Fashion Obsessions #13: Updates from Dior, Valentino and more

Keeping you updated on all things fashion, here are the latest news and drops that you should know for the month of October.

All the style updates that you should know about

Louis Vuitton adds Le Sserafim to House Ambassadors family

The girls of Le Sserafim sure has come a long way since making their debut with ‘Fearless’ in 2022. Now, Chaewon, Eunchae, Kazuha, Sakura and Yunjin are adding a new milestone to their extensive list — House Ambassadors for Louis Vuitton. The Maison’s connection the South Korean girl group can be traced all the way back to April 2023 when Le Sserafim performed at the after party of the Women’s Pre-Fall 2023 show.

In conjunction with the announcement, the five stars can be seen donning Louis Vuitton bags that can only be found in South Korea. That includes the GO-14 bag, Pochette Ecusson and Noé Purse — all available in special designs and colour options.

Learn more HERE.

Pierpaolo Piccioli designed custom Valentino looks for Jeff Satur’s ‘Black Tie’ music video

You know it’s a great day when a new Jeff Satur music video drops! The latest, ‘Black Tie’, is pretty special for some very stylish reasons. Not only is the track the Thai singer’s first completely English song but it is also inspired by the Valentino Black Tie. See the connection yet? In the music video, Jeff Satur can be seen wearing looks from the Italian fashion house — two from the Valentino Black Tie collection and two one-of-a-kind creations made just for him by Pierpaolo Piccioli. For example, spot the red silk faille gown as well as the black and white chevron caban. Valentino’s eyewear — oversized Valentino V-Romask— also feature in the music video, worn by dancers.

Learn more HERE.

Take a look at the Carlo Rino 2-Way Shoulder Bag

Officially dropping on 25 October, the Carlo Rino Prism 2-Way Bag is a stylish companion for all occasions. Looking for a bag that gets the heads turning in awe? The Prism 2-Way Bag sure does the trick with its print — whimsical yet sophisticated. The bag comes together with a matching small pouch, top handle and flap design. Priced at RM679 each, the Carlo Rino Prism 2-Way Bag is a fun accessory to elevate your style game.

Learn more HERE.

Say hello to Cloudtilt, shoes designed by both Loewe and On

The much-anticipated collaboration Loewe and On — Cloudtilt — officially drops globally on 12 October 2023. Swiss engineering unites with Loewe’s creative elements, with collapsing Clouds fitted on the shoes. With On’s CloudTec® Phase, the new shoes are as light as possible without the use of too many parts for cushioning. Made to support movement of wearers, Cloudtilt also comes with speed laces and a knitted sock construction.

Sustainability also plays a huge part, especially with the engineered mesh upper which comprises recycled polyester (99% to be specific). Available in two batches, the Loewe x On Cloudtilt shoes come in a plethora of hues including blue, khaki green, lime green, all black, all white, slate grey, wild rose and sand. The second drop will arrive in January next year.

Learn more HERE.

Jimin stars in new Spring 2024 campaign for Dior

Dior’s latest advertising campaign for Spring 2024 features the one and only Jimin. Photographed by Alasdair McLellan, the brand ambassador can be seen wearing pieces designed by Kim Jones — including the Hit The Road Backpack, sleeveless pullovers, cashmere knits and twister turtleneck sweaters. Of course, Dior‘s tailoring prowess features as seen on the global superstar and BTS member.

Learn more HERE.

Meet the first ever collection for pets by Kate Spade New York

In stores from 9 October, the launch of the collection for pets marks an all-new milestone for Kate Spade New York. The collection comprises the Sam Icon handbag in a pet-friendly reiteration, chew toys, doggie bag holders, food bowls, bandanas, leashes and more. Many of Kate Spade New York‘s signature styles are imbued into the ensemble — from Racing Stripe to Art Dot.

CEO of Kate Spade New York, Liz Fraser on the pets collection: ““Now, we are expanding our lifestyle offering to include our beloved animal friends. The debut of our pet collection is an opportunity to blend our customers’ love for fashion seamlessly with their love for pets — and we’ve seen first-hand how much they love pets! The assortment perfectly reflects the playful wit and heritage design elements that are seen across our product categories”.

Learn more HERE.

Berluti introduces the Toile Marbeuf

French luxury house Berluti has recently unveiled its new travel line called Toile Marbeuf. The collection consists of six products created just for the collection, including Baggage weekender, crossbody Bourse, Musette messenger, Cartable backpack and Cabas tote. Also part of the ensemble is the brand’s signature Formula 1005 rolling luggage. The inspiration for Toile Marbeuf can be traced back to Rue Marbeuf in Paris where the spirit of the brand first flourished. Linen-base canvas features across the collection — alongside leather-covered snaps, handmade stitches and aged gold metallic pieces. The Toile Marbeuf collection also sees Berluti adding grained Venezia Palmelato leather trimmings and the signature Scritto to the designs.

Learn more HERE.

Gucci Valigeria’s new campaign features Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner

All in the name of Gucci Ancora and Sabato De Sarno’s debut! For the new Gucci Valigeria campaign, Anthony Seklaoui photographed stars Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner — dressed in travel pieces at the airport. This collection comprises trolleys, suitcases, backpacks, GG Supreme duffle bags and designs in fluorescent leather. The Web stripe and GG monogram also feature prominently throughout the Gucci Valigeria ensemble.

Learn more HERE.

Here’s the Fendi Peekaboo Shearling Interlace capsule collection

Fendi’s Peekaboo is a whole institution; one for the history books. For Fall Winter 2023, the Italian house has unveiled the Peekaboo ISeeU Medium and Small — made for the present day zeitgeist. Shearling stars this time in place of classic leather strips, as seen on the bags ranging from pink and dark brown to light blue and taupe. The Peekaboo’s handle is made up of three strand shearling braid. It is said that it takes 15 hours to complete the Medium and up to 11 hours for the Small.

Learn more HERE.

The Moncler x Adidas Originals collection has arrived

Launched on 5 October 2023, the highly awaited collaboration between Moncler and Adidas Originals — initially unveiled at London Fashion Week this February — is finally here. The Moncler x Adidas Originals collection is based around exploration and adventure, featuring signatures from both the French luxury house and German lifestyle entity. For the partnership, the latter’s contemporary designs come unite seamlessly with the former’s durable creations.

Prices begin at RM500 and the Moncler x Adidas Originals collection includes everything from Track Tops and Long Sleeve Tees to backpacks and caps. Made for all kinds of odysseys be it in the city or in a jungle, the pieces are amalgamations of both Moncler and Adidas’ brand identities. Sneakers enthusiasts would be interested in the NMD Runner Shoes and Campus Shoes — treated with the Moncler touch. For example, the Moncler x Adidas Originals NMD Runner Shoes (available in four hues) come fitted with bubble padding and GORE-TEX® for enhanced waterproofing.

Learn more HERE.

A|X Armani Exchange opens newest store in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

So, what’s new at the boutique? The new space — spanning 357 square metres — mirrors the brand’s contemporary identity. The current collection in the A|X Armani Exchange store is decked in hues ranging from royal blue and yellow to brown and grey. Complementing the modern design, the clothes include the likes of down jackets and pullovers to double-breasted blazers and cardigans.

Learn more HERE.

(Hero and featured image credit: Warner Music Thailand/Provided by Valentino)