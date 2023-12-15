Fashion Obsessions #16: Updates from Celine, Louis Vuitton and more

It’s time for another edition of Fashion Obsessions! Come with us as we look at new stores, fresh releases and more.

Riize is Louis Vuitton’s new House Ambassadors

As one of SM Entertainment’s newest boy groups, Riize has made quite an impact since their debut with tracks such as ‘Siren’, ‘Get a Guitar’ and ‘Talk Saxy’. Now, they are adding a new milestone to their achievements with Louis Vuitton’s House Ambassadorship announcement. Joining fellow K-Pop stars Felix, j-jope, Hyein and LE SSERAFIM, Riize’s Anton, Eunseok, Shotaro, Sohee, Sungchan and Wonbin are now officially Louis Vuitton ambassadors.

Take a look at the Valentino Garavani Freedots Sneakers

Alongside the iconic studs and wearable appeal, the Valentino Garavani Freedots sneakers are sure to join the Maison’s extensive list of signatures. Minimal lines are featured on the low-top shoewear — inspired by skate culture. Comfortable and stylish, the sneakers are available in white, grey, navy blue and black; all made using nappa leather. A closer look will also bring your attention to the Roman palazzao bugnato-inspired tone-on-tone rubber studs. The sophisticated Valentino Garavani Freedots sneakers are part of the Valentino Spring 2024 Men’s collection.

Christian Louboutin unveils second store in Malaysia

Spanning 240 square metres on the Ground Floor of The Exchange TRX, Christian Louboutin’s latest boutique in Malaysia is a true work of art. The space takes inspiration from very own Portuguese holiday house, featuring the Maison’s signature red carpet and colours reminiscent of summer. Gold accents on the windows come together with red scale tiles. In the store, you will also find tables and shelves with green salt panels (also in gold) and white wooden cladding. Here, Christian Louboutin offers its latest styles ranging from shoes for both men and women to leather goods.

Cha Eun Woo to be in Malaysia for the opening of Skechers at The Exchange TRX

On 9 January 2024, Skechers ambassador and Korean heartthrob Cha Eun Woo will be gracing the brand’s 99th store. During the event, 20 lucky fans can get up close with the star via a meet-and-greet session. Wondering how? You’ve got to first spend a minimum of RM499 in a single receipt (at any Skechers Concept store in Malaysia) — from now until 17 December 2023. Winners will chosen from the group and will be told via email. So, remember to check your inbox!

Spanning 6,469 square metres, the Skechers store at The Exchange TRX (located on Level 2) is definitely massive. It’s the first in Malaysia to house a running zone with a personalised run gait analysis service and treadmill. This allows you to identify the right pair of shoes for your running needs. Skechers’ iconic blue and white hues can be seen throughout the store; and this time, complemented by neon components. There’s also a DIY corner which lets visitors add their own styles on tote bags and t-shirts.

Meet Cotton On’s December 2023 collection

If you’re looking for new pieces to add to your wardrobe this holiday season, consider Cotton On’s December 2023 collection. Take your style up several notches with the brand’s latest designs from co-ord sets and dresses (made completely with Australian cotton) to Cabana shirts in linen-cotton fabric. In addition to these wardrobe essentials, Cotton On has also introduced the Miffy Moves ensemble — featuring creations such as the Miffy Varsity Jacket and Plush Cropped Long Sleeve Zip Through Fleece. You can find the December 2023 collection online and in Cotton On stores throughout Malaysia.

Customise your new ECCO Pot Bag in Suria KLCC

From now until 17 December 2023, the ECCO concept store in Suria KLCC will be hosting a pop-up in conjunction with the launch of its Autumn Winter 2023 Pot Bag collection. Throughout the event, the Danish brand will also be offering a glimpse at its Upcycled Leather Goods, seasonal ECCO leather and ECCO Signature. This season, it’s vivid colours galore as ECCO collaborates with Melinda Looi’s MELL — offering seven hues. They include vibrant scarlet, shocking pink, bleached pink, light sky, electric blue, cyber yellow and foam white. At Suria KLCC, you can customise the ECCO Pot Bag (retails at RM699 each) to make it truly one to call your own.

Sandro unveils holiday capsule for 2023

This festive season, Sandro is introducing “Night Fever” — a specially curated holiday capsule for style that’s as magical as it’s sensorial. Whether it’s for a fun night out with friends or an intimate gathering at home with loved ones, these are pieces to help you elevate the sparkly experience. What’s in the 2023 Holiday Capsule? Creations include the likes of the Nano Yza Disco Bag in Argent, Cropped Knit Jumper with Sequins in Green, Sweet Janet Velvet, Dress Embellished with Rhinestones and Two-Tone Scarf.

