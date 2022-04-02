Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza is the face of Swarovski’s Hari Raya 2022 campaign

The devoted mother of two has long been a fan of Swarovski, so this ambassadorship comes naturally for Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza. During the unveiling, the icon revealed that she does not walk out of the door without these two accessories: a ring and a bracelet. In her opinion, as a woman, jewellery is simply a must. That must be doubly so for occasions where this superstar takes the stage.

This collection features specially selected Swarovski jewels. From timepieces to earrings, check out some of our top picks from the release.

No matter what the theme is for your family’s Raya, these baubles will make for a refined combination. While the collection is centred around the colour green — accented with white, yellow and rose metallics — the precious accessories also arrive in a neutral array to complement any sartorial choice you’ll be making this Eid celebration and beyond.

Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza marked the occasion of the announcement with two songs — her chart-topping classic ‘Aku Cinta Padamu’ and Frankie Vallie’s hit ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’. In an interview session, the starlet also shares her musical future plans. Currently, the multi-hyphenate is in the process of completing a single, much to her fans’ delight. We can also expect a full-length album from the singer in 2022, as well as a concert by the end of this year, should all go according to plan.

Featured image credit: Swarovski

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia