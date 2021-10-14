Dior B30 Sneakers go aerodynamic with a sporty redesign for Spring 2022

Check out the latest B30 Sneakers in Dior Spring 2022 Men’s Collection.

For Spring/Summer 2022, Kim Jones excites with one of the most anticipated collaboration between music and fashion for its latest menswear offerings. ICYMI, Dior has collaborated with one of the most celebrated musicians in the world, a Gen Z idol himself, Travis Scott whose esoteric fashion style has made him a sensation in his own rights.

The latest collection in the men’s department is spliced with memories of Christian Dior’s nostalgic gardens, and intertwined with the Cactus Jack theme featuring elements of Texas like cactus and the wild west.

But one of the biggest drops in the Dior Spring 2022 repertoire by Kim Jones is the B30 sneakers — refined, reimagined, restyled. Featuring its contemporary curves, the silhouette carries a sliver of audacity that is both elegant and sporty. While it is a perfect match with wide-leg tailored trousers, one can always wear it with Bermuda shorts for a more casual look.

The new sneaker pays tribute to the world of running and incorporates exceptional technical materials including microfiber and mesh to offer flexibility and lightness — especially in the world that’s constantly moving at a very fast pace.

There is a sense of athleticism and motion that embraces the new collection. Where luxury meets sports, it is a fine balance that truly appeal to a wider audience of luxury fashion consumers, and the younger crowd. Stripped from all frills, the new kicks is minimal with a modern edge to its design.

The ‘CD’ logo adds a luxurious touch, an aerodynamic detail that is inspired by French modernism. The graphics are evident on both sides of the shoe, in a reflective version, as well as on the sole and heel.

The new Dior B30 sneakers comes in five colours — black, white, olive, beige and lime — and will be available in-store starting October 2021.