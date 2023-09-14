Fashion Obsessions #11: Updates from ASICS, Dior and more

Keeping you updated on all things fashion, here are the latest news and drops that you should know for the month of September.

All the style updates that you should know about

It’s the season of self-expression with Levi’s® and NewJeans

Did you know Levi’s® is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year? In conjunction with the special occasion, the brand has partnered with its global ambassadors NewJeans on a whole new campaign. The South Korean girl group is known for their distinctive music and fashion styles — so it makes perfect sense that the girls (Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein) are the faces of the project. All about stepping out of your comfort zone and showcasing your own identity, the campaign highlights customisation and the ability to truly make both the seasonal fits as well as the signature Levi’s® 501® jeans mirror your personality.

To do that, just head over to the Levi’s® Tailor Shop (like the one in Suria KLCC). A wide selection of patches and embroidery designs can be utilised on 501® Original jeans, 501® Cropped jeans, 501® Shorts and more. Also part of the campaign sees NewJeans highlight newly-unveiled pieces for Fall 2023. They include the Graphic Cindy Long Sleeve Top, Baggy Dad Mowed Over Jeans, 501® Original Short Earthquake and more.

Learn more HERE.

Coach’s ‘Wear Your Shine’ campaign has arrived

Following ‘Courage To Be Real’ and ‘In My Tabby’, American fashion house Coach is continuing its Expressive Luxury ethos by launching an all-new campaign. ‘Wear Your Shine’ stars Dove Cameron, Lil Buck, Youngji Lee and Yanfei Song. Photographed by Joshua Woods, the personalities can be seen spotting the Coach Shine collection. The campaign aims to encourage stepping out of comfort zones, defeating self-doubts and showcasing oneself in all its glory — be it in life or in fashion. The Coach Shine collection comprises patent leathers and metallic hues on the likes of the Tabby bag. Other iconic creations include the Penn shoulder bag, Sammy Top handle 21 and the eye-catching Heart Bag concocted using regenerative leather.

Stuart Vevers on the ‘Wear Your Shine’ campaign: “Our story for Fall is inspired by the attitude of today’s generation and our belief that our heritage can be the foundation for courageous self-expression. Starting with the codes that define our house, we played with youthful proportions, colour and novelty to create pieces that inspire a sense of possibility. ‘Wear Your Shine’ brings to life the spirit of the collection, as well as our belief that fashion can be a space for people to express themselves”.

Learn more HERE.

BAJUU by Wardrobe debuts in Isetan Lot 10

Top-notch quality meets artisanal tailoring with BAJUU by Wardrobe, a menswear label created to be contemporary throughout zeitgeists. BAJUU is founded by Lim Fang Heng, the maestro behind Wardrobe — a brand that’s no stranger to brilliant sartorial offerings. Now, with BAJUU and the new Isetan Lot 10 store, get ready for an all-new hybrid concept. Sports coats, tuxedos and suits are all essentials that are part of BAJUU; produced in small batches in order to be more sustainable and to ensure quality is always maintained.

Alterations, under the Easy Custom feature, allows customers to get their favourite pieces altered to fit their respective demands and needs. It sure seems like Malaysian menswear is about to head to new heights! Lim Fang Heng on the brand: “Our hybrid approach offered unparalleled personalisation, encapsulated the spirit and honoured the rich heritage of artisanal craftsmanship that defined us in this industry for years and the future”. One thing’s for sure… you will find something for every occasion from BAJUU’s selection of carefully-created pieces. After all, you can concoct your very own design — one that reflects your personal brand and identity.

Learn more HERE.

Louis Vuitton to introduce Blossom collection at upcoming pop-up in Kuala Lumpur

From 15 September to 1 October 2023, Louis Vuitton will be hosting a pop-up at The Gardens Mall in Kuala Lumpur. Featuring fine jewellery and watches, the pop-up will also see the introduction of the French Maison’s new Blossom fine jewellery collection. Organic yet daring, the Louis Vuitton Blossom assortment reinvents the luxury house’s Monogram flower. The all-new ensemble is created to be worn in a variety of ways — from individual to layered. For the collection, pink gold designs were released on 18 August whereas the white gold designs are slated to be in stores in October. Pieces to check out include the Oversized XL Hoops, Pendant and Open Ring. Louis Vuitton’s House Ambassador Ana de Armas stars in the campaign for the launch of Louis Vuitton Blossom.

Learn more HERE.

A peek at the the Polo Ralph Lauren US Open collection

Did you know that, beginning from 2005, Ralph Lauren has been the US Open Tennis Championships’ Official Outfitter for 18 years? This year saw Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic winning the women’s and men’s title respectively — alongside an all-new collection. Available online and in select stores, the US Open collection this year is a reflection of form meets function. Performance fabrics unite with contemporary silhouettes; with graphics and colours now bolder than before. Hues of yellow and green are apparent on rugby-inspired navy tops. In addition, fabric made from recycled plastic waste is utilised to create Ralph Lauren’s ball crew polo shirt. For the initiative, the fashion house is collaborating with Wilson.

