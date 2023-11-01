Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS partners with NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball

The SKIMS x NBA partnership has set the sports and fashion world abuzz as the iconic shapewear brand, founded by influencer-entrepreneur-mogul Kim Kardashian, cements its status as the official underwear provider for the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball. This partnership is a testament to the brand’s meteoric rise since its inception just four years ago.

SKIMS, known for its revolutionary shapewear, is now outfitting some of the nation’s top basketball players on the court. Beyond this, the brand has promised to make appearances “in unexpected ways” at significant events like the NBA All-Star and the NBA In-Season Tournament, although specific details remain shrouded in mystery.

Everything we know about the SKIMS x NBA partnership

Kim Kardashian expressed her immense pride in this collaboration, stating, “I am incredibly proud of Skims’ partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of Skims’ growing influence on culture.” She envisions this partnership connecting people of diverse backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent and eagerly anticipates its success.

Jens Grede, SKIMS’ co-founder and CEO, emphasised the NBA’s modern approach and profound impact on pop culture, entertainment, fashion, and its unparalleled status in the world of sports. He believes that this collaboration represents a remarkable opportunity for SKIMS and the NBA to engage the next generation of fans through the power of basketball.

Remarkably, this announcement comes on the heels of SKIMS’ recent launch of its men’s division, which coincided with a high-profile campaign featuring NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr., San Francisco 49er Nick Bosa, and NBA’s own Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The initial men’s collection comprises three lines of everyday essentials, including ultra-soft bottoms, tank tops, and T-shirts.

SKIMS’ previous sports collaborations

It’s important to note that SKIMS’ collaboration with the NBA is not the brand’s first foray into the realm of sports. In a display of national pride, the shapewear brand was the official underwear supplier for the US Olympic Team during the Tokyo Summer 2021 Olympics, showcasing its commitment to both performance and comfort.

As SKIMS and the NBA join forces, their partnership promises to be a game-changer in the world of sports and fashion. With the combination of SKIMS’ innovative shapewear and the NBA’s cultural influence, this collaboration is poised to connect fans from all walks of life through the common threads of fashion and basketball. Kim Kardashian has once again proven she’s the celebrity entrepreneur to look out for — grabbing and slam-dunking every business opportunity that comes her way.

This article first appeared on Prestige Singapore

(Main and Featured image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram)