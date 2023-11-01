Fashion Obsessions #14: Updates from Emporio Armani, Gucci and more

It’s time for another edition of Fashion Obsessions! Come with us as we look at new stores, fresh releases and more.

The Dior B57 sneakers are now available at Pavilion KL and Suria KLCC

Those in Kuala Lumpur can now head over to the Dior boutiques in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and Suria KLCC to check out the B57 sneakers. Elegance and bold lines come together for the shoes, designed by Kim Jones for Dior Spring 2024. The Dior B57 sneakers are available in cream, beige, red, blue, black and grey. An important integral feature on the footwear is of course, the Dior Oblique Jacquard-fitted “CD” initials.

Marimekko is finally here in Malaysia

Fans of Finnish lifestyle brand Marimekko don’t need to look too far anymore! The popular design house has arrived here in Malaysia — in Suria KLCC to be specific. The first in the country, this Marimekko store is home to its most iconic collections; ranging from ready-to-wear and bags to homeware. Renowned for its jovial prints, the brand offers creations that help you stand out everywhere you go. This Kuala Lumpur boutique is one of the latest additions to Marimekko’s global presence and it’s said that there are about 150 outlets at the moment.

Celebrating its 72nd anniversary this year, Marimekko is continuing its drive to uphold quality of craft and maintaining its one-of-a-kind brand identity. Its opening ceremony saw the likes of local celebrities Azira Shafinaz, Juwei Teoh, Mimi Lana, Venice Min and Yaya Zahir in attendance.

Natasha Defrance (Senior Vice President of Sales, Region East) on the new store: “With new retail locations opening in some of the most exciting lifestyle hubs in Asia, Marimekko seeks to inspire customers with its vibrant store design and creative retail concept. Having successfully introduced the Marimekko brand in other countries in Asia over the years, Marimekko is excited to bring its joyful lifestyle philosophy to Malaysia”.

Team Wang’s Sparkles – Stay For The Night collection is now available at b.space Pavilion KL

Yes, you read that right — the exciting Sparkle – Stay For The Night Vibrant Limited Home collection by Team Wang has arrived on Malaysian shores! The new ensemble is all about embracing oneself and encouraging individuality. Lively colours take centre stage throughout the collection with blue and pink hues. This Sparkles release, alongside a new logo, comprises everything from t-shirts and bean bag sofa to trousers and socks. There’s also a silk sleep mask for that extra comfortable sleep you truly deserve. All ten items from the Sparkles – Stay For The Night Vibrant Limited Home collection can be found at b.space Pavilion Kuala Lumpur now as well as on the b-circle app.

Thai star Nani Hirunkit and Malaysian personalities attend the Emporio Armani store opening in Kuala Lumpur

The revamped Emporio Armani boutique has reopened its doors — alongside star-studded attendees and a glitzy party. Big names at the store, which spans 252 square metres, include Thai celebrity Nani Hirunkit as well as local faces such as Jane Chuck, Ameera Khan, Mierul Aiman, Alvin Chong, Hael Husaini, Eyka Farhana, Ali Reza, Christinna Kuan, Jestinna Kuan and Azrel Ismail. The night’s DJ was none other than Ashley Lau.

New Era unveils first flagship store in Malaysia at The Starhill

New Era has been among the most iconic brands in the world since its inception in 1920. It has influenced everything from music to sports — be it headwear or apparel. Already a popular name here in Malaysia, New Era finally has a flagship store in Kuala Lumpur which houses its signature ranges. For the uninitiated, the company is also National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and National Football League’s official cap provider.

At the New Era space, you will also find special collections such as Fear of God, Warner Bros and Disney. The brand’s launch party saw performances by Malaysian stars SYA, Asyraf Nasir and SonaOne as well as a fashion show highlighting some of its latest pieces. Can’t wait to check it out? Head over to the UG floor of The Starhill!

Here’s a look at the Onitsuka Tiger MOLLETY™

Available in White/Green Fig and Graphite Grey/Salmon, the Onitsuka Tiger MOLLETY™ sneakers (RM1,070) up the ante on traditional platform style. The shoes are characterised by their thin-soled look and specially created shoe last. The MOLLETY™’s performance is also given an upgrade with the inclusion of FF BLAST™ PLUS. Head over to Onitsuka Tiger stores across Malaysia to check out the footwear for yourself.

Check out the new LV Ski collection

Available from 13 October, the latest LV Ski collection comprises womenswear, menswear and accessories. Starting with bags, the collection includes a Keepall in Monogram coated canvas that’s water repellent — decked in white with black trims. Other additions include a flat-bum bag, crossbody bag and backpack. As for the LV Twist, two new shades are added for the Ski assortment: vivid red and navy. Even footwear has gotten the alpine treatment. Take the LV Alpine boot for instance. Imbued with the sole of the LV Trainer, the boots are fitted with padded nylon and a pocket on the side.

The 2023 LV Ski collection sees Maison’s signature elements on winter-ready pieces. Whether it’s technical trousers or down-filled jackets, the collection is a contemporary and stylish take on ski attire. In the assortment, you will also find items like a knitted jacket equipped with shearling collar that’s made for après-ski.

