, bow details, corset, and lace-ups takes control. Pair this bold piece with matching hot pink heels, or dial it down with brown lace-up heels.
This romantic number is bound to turn heads. With its dramatic ruffles, you won’t even need to accessorise and let the dress speak for itself. Thanks to the spandex material, the off-shoulder dress hugs your body to accentuate your best features. Elevate the look by adding coloured eyeliner to the lids and gloss on the lips.
Consider this the ideal party dress for every celebration. This cotton poplin dress is airy and designed with adjustable straps for better support. With yellow associated with hope and sunshine, trust this dress to cure any gloomy day. Think about the styling opportunities after NYE. Flaunt it on any island getaway or a weekend brunch with the girls.
There’s nothing like a classic LBD. Elegant and fuss-free, this A-line pleated garment deserves to stand out without overdoing it. The pleated chiffon and wide raglan sleeve add a chic flair to the sophisticated look. Accessorise with silver dangler earrings and metallic heels; then you’re good to go. Another styling tip is to take inspiration from the ‘70s rock era by pairing wide-legged pants with the dress to switch things up – white booties will do the trick.
Sultry yet alluring, this shimmering piece deserves a night out on the dancefloor. With cut-outs in style for SS22, opt for a halter neck, like this midi Trendyol dress, to show off those collarbones. Make it effortless by going monochrome for the accessories – shimmering metallic slingbacks, evening bag and hoop earrings. In addition, the ruched detailing along the side creates a decorous detail to the sequinned garment.
Polka dots are in, and it’s hard to resist this elegant piece in your closet. Believe it or not, the classic print is derived from the Czech dance of the same name. If you’re nervous about flaunting red in your daily outfits, keep in mind that the shade is a symbol of strength and power. Grab the crowd’s attention by showing up in this dress. The polka dot print embodies grace, just like how Marilyn Monroe would flaunt it in the mid century. Our favourite detail? The stylish bow.