Loewe opens new store in The Exchange TRX

Jonathan Anderson’s Casa Loewe concept has arrived in Malaysia in the form of the new Loewe store in The Exchange TRX. Spanning 247 square metres, the boutique welcomes guests blue ceramic tiles on its facade — all handmade in Spain. The interior also features the alluring blue shade but with the addition of light green and brown. Furthermore, the Loewe store also comprises grey stucco walls, poured concrete floors and handwoven wool carpets. Of course, art and furniture play massive roles in any Casa Loewe location and the TRX outlet is no different. This boutique houses a coffee table by Axel Vervoodt, Steltman and Utrecht armchairs by Thomas Gerrit Rietveld, Isamu Noguchi paper lamp, sketches by Eliot Hodgkin, vase by Ewan Henderson and more.

Jay Chou joins the Dior family as its new Global Ambassador

Did you see this coming? Legendary musician Jay Chou has been named Dior’s new Global Ambassador. And dare we say, a match made in fashion paradise. Like his enduring music, the superstar is slated to be one with the timelessness of Kim Jones’ collections. For the uninitiated, the 44-year-old artist is one of the biggest Mandopop names around. During his concert in Bangkok on 8 and 9 December 2023, Jay Chou was seen wearing custom Dior single-breasted suits with pointed lapels and matching short kilt.

MAGlifestyle launches Lunar 2024 collection, Oriental Rise

The dynamic sister team of Yen and Shirley, the designers behind MAGlifestyle, has unveiled the brand’s newest Lunar 2024 collection. Aptly called Oriental Rise, the ensemble combines sculptural silhouettes, femininity and a contemporary style. Southern Chinese arts and culture take centre stage with the collection — taking inspiration from the region’s ancient civilisation. Sequins, pearls and tangling crystals are just some of the Chinese arts elements found on the clothes whereas materials range from tweeds and soft denim to embroidered tulle.

The qipao look is given a fusion treatment, incorporating elements from both the East and West; adorned on pieces in pistachio, lavender, peony and more. The Lunar 2024 collection is created for day-to-night wear, with designs including a body-hugging qipao-shaped tube dress, a scallop mandarin bolero, a high-slit satin skirt and a embellished colour tweed crop top. MAGlifestyle’s Lunar 2024 collection can be found at the brand’s newest store in Pavilion Damansara Heights.

The Celine Triomphe is now available in new colours

The Triomphe is a Celine icon, a lasting legacy by Hedi Slimane. Its timelessness and classic silhouette has made it one of the Maison’s most popular creations since debuting in 2018. Now, for Winter 2023, Celine has revealed new additions to the collection. The latest hues add freshness to the signature bag, perfect for adding pizzazz to your style this festive season.

Ambush® and Oppo team up for Oppo Find N3 Flip accessory

Yoon, Creative Director of Ambush®, has created a one-of-a-kind Oppo x Ambush Flipped Padlock smartphone case. Made exclusively for the Oppo Find N3 Flip, the accessory takes inspiration from the Creative Director’s very own Heart Padlock Bag. Chic and stylish, the design comes in a pink shade and is shaped like a heart. The collaboration between Oppo and Ambush® alludes to a zeitgeist where technology and fashion are intertwining more than ever. The Flipped Padlock smartphone case will be available in Malaysia from 12 December 2023 — and comes free with the purchase of the Oppo Find New Flip.

Saint Laurent reveals latest store in Kuala Lumpur

Elegant, classic and alluring — these three words perfectly sum up the new Saint Laurent boutique in The Exchange TRX. The inspiration behind the design? Anthony Vaccarello and his architecture vision, of course. This is the first of its kind here in Malaysia, featuring marble displays and vintage furniture. In addition, precise details and rough textures are combined to further enforce the Maison’s notion of modern luxury. Apart from men’s and women’s ready-to-wear as well as accessories, the Saint Laurent store is also home to a VIP lounge.

Ray-Ban’s largest Malaysian boutique is now in The Exchange TRX

Head over to the first floor of The Exchange TRX to find Ray-Ban’s newest store in Malaysia. The brand’s signature red and black take centre stage throughout the boutique, alongside LED wall displays, large vertical mirrors and silver finishes. Spanning 91 square metres, the store houses Ray-Ban icons such as Aviators, Clubmaster, Wayfarers and Ray-Ban Reverse. Those looking for new lenses can also check out the store for Ray-Ban prescription lenses.

Check out the Polo Ralph Lauren x Naiomi Glasses collection

For the very first time, Polo Ralph Lauren has unveiled its Artist in Residence collaboration — with Naiomi Glasses being its first partner. The collection is designed around Naiomi’s perspectives, with the seventh-generation Diné (Navajo) weaver showcasing and celebrating Navajo traditions and their artistry. First of three releases, the Polo Ralph Lauren x Naiomi Glasses collection comprises special edition pieces such as wraps and woven jacquard blanket coats. Important Navajo symbols to look for out for include wedge weave motifs and spider woman crosses. Available globally in stores and online, part of proceeds from the collection’s first release will go to Native-led Change Labs. The organisation aims to help small Navajo and Hopi businesses succeed. The second and third drops will be available in 2024.

(Hero and featured image credit: Christian Louboutin)