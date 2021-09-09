From Dior x PSG to Birkenstock x Stüssy, here are 6 designer collaborations to adore

In the world of fashion, collaborations keep things fresh. From Dior designing the official PSG wardrobe to Zara launching its first-ever designer collaboration, we have all the juice.

Shortly after the news of Lionel Messi joining the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain, the football club is now in the news for its latest collaboration with Dior. Yes, the French luxury house is joining hands with the French football club to create the official PSG wardrobe. Helmed by Kim Jones, Dior’s Artistic Director of men’s collections, the dapper new wardrobe will consist of a formal and casual look. Scoring high are the sharp suits for formal wear and Harrington jacket, a knitted sweater, a polo shirt, trousers, and Dior’s Explorer derbies for a casual affair. The iconic Dior Saddle bag also makes an appearance as does the CD icon branding.

Birkenstock x Stüssy

German footwear label, Birkenstock has been on a roll when it comes to designer collaborations. In July, there was Jil Sanders, August was Proenza Schouler and come September, the brand is collaborating with Stüssy. A reunion of sorts, the piece in highlight is the iconic Boston slide-on sandal that is crafted from a single piece of suede with a cork footbed. Available in three colourways — sand, grass and concrete — these sandals are in sync with Stüssy’s California surfer chic aesthetic.

UNIQLO x Ines De la Fressange

If you’re looking to dress chic like a French girl, then Uniqlo’s latest designer collaboration with French model and designer Ines De la Fressange should be a good starting point. Inspired by a quaint Swiss hamlet, Rossinière, that is much loved by artists for its natural beauty, the collection embodies effortless French style against a pastoral background. The village is also the place where Ines spend her Christmas holidays, and this holiday spirit is reflected in the carefree collection that hits the shop on September 3, 2021. Check out our five must-have pieces from the collection right here.

ONLY X Flabjacks

Add a dose of fun to your street style as ONLY brings the doodles of Shanghai-based artist Ton Mak to town. Enter a colourful world of characters from Flabjacks that are chubby, cheeky and quirky. The limited-edition collection consists of dresses, jogger-style trousers, crop tops, and denim and is available online and in stores.

Crocs and Sankuanz

The ugly shoe trend firmly established Crocs place in the world of fashion. So, when the brand collaborated with disruptive fashion label SANKUANZ, the merger seemed symbiotic. The Chinese brand’s cult-like following and unconventional approach to design can be seen in three distinct versions of the classic Croc clog. These avant-garde sandals are available in Savage Forest (acid green) with black rear buckles as well as Meta Black and Eternal White in a retro-futuristic avatar that is available online and offline at VegNonVeg and Superkicks.

Zara x KASSL Editions

A first for the high street brand, Zara has finally given into the designer collaborations trend as it ties up with minimalistic fashion label, KASSL Editions. Slotted for September, the collection includes objects for the home as well as ready-to-wear garments with a clean aesthetic. Can’t wait to see the Amsterdam based label’s genderless, utilitarian aesthetic translated onto Zara’s line.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India