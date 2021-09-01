Dua Lipa puts her own spin on the latest PUMA Suede Mayu

Singer and fashion icon Dua Lipa fronts the latest campaign for the newest rendition of the PUMA Suede Mayu in a black colourway.

It was not too long ago that Dua Lipa was featured in PUMA’s latest women’s brand campaign “She Moves Us”, which celebrates women who move together to achieve and connect through fashion, community and sport.

This time, the global pop superstar and fashion icon Dua Lipa is fronting the camera with the release of PUMA Suede Mayu, now in a new black colourway. The Physical singer exudes her eccentricities and style in the latest campaign shot by Mario Sorrenti, taking the latest PUMA Suede Mayu for a spin in a black skirt, a knot crop top, and a chainmail camisole. Her sense of fashion also shows the versatility of the shoe that can be worn all day, for any type of look and ensemble.

The PUMA Suede Mayu, which was launched early 2021, takes its creative cues from the brand’s most iconic styles and blows its proportions for a contemporary look. The bold platform sole —that’s what in question — is given over-the-top proportions to give the silhouette a chic and fresh spin. This update with future-proof design details also positions the PUMA Suede Mayu in the world of streetwear.

The premium suede upper is designed based on PUMA’s most iconic styles with a foil-printed logo. The redesigned platform, though supersized, keeps it lightweight and comfortable qualities. The exaggerated platform of the Suede Mayu also pushes forward the original DNA of the shoe, enabling the birth of a new style that is made better with Dua Lipa and her athleisure codes.

The PUMA Suede Mayu also comes in a Marshmallow-PUMA White version. If comfort and style are not to be compromised, you need to get your hands on the latest colour way of the PUMA Suede Mayu to up your ante for every occasion.

The PUMA Suede Mayu retails at RM469 and is now available on it official website, PUMA stores, Zalora, and Sole What.