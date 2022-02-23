Dior Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2022 Collection revisits the vivid 1960s

For its Spring/Summer 2022 Collection, Dior takes on an energetic route with a repertoire of electrifying and colourful pieces. We take a look at what we love, and the pieces to cop right now.

Ready for a season of colours and contrasts? Dior upcoming Spring/Summer 2022 collection is channelling the lustrous early 1960s, and that means cuts and graphic effects transposed in yellow, green, red, navy, orange and raspberry — the whole colour block spin. The dreamworld of the Dior Spring/Summer 2022 women’s ready-to-wear collection is nurtured by curiosity, desire, and research.

Inspired by the singular style of artist Anna Paparatti that questions the rules of art and life, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director at Dior, took a gander at Paparatti’s various works to conceive the collection’s scenography in an absurdist spirit reflecting the universe of her various works, which also drew from various creations themed around games, such as her work “Il Gioco del Nonsense”.

From the sleek and refined Lady Dior bag crafted in bright pink lambskin, to the Dior Bobby East-West Bag that features a suede calfskin interior and antique gold-finish metal details, Dior showcases a range of accessories illuminated by intense colours to complement your spring and summer looks.

The season’s Dior Tribales earrings also reveal a version subtly celebrating the collection’s colourful pop universe. Crafted in light pink transparent resin, the hallmark pearls reveal a gold-finish metal ‘CD’ signature on the back. On top of that, the brand’s iconic Butterfly Sunglasses also make the collection, a signature of the House’s new line. The style stands out with a sophisticated 1950s-inspired butterfly shape and will complement any look with a balanced touch that’s both retro and modern.

The Dior Spring/Summer 2022 collection of women’s ready-to-wear also includes jackets reinvented with a boxy cut, refined coats, skirts, Bermudas, shorts, and dresses combined in multiple ways in a series of contrasts. Materials such as scuba and nylon reinterpret volumes, revolutionising the look of the woman who wears them.

Putting a play on the codes of modernity and retro elegance, Dior takes the classic ballerina flat and further embellishes the design with a silver-tone mirror-effect and vivid colours. At the crossing of bright, bold colours, the power of black and the elegance of nude, the Dior Spring/Summer 2022 Collection is essentially an ode to freedom and light-hearted self-confidence.

The Dior Spring/Summer 2022 Collection is now available in stores worldwide. Check out the full collection on the Dior official website.