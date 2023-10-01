Fashion Obsessions #12: Updates from Alia Bastamam, Shanghai Tang and more

Keeping you updated on all things fashion, here are the latest news and drops that you should know for the month of October.

All the style updates that you should know about

Fendi unveils all-new First 1 sneakers

Hot off its recent Milan Fashion Week presentation, Fendi is back in the spotlight with the release of the First 1 sneakers. Initially unveiled at Autumn Winter 2023/2024 show, the First 1 sneakers are characterised by futuristic aesthetics. Almost utopian in design, the shoes are fitted with a three-dimensional sole. A thin knitted fabric is utilised for the upper while the FENDI lettering can be spotted on various parts of the shoes. Available from 5 October 2023 globally, the Fendi First 1 sneakers come in the following colour options — dust grey, sandy rose, black and white.

Learn more HERE.

Carlo Rino introduces all-new Denim Staple collection

The Y2K era comes alive once again with Carlo Rino’s Denim Staple collection. From sleek footwear in the form of Denim Synthetic Leather Sandals and Sneakers to Denim Backpack and Denim Shoulder Tote Bag, the Autumn Winter 2023 ensemble is an amalgamation of modern and nostalgia. Imbued with the ethos of self-expression, each piece in the collection is created to help you showcase your personal style — your way, and your way only. Bags are available in a variety of models, including a backpack, Barrel Bag and Crossbody.

Learn more HERE.

Shanghai Tang opens first ever boutique in Malaysia

Life is definitely a party at Shanghai Tang’s new boutique in Kuala Lumpur. Located in Lalaport Bukit Bintang, this is the fashion house’s first outpost here in the country. Founded in 1994 by Sir David Tang, the brand is renowned for combining both traditional Chinese elements with contemporary aesthetics. At the new store, Shanghai Tang brings its elegance and vibrancy to a 1,256-square feet store — offering a concept store unlike any other. Terrazzo elements on the floor intertwine seamlessly with hues reflecting lacquerware.

Inside, find yourself browsing its Autumn Winter 2023 collection — including womenswear, menswear and homeware. Examples include the intricate Jacquard Frog-Button Tailored Jacket, Magpie Embroidery Mandarin Collar Polo Shirt, Wool Twill Cropped Jacket, Qipao Collar Printed Long Sleeve Dress, Chinese Collar Structured Top, S-Button Tang Jacket with Triple Colour Silk Lining and more.

Shirt, Learn more HERE.

Bottega Veneta’s flagship store in Paris has reopened its doors

Matthieu Blazy’s first ever concept store for Bottega Veneta has opened its doors in Paris’ 12 Avenue Montaigne. The double-storey boutique is the Italian luxury house’s flagship outlet in the French city and spans about 800 square metres. Italian walnut wood and glass feature prominently throughout the establishment — utilised to create an immersive experience for visitors. Notable features include modular shelving units, wool carpets and glass hanging rails. In addition, Ritsue Mishima has concocted a spectacular glass handle that can only be found at the boutique’s front door,

Learn more HERE.

Get to know the Michael Kors Empire Logo

Michael Kors’ now iconic Empire Logo can be spotted on bags and outerwear.The recognisable chain-link motif derived from the designer’s visit to The Lourve in Paris. The print, also an homage to New York, is part of the MICHAEL Michael Kors and Michael Kors Men campaigns for Fall 2023. True to its essence, photographer Lachlan Bailey captured the models in Paris’ landmarks such as Place Vendôme, Palais Royal and Pont Alexandre III. Exquisite jacquard fabric is utilised for the Empire Logo; statement companions for anyone that wants to stylishly stand out.

To celebrate the Empire Logo, Michael Kors hosted a party at its Pavilion Kuala Lumpur boutique. It was truly a star-studded occasion as some of Malaysia’s biggest names were in attendance. They included the likes of Azira Shafinaz, Eyka Farhana, Hun Haqeem, Jane Lau, Nadhir Nasar, Shalma Ainaa, Yaya Zahir, Zahirah MacWilson and more.

Learn more HERE.

Sacoor Brothers’ Autumn Winter 2023 collection is all about modern comfort

Everlasting and versatile, Sacoor Brothers aims to offer pieces that never go out of style with its Autumn Winter 2023 assortment. Take the Everlasting Capsule range for example. Ideal for office-wear, neutral shades feature over tailored jackets and breathable trousers. There’s also the Indigo Soul collection — reimagining the relationship between cotton and denim. Created to be longstanding staples, the pieces include everything from blazers to comfortable jackets. If you prefer wearing darker hues, Indigo Soul is the one for you. For Autumn Winter 2023, Sacoor Brothers sought to introduce clothes that are perfect for all occasions. Whether your style type is head-to-toe black or pops of colour, there’s something to add to your collection.

