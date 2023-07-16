Namita Alexander talks about styling Diana Penty for a weekend in Paris

From making heads turn at the Haute Couture Week to strolling through the streets of Paris, Diana Penty donned plenty of stellar looks exuding a Parisian chic that had us invested in her social media feed. To have further insight into her ensembles, we have her stylist, Namita Alexander unveiling the mood board.

The Haute Couture Week came back with another series of sartorial surprises from several renowned luxury maisons. Speaking of which, with Couture, comes the trail of celebrities gracing the front rows and we had a few from the B-town clan catching a gaze. One name that kept popping on our Instagram feeds, with a nonchalance in her Parisian chic was Diana Penty! The actor arrived in Paris with Lenskart and was seen serving back-to-back looks, be it at the Haute Couture Week or just while taking a stroll on the streets of Paris. She was styled by her longtime pal Namita Alexander, the one who made sure to keep her signature style intact while experimenting with silhouettes.

It was Diana Penty’s grace and Namita Alexander’s style sensibilities that kept us hooked on Diana’s sartorial series in Paris. So, to have inside access to Diana’s Paris diaries, here we have Namita Alexander unveiling the mood board for Diana Penty’s ensembles, her personal style and more.

Namita Alexander on Diana Penty’s style, the future of fashion and more…

Fashion is a great form of expression. How would you describe your personal style?

My personal style is temperamental! It all depends on my mood, the weather, how I’m feeling, etc. One day I’m in a sharply tailored suit, the next minute, I’m in a mini skirt and patchwork tee! I love putting looks together with high street, designer, vintage, and street buys all in one look. That kind of mash-up excites me the most. Colour wise I most often tend to stick to black and neutrals.

What inspires you to move forward in the fashion industry?

I’m inspired to put our ‘Bolly Girls’ as the benchmark for international audiences. Rather than be inspired by Hailey Bieber in America, I want the fashion clout to look towards our girls here for setting trends. Having now set up my luxury e-commerce reselling shop My Almari, I now aspire to open some design-centric businesses.

Three things you had in mind while styling Diana Penty for the Paris Haute Couture Week…

With Diana, I had a very specific plan in mind. We discussed it and thankfully we were on the same page. Number one, we wanted to go clean and reflect a bit of the Parisian effortless look. Very clean make-up and not very styled hair. Secondly, I decided the silhouettes of all her garments would be chic and not big in volume. And lastly, I wanted her to mix designer and street in Paris in a way only the Parisians do. The Lenskart glasses were a perfect fit for our summer style in Paris. With such a large range of designs and colour options, we had something to match every look of ours.

What went behind curating her looks at the Haute Couture Week and what was the mood board in mind?

The mood board was clean. Not fussy. To let Diana naturally shine and not have the clothes wear her. To go easy on the jewellery and wear the looks effortlessly as the Parisians do.

What are your thoughts on the future of the fashion industry?

I see the future of the fashion industry having to go sustainable in some way. I see the re-selling market being on par with the shopping experience of buying high street. I see more young talents helming the top fashion houses and giving us designs for us to lap up. I see a cohesion of fashion, celebrity and mission coming together strongly. It’s an exciting time in fashion, provided we consume all of it more responsibly. Online as well as in real life.

What are your favourite looks from the Paris Haute Couture Week?

This fall winter ‘23 at Haute Couture Week I loved looks from Thom Browne, Valentino and our homeboy Rahul Mishra.

You’ve styled Diana for many looks now, so how do you resonate with her style?

Diana is so classic in her beauty and her personal style. It’s honestly quite hard to make her look bad! She is so gentle and beautiful and I try to incorporate that in her dressing. She and I both share a common love for good tailoring. We love the whole process from ideation to fittings to then dressing up the look on the actual day. While the pressure is high, we make sure to always have fun and keep it real.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Namitaalexander/IG