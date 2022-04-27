facebook
Add to cart: The Dior Chez Moi collection is the perfect #WFH uniform
27 Apr 2022

Add to cart: The Dior Chez Moi collection is the perfect #WFH uniform

Add to cart: The Dior Chez Moi collection is the perfect #WFH uniform
Add to cart: The Dior Chez Moi collection is the perfect #WFH uniform

Get ready to be the belle of the Zoom call with the latest Dior Chez Moi collection.

It seems the #WFH era won’t be going away anytime soon. In fact, it’s become so normal that entire fashion collections are being created to better dress those who are spending a lot of time at home. The latest Dior Chez Moi collection is one such collection, giving us comfort and style in one package. The bright vivid colours are perfect for uplifting our mood in stressful times, while the luxurious silks and fabrics offer comfort and effortless elegance. 

The Dior Chez Moi line is the Maison’s latest addition to their indulgent homewear and accessories line. With new pieces that capture the refinement and relaxation of home life, Maria Grazia Chiuri’s designs are the #WFH outfits of our dreams. 

Silk pyjamas and bathrobes are adorned with the Maison’s signature features, such as the unmistakable toile de Jouy – available in blue, orange and fuchsia or revisited in a Zodiac version. There’s also, of course, the iconic Mizza leopard pattern. 

These creations also evoke Christian Dior’s fascination with the art of signs and astrology. The Dior Zodiac or D-Constellation motifs are designed by Pietro Ruffo. Inspired by the beauty of the stars, the Italian artist has transformed the Little Dipper, Lynx, Dragon, Perseus and Cassiopeia into striking sketches in vibrant pop hues. All this is then enhanced even further with a variety of colourful floral designs. 

Also a must-have are the gorgeous prints on the collection’s delicate scarves and the House’s iconic bags, from the Lady D-Joy to the Dior Book Tote. The floral blossoms definitely give us the refreshing spring and summer vibes we’ve been craving for. 

Overall, the Dior Chez Moi collection is a beautiful ode to elegance and wellbeing. Working (or lounging all day) at home just got a lot more exciting and a lot more stylish. 

For more information, visit www.dior.com.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

