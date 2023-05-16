ECCO celebrates 60 years with Tay Tawan, artist collabs and an eco-conscious spirit

ECCO ups the ante on its sustainability game through the launch of its Spring/Summer 2023 collection on 27 April 2023 in Bangkok.

ECCO has always been known for its unparalleled comfort when it comes to walking shoes as well as golfing footwear. As it celebrates its 60th year this year, the brand continues to amp up its sustainability codes through various initiatives including artist collaborations, launching eco-friendly collections and being more eco-conscious with its production — which is all handmade, to say the least.

To celebrate this joyous occasion, ECCO has brought media friends and key opinion leaders across the region, including renowned Thai actor and friend of ECCO Thailand, Tay Tawan Vihokratana to Pearl Bangkok. The dome-like structure makes the perfect setting for an afternoon of sharing and camaraderie, encouraging guests to explore the space peppered with the various novelties including GRUUV and powered by its tagline ‘Walk the Walk’

Here’s what went down at the ECCO Bangkok event

As the brand turns 60, the company underscores its utmost commitment towards sustainability – proving it through actions like the use of ECCO’s DriTan technology in its tanning process. Prior to the event, we have had the privilege to visit its tannery to understand the process of treating leather from start to finish. The journey has been an eye-opening and intriguing one. Here, ECCO also reiterates its many efforts to always stay eco-conscious with its daily production.

To start, ECCO has engaged with three prominent artists from three SEA countries for a creative campaign called ‘From Waste to Art’. It is not just part of its anniversary activation but a long-term genuine effort to champion sustainability through creative ways. The collaborative campaign sees the likes of Chee Sau Fen from Singapore, Kanjit Narttriphob from Thailand and our very own Pamela Tan from Malaysia.

These artists have had the opportunity to visit ECCO’s tannery and factory in Ayutthaya earlier this year. During the trip, the artists find inspiration through the processes — looking at waste management, materials, and ideas to put together a masterpiece that tells a story. Chee finds herself intrigued by the melted polyurethane, piecing together black and white blotches into an inspired Chinese art — confiding that it is also her first time learning how to ‘write’ Chinese calligraphy. Kanjit on the other hand put together a lifesize standing structure that is both captivating yet haunting.

Malaysian artist Pamela Tan from Studio Poh Sin shares her architectural codes with ‘Ghost Reef’. It is made out of metal strips and strings from the ECCO factory. It tells about the devastated coral reef through climate change and how she interprets it is through her signature structural forms — combining two contrasting colours with ascending and descending gradients. Attendees of the event are presented these artworks that debuted at Pearl Bangkok for the first time.

Pieces to get from ECCO this summer

Step into the wild wild world with ECCO GRUUV

Think of the GRUUV as that trusty footwear for adventurers in the wilderness. Be it a winding road or a beaten track, the GRUUV sneakers are designed to make sure you’re comfortable with every step you take. The dynamic rubber sole incorporates FLUIDFORM technology, ensuring exceptional grip on all surfaces — perfect for feet of all shapes and sizes.

The kicks are made with ECCO’s exclusive premium fluoro-grain leather, available in popular shades for the season. Carefully created both in and out, the insole uses 98% recycled material that’s breathable, adjustable and easy to clean. Tried and tested, the GRUUV is extremely comfortable and stylish for all occasions including a fashion event or to pair with a blazer and pants look.

ECCO Leather Goods, the IT-bags for summer

Seen in the Spring/Summer 2023 collection, the Leather Goods collection showcased practical everyday bags with a vibrant little twist. Combining the old elements with the new, ECCO created a distinctive design that adds an interesting pop of colour fitting for the sunny vibes. The bags with unique shapes and colours embody the lively spirit of summer, perfect for both casual or dressy outfits — you’ll definitely want to add into your “to-buy” list.

Following the principle of sustainability in style, the brand uses DriTan Leather that’s safe for the environment and does not emit chemicals or wastewater that harms the earth. Of course, there’s peace of mind when you carry something that breaths eco-conscious sensibilities.

Click HERE to see more of ECCO Leather Goods.

Summer strolls just got better with ECCO COZMO

Serving a laid-back vibe for summer, the brand introduces the ECCO COZMO slide sandal – a comfortable, timeless and versatile Scandinavian-style footwear. Taking inspiration from the iconic Moccasin Shoe, the sandals are made with premium-grade leather to ensure its durability for long-lasting wear.

The creative shoe construction seamlessly merges the leather with the shoe sole, finished with an adjustable strap that’ll embrace feet of various sizes. The FLUIDFORM technology also sinks to follow your foot shape for extra support and comfort even on long walks.

Click HERE to see more.

(Hero and featured image credit: ECCO)