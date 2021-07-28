Famous Olympics memorabilia worn by legendary athletes go on sale

Own a piece of the Olympics history by parting with a wad of cash. Some famous Olympics memorabilia are going under the hammer.

Who says you have to go to Tokyo to enter into the spirit of the Olympic Games? Sotheby’s is bringing a taste of the sporting life to art lovers with its “The Games” sale. Several pairs of sneakers worn by famous athletes like Michael Johnson and Michael Jordan are among the lots offered.

Nike gold spikes worn by Michael Johnson at 1996 Atlanta Olympics (Photo: Sotheby’s)

Sports fans will no doubt remember the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, when Michael Johnson entered the arena wearing gold Nike shoes. These custom-made shoes were something of a gamble for the American sprinter, who ultimately succeeded in winning two gold medals for his country — a feat that earned him the nickname “The Man With the Golden Shoes.”

These Olympics memorabilia are currently listed for sale on Sotheby’s website, where they are estimated to fetch between US$30,000 (RM127,000) and US$50,000 (RM211,000). Sneaker collectors can also set their sights on a pair of Converse Fastbreaks worn by Michael Jordan during the 1984 Olympic trials. According to Sotheby’s, these are some of the rarest sneakers ever worn and signed by the American basketball star. This explains why they’re estimated to fetch between US$80,000 (RM338,000) and US$100,000 (RM423,000).

From sneakers to NFTs

Also up for auction until August 2 are Nike “Moon Shoe” designed by Bill Bowerman, and a prototype sneaker also created by the Nike co-founder. While the first pair could fetch up to US$100,000, the second is estimated at US$800,000 (RM3.4 million) to US$1.2 million (RM5.1 million).

Converse Fastbreaks worn by Michael Jordan during the 1984 Olympic trials (Photo: Sotheby’s)

Sotheby’s is offering tech-savvy sports fans the opportunity to acquire the NFT of a painting by Muhammad Ali. This artwork is inspired by the “Fight of the Century” that saw the boxer face Joe Frazier in 1971… and lose. But the outcome of this legendary fight isn’t the same in Mohammed Ali’s drawing, which shows him victorious after 15 rounds. While this historical reinterpretation will remain in the collection of the boxer’s family, an NFT version is available for purchase. Count between US$10,000 (RM42,300) and US$20,000 (RM84,600) for this unique item.

