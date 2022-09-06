A beginners guide to flaunting Korean fashion this season

With K-Pop stars sweeping the world, everything Korean is in vogue these days. From immaculate foundation and rosy cheeks to stunning outfit styles, Korean fashion seems to be fairly classy. It is a perfect blend of style and practicality, with all of the distinctive statement pieces and figure-flattering ensembles. While there is a lot to cover, if you’re wondering how to dress in those cute Korean outfits, here’s your ultimate Korean fashion guide.

Korean fashion inspiration for 2022

Korean fashion is often lauded as among the greatest in the world. Korean fashion is gaining popularity as Seoul swiftly becomes one of the world’s fashion capitals. Whereas Korean fashion was hardly regarded a few years ago, the country is now looked to for the latest fashion trends.

The popularity of Korean culture, such as K-dramas and K-pop, only adds to the expansion of Korean fashion. Celebrities such as actors and idols use various media platforms to promote the newest Korean fashion trends to millions of screens across the world.

There is no denying that Korean clothing style is popular all over the world, and it is no surprise that Seoul Fashion Week, which began in 2013, is now a thing, and designers from all over the world are always eager to attend. Given the current buzz around Korean fashion, we’ve prepared this piece to provide you with all the inspiration you’ll need to nail the cute Korean outfits. All you have to do is scroll down to find out.

Pastel Colours

When it comes to the bold prints and flashy colours, Korean fashion is never the main focus. Even in the edgy street style, neutral, pastel tones and low saturation colours such as dusty pink and pastel orange play a significant role.

Instead of dressing like a fashion diva in a faux fur coat and leather pants, Koreans choose the “girl next door” style in variety of vibrant spring colours.

Street Style

In the last several years, streetwear has really taken off in Korea. It’s becoming incredibly popular to see on the streets of Seoul, thanks to several celebrities who have embraced the look. Oversized shirts, baggy jeans, and bucket hats are prominent streetwear trends in Korea.

This type of clothing is significantly different from what has been trendy in recent years, and oversized clothing was previously a very niche trend. Many new street-wear brands are emerging, and the style is becoming increasingly prevalent on the streets.

Oversized Coats

Oversized coats, especially trench coats, are extremely popular in Korea! Trench coats and other oversized coats, although seem difficult to style, are simple to pair with a variety of ensembles. Layer them with anything from floral dresses to minimalistic ensembles if you have a neutral colour coat.

There’s no denying that oversized coats are one of the most significant Korean fashion trends for 2022. They lend a touch of elegance to any ensemble, and layering naturally adds an extra degree of sophistication.

Trench or even oversized coats go well with an ensemble that combines neutral colours and is otherwise minimal. Complete your look with a beautiful pair of boots or heels and you’re good to go.

Co-ord Sets

When we say two-piece or co-ord sets, you might think of the two-piece sets that are popular in American and European fashion. These looks typically pair a crop top or tube top with pants or long skirts. Two-piece sets are far more diversified in Korea, with many various alternatives.

The matching set is a popular style right now. Outfits like this one feel liberating in many ways. There is significantly less pressure to match clothes and put together a stunning ensemble. Rather, you may select a matching pair of shoes and forget about your worries. If you’re looking for footwear to pair, go through your wardrobe for any pairs of long boots. They usually look fabulous with two-piece ensembles.

School Girl Aesthetic

In Korea, the uniform has evolved from a daily school uniform to a modern everyday style. An A-line skirt is necessary, which is worn with a button-down shirt or a simple long-sleeved top, a beret, and loafers.

Florals

For several years, the popular floral pattern has been a part of the cute Korean outfits. No, not just in the spring, also for the rest of the year. The floral print is quite popular in Korean fashion because of the classic feminine touch it adds to any look. As a result, floral patterns are common in most summer collections of women’s clothes. With spring 2022 trends emphasising the revival of classic prints, it’s no wonder that florals are the must-have pattern in Korean fashion. You will notice at least one person wearing a beautiful floral pattern look wherever you go.