Learn more HERE.

Orbit is Bottega Veneta’s newest sneaker

Matthieu Blazy has introduced Orbit, the Italian luxury house’s latest sneaker collection. The super stylish trainers are unisex and come in Silver/White, Silver/Parakeet and Black. A versatile pair of shoes, Bottega Veneta‘s Orbit sneakers are characterised by the iconic Intreccio as mirrored by the mesh. Created to be ergonomic, the low top items are both lightweight and comfortable.

Learn more HERE.

All eyes on the Dior Pillow bag

There’s a new it-bag to add to your collection! Dubbed the Pillow bag, the creation by Kim Jones is a bold style companion from the Dior Winter 2023 collection. On closer look, you will notice that the Saddle’s curves are now reinterpreted to conceive the spacious bag. The Pillow bag’s flap comes equipped with the CDLock closure whereas on the inside, you will find two compartments. Available in stores now, the Dior Pillow bag will be offered in purple, black and khaki. Furthermore, you also have the option of choosing between exotic or grained leather.

Learn more HERE.

Take a glimpse at Versace’s Greca Goddess Top Handle

The Greca signifier holds an important role in Versace’s history and that immediately shines a spotlight on the new Greca Goddess Top Handle. Introduced for Fall Winter 2023, the bag is an architectural beauty. The Versace logo plague, metallic, gold and prominent, takes centre stage at the front of the bag while the leather top handle is arched. Inside, there are internal pockets and a leather shoulder strap. The Versace Greca Goddess Top Handle is available in medium and small. If you don’t want the smooth model, you can opt for the crocodile-embossed variation instead.

Learn more HERE.

Check out The Runway Edit, a new campaign by Pomelo

80s-inspired edgy aesthetics come alive with Pomelo’s Fall 2023 campaign, The Runway Edit. With 43 styles in total, there’s really something cool and stylish for everyone. The collection is all about bridging the past and present — paving the way for timelessness. Polka dots come in abundance while belted waists are designed to honour Princess Diana. Here, pieces to check out include a black two-tone midi dress, a white mini dress, Bow Tie One Shoulder Top and the See Through Leg Pants. The Runway Edit is already available right now online and in the 1 Utama boutique.

Learn more HERE.

Wait… is that Loewe’s Squeeze Bag?

Yes, it is! Starting 7 September, style enthusiasts can get their hands on the Spanish brand’s latest accessory, the Squeeze Bag. Initially seen during Fall Winter 2023 show, the Squeeze Bag is a buttery companion to any outfit and occasion. Made in nappa lambskin, the bag is supple and unique. A key component to the bag is the doughnut chain, conceived using the combination of gold-plated stainless steel. For length customisation, Loewe has embedded carabiner-style clips. Moreover, the one-of-a-kind bag can be worn in three ways — namely crossbody, on the shoulder or as a top handle that can be tucked inside the piece. Isn’t that really interesting? As for colours, the Squeeze Bag comes in Seaside Blue, Black, Olive, Oak, Chocolate and Chalk. Sizes, on the other hands, include both Medium and Small. As if it’s not elevated enough, Loewe has also introduced versions with crocodile skin and Black python.

Learn more HERE.

Say hello to the ASICS GEL-KAYANO™ LEGACY sneakers

The iconic GEL-KAYANO™ series — created by Toshikazu Kayano — is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. In conjunction with the milestone, ASICS has unveiled the GEL-KAYANO™ LEGACY. To form and design the special pair of sneakers, the team at ASICS dug deep into the archives. Now, the sneakers are a reflection of nine previous versions of the range. They include GEL-KAYANO™ 14, GEL-KAYANO™ TRAINER, GEL-KAYANO™ 5, GEL-KAYANO™ 6, GEL-KAYANO™ 10, GEL-KAYANO™ 12, GEL-KAYANO™ 18 and GEL-KAYANO™ 20. The sneakers are available in Malaysia and can be purchased from Atmos stores (as well as Crossover’s online platform) for RM749. Undertones of black, red and blue unite with a white base for one model whereas the other variation comes in silver.

Learn more HERE.

Brunello Cucinelli celebrates 70th birthday with star-studded guest list

An undeniable industry legend, Brunello Cucinelli has been a crucial part of the fashion realm since starting his eponymous brand in 1978. More than four decades later, the Italian brand’s reach has grown far beyond Italy. There’s even a boutique right here in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. Renowned globally for its craftsmanship, the brand truly deserves its place on the echelon of luxury names. On 3 September 2023, a plethora of stars from all over the world were at Solomeo in Italy to celebrate the designer’s 70th birthday — and the occasion was as ethereal as it is alluring. Personalities in attendance included Vanessa Kirby, David Gandy, Ashley Park, Eva Herzigova, Jonathan Bailey, Olivia Palermo, Lucky Blue Smith, Mark Vanderloo and Patrick Dempsey among others.

Learn more HERE.

(Hero and featured image credit: ASICS)