Learn more HERE.

Here’s the Louis Vuitton Fall 2024 collection

Created by the Louis Vuitton Studio Prêt-à-Porter Homme, the Fall 2024 collection came at a transitional period. While still capturing the beloved codes of the Maison, the collection also looked at adapting everyday wear in more playful and contemporary perspectives. Accessories and clothes were utilised as medium of illusion — as evident with the use of Epi leather and corduroy. The Louis Vuitton Fall 2024 assortment comprises everything from a green aviator jacket with leather panels and red bomber jacket made in padded wool jacquard to a Damier-infused LV Pacific slip-on and an olive-green Monogram Disocvery backpack. The collection can now be found in Louis Vuitton boutiques here in Malaysia, including The Starhill, The Gardens Mall and Suria KLCC.

Learn more HERE.

Ader Error is now officially available in Malaysia

Fans of Ader Error need to check out b.space in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. The brand, founded in 2014, recently made its highly anticipated debut in the multi-label store — currently housing its Fall Winter 2023 collection. Dubbed “Oblique Hints; Unexpected Journey”, the range alludes to the notion of discovery. The South Korean fashion house’s signature blue is prominent throughout the assortment, visible on jeans, t-shirts and more. Standout pieces from the Ader Error Fall Winter 2023 collection include the likes of the Edca Logo Tee, Bashar jumper, Carid aging trucker jacket, Lasika cardigan and the Rox coat.

Learn more HERE.

Alia Bastamam drops Odyssey collection

Malaysian icon and famed designer Alia Bastamam recently made her New York Fashion Week debut — showcasing the Odyssey collection from her eponymous brand. Divided into Act 1 (Fall Winter 2023) and Act 2 (Spring Summer 2024), the fashion house’s latest collection continues to showcase the creative’s resort-centric concoctions. Equally unique and sophisticated, elaborate finishings-slash-opulent materials feature heavily throughout the Odyssey collection. Alia Bastamam on the launch: “My designs are inspired by the rich archipelago of Asia and Malaysia with our many gorgeous islands and beaches, and I hope to bring a unique perspective to the fashion world”. Once again, we would like to congratulate Alia Bastamam on the milestone and we’re sure there’s more greatness to come!

Learn more HERE.

A look at the elegant Bulgari Roma Bag

Bulgari has unveiled its latest accessory, the Roma Bag. Inspired by Rome, the contemporary bag is a personification of the House’s illustrious DNA. Elegant and functional, The Bulgari Roma Bag is perfect for all occasions — equipped with rounded top handles, Roman capital letters for the brand logo and metallic curved lines. The Roma Bag (made in Calf Leather) can be utilised as a shoulder or crossbody bag too. Available from September 2023, the bag comes in seven colour options. They include black, silver, Ivory Opal, Foggy Opal, Saffron Amber, Truly Tourmaline and Vivid Emerald.

Learn more HERE.

Levi’s and Crocs collaborate on special capsule collection

The Levi’s x Crocs collection comes in conjunction with the 150th anniversary of Levi’s. Comfortable and distinctive, the capsule collection is centred around the All-Terrain Clog (a Crocs signature). Alongside Sashiko stitching, each design comes fitted with denim wrapped panel and Red Tab. On the heel strap, you can also spot the Levi’s button shanks. For the first collaboration, the ensemble consists of three options — Bone and Navy as well as a Classic Clog in tie-dye print. The latter is adorned with red outsoles and alludes to Shibori dyeing technique. In addition to Levi’s Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and Levi’s Suria KLCC, the collection can be found online with prices starting from RM499.

Learn more HERE.

Valentino opens pop-up in Suria KLCC

If you’re ever in Suria KLCC, you might notice two Valentino pop-ups. Both spanning 40 metres, the Valentino kiosks house the Maison’s womenswear collection — from the Valentino Garavani VLogo Signature shoes to the Valentino Garavani Locò bags. Red furnishings make the pop-ups very recognisable while plexiglass elements allow visitors to take a clear glimpse at all the available offerings. Both pop-ups are located on the Ground Floor of the iconic shopping mall.

Learn more HERE.

Take a look at MCM x PUMA Drop 3

Launched on 28 September, the third release of the MCM x PUMA collaboration is one of for the basketball enthusiasts. The TRC Blaze Court Shoe by PUMA takes an all-new form alongside ready-to-wear pieces that are both lucid and dynamic. Classic basketball fits are reimagined for the partnership as visible on jerseys, sweatpants, knit shorts and more. NBA player and PUMA Hoops ambassador Marcus Smart star in the campaign for the drop — donning pieces from the latest MCM x PUMA ensemble. Interested? Head over to MCM’s website and stores to check out the designs in person.

Learn more HERE.

(Hero and featured image credit: Ader Error)