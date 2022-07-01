Fashion Favourites: Scha Alyahya shares her best-loved bags to spruce up her outfits

One half of our digital cover stars, supermom Scha Alyahya, dishes on her go-to bags as she juggles motherhood with a fast-paced career.

If there’s one fashion accessory that Scha is obsessed with, it’s a pretty yet practical bag. While she tends to keep her everyday looks as ‘minimalist’ as possible — preferring simple watches and statement rings to flashy jewellery — Scha won’t pass up on completing her outfit with a bag.

“I love tote bags,” Scha confesses. “My favourite ones would be Balenciaga or Louis Vuitton, but really I like any tote bag — especially a canvas one. I like anything that is practical. I also go for totes by Michael Kors and Dior.”

As a mother, Scha admits that her love for tote bags comes from being able to store as many things as she can in one place. Whether it’s her makeup, books, baby wipes or extra diapers, Scha prefers to have them all within her reach — and a tote is perfect for that as a one-fits-all. Plus, a monogram tote bag from Louis Vuitton or a bright-coloured Longchamp tote can complement a simple outfit, elevating it from plain to classy.

“I need something that I can just chuck everything in!” Scha says. “As a mom, I find it bothersome to think about where I’ve put this or that, so being able to just dump all my stuff into one bag is so convenient.”

When she’s feeling more fancy or about to get dolled up, Scha opts for a clutch bag or shoulder bag to finish her look. She believes a clutch bag can enhance an already made-up look without taking away from an elegant ensemble, and is ideal for business events or a night out with friends. A shoulder bag is also her go-to bag for when she’s going for a lunch date or a quick outing.

“I’m not really into that micro bag trend — I still need some space to put my things in,” Scha elaborates. “I have that ‘mom mindset’ where I feel like some things might be missing from my purse, so I prefer clutch bags or shoulder bags for when I’m not carrying so many things.”

Check out our latest cover story for more style guides as told by Scha Alyahya and Awal Ashaari HERE.

(All images are taken from Scha Alyahya’s Instagram page.)