Fila collaborates with Smiley on new collection

Malaysians can now get up close and personal with the all-new Fila x Smiley® collection! Whether it’s footwear or clothes, the ensemble is filled with jovial and fun pieces. The collection is centred around Fila’s illustrious history with tennis, including the Original Tennis OG 1985 — now imbued with the yellow Smiley® icon for a more contemporary appearance. The assortment also comprises shorts, tees, pleated skirts and more.

Celine introduces its Héloïse bag

Need a new bag to add to your collection? Here’s one to consider! Celine’s Héloïse bag comes in both canvas and leather options — illustrating the signature Celine Triomphe. Alongside two gold metal buckles, the bag is also fitted with leather chapes. Colours range from white and slate to tan. The Héloïse in Triomphe Canvas is priced at RM12,000 whereas the calfskin version costs RM16,000. Whether it’s day or night, the bag’s lightness makes it a convenient accessory to carry around.

Longchamp x Robert Indiana officially drops on 31 October 2023

There’s another Longchamp collaboration coming your way and this time it’s with Robert Indiana. Le Pliage® bag takes a new form, now featuring the LOVE artwork that Indiana, an American artist, is known for. Since its debut in 1964, the LOVE artwork has been among the most recognisable in the world. Now, Creative Director Sophie Delafontaine is paying homage to the artist with a collection that aims to exude optimism and a positive tone. The capsule ensemble consists of three colourways — on five different Le Pliage® bags. They include the new square models of a mini crossbody and tote. In addition, there are also ready-to-wear pieces such as a grey cotton sweatshirt, silk scarf and white t-shirt. Those in the Asia Pacific region will also be able to get their hands on the exclusive Le Pliage® XS in black cowhide leather displaying the number “eight”.

Xiao Zhan and Paul Mescal star in the Gucci Horsebit 1953 Loafers campaign

To celebrate its 7oth anniversary, Global Brand Ambassador Xiao Zhan and Brand Ambassador Paul Mescal both feature in new photographs — donning the House’s legendary Horsebit 1953 loafers. An icon that alludes to Gucci’s unwavering determination for the finest craftsmanship, the Horsebit 1953 loafers have cemented quite a legacy since they were first introduced. A symbol of Italian sophistication, the Gucci creations can easily be spotted from its miniaturised horse bit. Even until the present day, the Gucci Horsebit 1953 Loafers are still as well-loved; signalling to its classic charm.

A look at the Cartier Fall Winter 2023 Eyewear Collection

On the hunt for a new pair of elegant and cool sunglasses? You might want to consider Cartier’s Fall Winter 2023 eyewear collection. Available in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur’s Kering Eyewear by MOG Prestige, this season’s ensemble includes designs with Double C details, some inspired by the Panthère de Cartier as well as creations fitted with the Signature C de Cartier frames. The latter, for example, is characterised by its faceted lenses, metal logo plaque and rimless front structures.

The Gardens Mall is now home to Balenciaga’s latest store in Kuala Lumpur

The French Maison has taken its Raw Architecture concept to The Gardens Mall, first seen at the Pavilion KL boutique. Spanning 298 square metres, the new Balenciaga space occupies a massive Ground Floor corner space at the Isetan side of the mall. Easily identifiable, the store houses Balenciaga’s latest collections — be it ready-to-wear, bags or footwear. Its contemporary aesthetics, characterised by the likes of faux leather benches and exposed ceiling grids, are meant to create a recognisable experience for everyone that walks in.

Distinct is Rimowa’s new leather suitcase collection

German lifestyle and travel brand Rimowa is taking things up (many) notches with the launch of its newest suitcase range. And yes, leather takes the spotlight this time. Distinct, currently comprising a cabin luggage in Black or Navy, is fitted with silver rivets, protective bumpers and logo badge — all intertwining between leather and aluminium. Priced at RM15,400, the Distinct Cabin (with Rimowa Multiwheel® System, leather grabbing handles and stage-free telescopic handles) will be available starting 2 November 2023.

Shanghai is the place for Burberry’s next City Experience

Since taking the creative helm of Burberry, Daniel Lee has continued to instil his very own vision to the fashion house. After City Takeovers at London and Seoul, the British luxury house is heading to Shanghai next. Available from now until 31 December 2023, Burberry Rose sees the brand’s elements showcased in various ways — be it the Equestrian Knight Design or the rose print. You can find its Fall Winter 2023 collection at the English rose-inspired Petal Maze or sample contemporary reiterations of British classics at Norman’s. Furthermore, you will also be able to spot the designer’s rose print on buses and on Panyu Road, the Equestrian Knight flags on full display.

Kylie Jenner’s Khy launches on 1 November 2023

After conquering the beauty space with Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner now has her eyes set on the fashion world. The star is about to launch Khy, her own clothing line, and its coming real soon. Debuting on 1 November, Khy is created in partnership with Namilia and one of its much anticipated pieces has been unveiled — an oversized motocross coat. Look forward to tops, faux-leather trousers and more.

(Hero and featured image credit: Emporio Armani)