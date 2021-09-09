Add to cart: These Fall 2021 bags are what you need to elevate your look this season

It’s time to pledge your love for bags with these chic Fall 2021 bags.

You can soon return to the office, go on a vacation and dine in at your favourite restaurant. Ask yourself this: Does your wardrobe need a refresher and is it time to splurge on that bag you’ve been eyeing? Perhaps it’s time to experiment with the latest Fall 2021 bags. It’s best to identify the type of bag you desire and how you can utilise it with your wardrobe. After staying indoors for much of the past year, you deserve a brand-new accessory and this season is a perfect way to start. This Fall/Winter, we’re paying attention to unique shapes, textures and daring prints. If we pique your curiosity, check out what bags made it onto our list and how you can carry them.

Dior

Dior Book Tote

Kicking off our coveted Fall 2021 bags list is the signature Book Tote. The Chez Moi capsule collection boasts whimsical prints for the Fall/Winter season. Featuring illustrations — continents, constellations, florals and zodiacs — by Pietro Ruffo, these pieces are enchanting and playful. The capsule collection is known for its elegant loungewear staples, hence why the handbags deserve a moment to shine too. Symbolising the Maison’s signature codes, the latest book tote is not only dreamy but extremely handy for storing your essentials on vacations.

Where to wear it: To Langkawi beaches and poolside tanning sessions.

Prada

Prada Cleo jacquard knit and leather bag

When Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons debuted their Fall/Winter collection as co-creative directors, we were absolutely blown away. This season explores simplicity as they step away from gendered garments. With daring prints and colourful layering as key looks, we can’t help but notice the signature Cleo bag with psychedelic prints in jacquard knits. Were you hesitant about introducing prints to your daily fits, you can make it happen by including this Cleo bag in your fall wardrobe.

Where to wear it: Brunch date in the city.

Fendi

Fendi First

As a homage to Fendi’s heritage and Italian elegance, Kim Jones introduces the First Bag. The quirky carry-all is unique but also chic for various reasons. Firstly, the clutch appears to have a tilted F-shaped clasp every time you open it. Secondly, the bag has a detachable strap to change your look from day to night. Lastly, it comes in three sizes — mini, small and medium — to suit your preference. Honestly, we foresee this popping up on the arms of your favourite fashion mavens soon.

Where to wear it: Business meetings to happy hour with the girls.

Versace

Versace La Greca Mini

A new season calls for new accessories to flaunt, and on our radar is La Greca. The La Greca signature minibag features the iconic Greca motif in a geometric pattern with a strong palette. This mighty bag can be transformed from a top-handle to a crossbody with its slim shoulder chain. Plus, the silhouette is too adorable to say no to. Are we declaring this is the ideal everyday bag? Yes, we are.

Where to wear it: The office and weekend adventures in the city.

Cartier

Cartier Clash Unlimited Clutch bag

Doesn’t this bag make you want to dance with somebody? Cartier is going big on embellishments and textures — probably to make up for all the missed holiday parties. The Clash Unlimited Clutch bag pairs well with any party gear to match Clash’s signature spikes in black calfskin festooned with white gold, onyx and diamonds. If you feel that it’s time to be audacious with your accessory, this clutch bag is the best way to start.

Where to wear it: Christmas parties and wedding events.

Loewe

Loewe Flamenco Clutch

If all you need are your cardholder, house keys, sanitiser and handy dandy lipstick pouches, then the Flamenco clutch is made for you. This cuddly bag comes in the form of plushy drawstring pulls to clutch with ease. Thanks to its versatility, you can sling or place it on your shoulder. Also, the strap is adjustable to your preferred length and detachable to match your fancy dresses. Our favourite feature? The sophisticated coiled knots.

Where to wear it: Errand runs to romantic date nights.

Hero & Featured image credit: Fendi