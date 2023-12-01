Fashion Obsessions #15: Updates from Rimowa, Delvaux and more

It’s time for another edition of Fashion Obsessions! Come with us as we look at new stores, fresh releases and more.

The Skechers x DC collection has arrived

Those in Kuala Lumpur can now head over to the Dior boutiques in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and Suria KLCC to check out the B57 sneakers. Elegance and bold lines come together for the shoes, designed by Kim Jones for Dior Spring 2024. The Dior B57 sneakers are available in cream, beige, red, blue, black and grey. An important integral feature on the footwear is of course, the Dior Oblique Jacquard-fitted “CD” initials.

Learn more HERE.

Mun KaYoung is Dolce&Gabanna’s new Global Brand Ambassador

Italian luxury house Dolce&Gabanna has named iconic South Korean actress Mun KaYoung as its Global Brand Ambassador. The star was spotted at the fashion brand’s recent show in Milan and wears its Spring Summer 2024 collection in the announcement image. On the appointment, Mun KaYoung said: “Given the opportunity to work with a brand, well-known for its distinct creativeness and master craftsmanship is a great honour. I am very excited to be part of the journey with Dolce&Gabbana, and look forward to what we can create together”.

Learn more HERE.

Valentino announces Yang Zi as its latest Brand Ambassador

Valentino’s new Di.Va is none other than Chinese actress Yang Zi. As one of the most popular actresses around, Yang Zi is a clear fit for the appointment. In the latest Spring 2024 campaign, Yang Zi can be seen with the Valentino Garavani VLogo Moon Bag. The actress on her role: “I find resonance with Valentino’s spirit of creativity and innovation. For me, the exploration of fashion and acting both spark creativity and imagination. Creative Director Pierpalo Piccioli’s avant-garde approach to fashion is genuinely impressive. I’m more than delighted to join Valentino as a brand ambassador, looking forward to a future where we can collectively explore more possibilities”.

Learn more HERE.

Delvaux introduces the Tempête XL

Since 1967, the Tempête has been one of Delvaux’s most popular silhouettes. And now, for Fall 2023, the bag is reimagined for the modern zeitgeist — giving birth to the Tempête XL. Comprising natural Arizona calf lining and made with Derby grained calf leather, the bag is sturdy yet sophisticated. The Delvaux Tempête XL is characterised by its shorter top handle, adjustable shoulder stripe and magnet-fitted fold-over closure. Made for timeless consumption, the Tempête XL comes in Tourterelle, Forest and Black.

Learn more HERE.

Winter of Aespa is new Korean ambassador for Polo Ralph Lauren

Winter, one of four members from South Korean girl group Aespa, has been named as Polo Ralph Lauren’s latest brand ambassador for South Korea. In the campaign images, the young star can be seen wearing pieces from the brand’s 2023 Fall Holiday collection. They include the Polo ID bag, plaid wrap sweater skirt and cable knit jumper.

Learn more HERE.

Check out the new Zegna Triple Stitch Vetta

Zegna’s popular Triple Stitch is given an outdoor-inspired treatment — creating the Triple Stitch Vetta. The shoes comprise reinforced heel loop, Vibram® Arctic Grip™ and improved cushioning. Elevated and timeless, the Triple Stitch Vetta is conceived by Alessandro Sartori, the House’s Creative Director. Technical yet urban, the shoes are suitable all kinds of occasions; be it for a hike or for a stroll in a mall.

Learn more HERE.

Rimowa introduces its new Signature Collection

With an all-new range featuring a Sliding Tote, Flap Backpack and Duffle Bag, German luxury brand Rimowa says hello to a fresh chapter in its illustrious story. The Signature Bag collection can best be characterised by the use of sustainably made nylon and its monogram featured vividly on the exterior of the lightweight bags. Ideal for all kinds of occasions, Rimowa has imbued the essence of its place of birth — Cologne — with the launch of the collection. The Signature Collection is available in stores from 30 November 2023.

The Rimowa Signature Sliding Tote is available in Navy and Black; with a myriad of compartments for easy travelling such as a laptop pouch and hidden zip pockets on the side. As for the Rimowa Signature Duffle Bag, you will find Cologne’s coordinates featured on a travel strap. Versatility is the name of the game and this bag (be it Khaki, Grey or Black) allows you to wear it any way you desire. Last but not least, there’s the Rimowa Signature Flap Backpack Large that comes in Navy Blue, Khaki, Grey and Black. The bag is fitted with shiny palladium hardware and bespoke monogram buckles.

Learn more HERE.

(Hero and featured image credit: Rimowa)