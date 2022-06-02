Discover the timeless elegance and versatility of the Hermès scarf

Experience the history and endless possibilities of the Hermès scarf at the Hermès Carré Craft event from 4th until 12th June 2022 with an exclusive workshop on how to fold, tie, twist and style the Hermès scarf — the sky’s the limit.

The scarf is one of the most simple accessory. But simplicity sometimes translates sophistication, especially when you’re looking at scarves from French luxury Maison Hermès.

Hermès first started making scarves in 1937, one hundred years after its foundation in 1837. Robert Dumas, the son-in-law of Emile Hermès, a member of the Hermès family, created the first scarf design using a woodblock, featuring an elaborate, colourful motif called ‘Jeu des Omnibus et Dames Blanches’, that quickly drew the attention of Parisians back then.

The scarf, also called Carré which means ‘square’ in French, was made from 100% silk — the silk first spun into a yarn, then woven into fabric and screen-printed. The scarves are still produced in France the same way it was first made, specifically in the Maison’s Silk factory at Lyon, four hours away from Paris.

In fact, it takes 300 cocoons of the Brazilian bombyx mori butterfly to make one 90 x 90cm silk scarf. And it doesn’t take much to explain why it takes up to two years to produce one scarf. This includes the graphic development, engraving, colouring, rolling, packaging, and its arrival in the store.

Year after year, Hermès continues to churn out new designs that are still available to this day and have inspired new creations and sizes within the Maison. In 1957, Hermès created the ‘Brides de Gala’, which remains a best-selling design until today. And in 1979, the first pleated scarf made its appearance.

It didn’t take long for the Hermès scarf to become the most coveted fashion accessory. It is continued to be loved by many including the likes of Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco, Audrey Hepburn and the great Queen Elizabeth herself. It is through the level of perfection and immaculate quality that each scarf is appreciated and celebrated through and through.

Each year, Hermès celebrates a theme that is reflected vividly in its scarves. Evolving from equestrian-forward designs, the range of scarves in Hermès Spring-Summer 2022 ‘Le Carré’ collection celebrates the joie de vivre for both men and women. Each article features equal amounts of detail and intricacies, nuanced with rich cultural references and a touch of satire — all interpreted in bold, vivacious and joyous colours.

And it is more than just a piece of Carré. It is so versatile, it can be worn as tube tops for a fashion statement (then paired with a blazer because why not?), as headscarves or styled as a hijab, weaved into a ponytail, and even knotted on the handle of your bag. The scarf also gives you an elevated look by its simple yet magnifying elegance.

Discover more about the world of Hermès scarves at the exclusive Hermès Carré Craft event which will be opened to the public from 4th to 12th June 2022 at Hermès stores in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and The Gardens Mall. There will be knotting workshops and guided masterclass on how you can fold and style your Hermès scarf.

Make an appointment by calling the numbers below:

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur – 03-2142 0048

The Gardens Mall – 03-2284 0048

