Mother’s Day 2023: Fashionable gifts to surprise your mum with

Motherhood – a feat of grandeur, so often overlooked – should be lauded fervently beyond the boundaries of Mother’s Day. Therefore, if you wish to seize the prospect to commemorate this May with presents that will warm the heart of the motherly figure in your life, feast your eyes upon this carefully crafted selection of fashionable gifts that can bring joy to any woman.

Here are our Mother’s Day fashion gift ideas.

Versace

Few can translate the dizzying visions of glamour into wearable designs better than Donatella Versace. For its latest collection, the illustrious designer decided to kraken back to the brand’s golden age – the ‘90s – by coating her oeuvre in a jacquard with bold logos in block letters. Our personal favourite is this adorable dusty-pink coat with a matching Medusa tote bag. After all, being a mother doesn’t mean dressing like a matron.

Dior

Who wouldn’t want to be connected to the glittering past? Our creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri has crafted a tribute to the House of Dior’s undeniable connection with the City of Light by creating her Plan de Paris motif. From Faubourg-Saint-Honoré to Avenue Montagne, this capsule collection celebrates these iconic places with the ever-so stylish Book Tote. Its spaciousness and customisation potential magnifies any outing with a baby.

Prada

This silk satin pencil skirt from Prada has caught the eye of fashion’s most discerning and stylish. With uneven dye and a raw hem that creates a delicate finish, it’s the perfect gift for mothers who favour a streamlined silhouette.

Brunello Cucinelli

Famed for his detailed craftsmanship, Italian designer Brunello Cucinelli has a knack for producing gifts that are extra-special. Allow your Mahjong-loving mother to be the most stylish at games night with this hand-painted set.

Olivia Von Halle

Originally influenced by Coco Chanel’s style of the 1920s, Olivia Von Halle’s designs are a staple in any chic woman’s loungewear. This new set in light green features opulent Swarovski crystal buttons, neat piping and patch pockets.

Assouline

The impossibly glamorous Assouline coffee table books have a new edition for Mother’s Day. Photographer Claiborne Swanson Frank set out to express what modern motherhood means in the 21st century by capturing some of the world’s most stylish women, from Patti Hansen to Aerin Lauder. This book explores the power of motherhood and the emotional bond between mother and child.

Miu Miu

For the polished mother, win her over with these refined velvet block heeled sandals from Miu Miu, able to seamlessly integrate into the wardrobe of any fashionista.

Alessandra Rich

A fabulous mother who doesn’t have her ears pierced? No problem, these decadent crystal cascade earrings from Alessandra Rich prove that clip-ons can be chic.

Aesop

Inspired by the Japanese noun that describes a protector and guardian, the Mimamori Gift Kit presents a trio of Aesop’s most cherished formulations to combat and nourish the hands and body. It’s time to protect our mamas’… skin that is.

Sandro

What all the stylish mums are wearing these days – the all-denim look screams effortless, utilitarian, urban –something that can be thrown on and look not at all out of place for supermarket runs, carpool pick-ups, after-school soccer, then straight down to a swanky bar for drinks before dinner. This version from Sandro sports a relaxed silhouette and bling on the shoulders.

Lululemon

Nothing is more important than our health today – and if I’m gifting my mother anything at all, it would be the gift of health. What better way to help kickstart her health and fitness journey than the latest, most comfortable and most stylish performance-tested outfits from Lululemon?

Sam Edelman

The slide. It’s a cool girl – sorry, cool mom – essential summer footwear, and while there are countless styles on the market to choose from, we’re gravitating towards the Bay collection from Sam Edelman for its great value and show-stopping colour choices, from neutrals and tan shades to eye-popping bright pinks and yellows.

This article first appeared on Prestige Hong Kong