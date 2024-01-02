Fashion Obsessions #17: Updates from Louis Vuitton, Onitsuka Tiger and more

It’s time for another edition of Fashion Obsessions! Come with us as we look at new stores, fresh releases and more.

Sea Blue is Rimowa’s newest essential colour

The German luxury lifestyle Maison has introduced an all-new hue to add to its collection! Sea Blue, as it’s aptly named, takes inspiration from the sea — featuring on a variety of products. The include the Essential Cabin, Essential Check-In L, Essential Trunk Plus and Toiletry Pouch as well as Packing Cube in Small, Medium and Large. Prices range from RM500 to RM6,650. In conjunction with the launch, Rimowa has also chosen a Modernist home from the 1950s near Barcelona; highlighting the very essence of the latest colour to join the Maison’s family.

Valentino opens doors to new boutique in The Exchange TRX

Joining the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur store is Valentino’s latest outlet in The Exchange TRX. The boutique, spanning approximately 224 square metres, showcases Italian hospitality — designed with client journey in mind. Geometric motifs can be spotted on the floor via Botticino and Sahara Noir marbles whereas elegance shines with the inclusion of wood. Elements of Roman buildings also feature in the boutique, as seen on a plethora of diverse material palette and details. Located on the Ground floor of the mall, the Valentino store is also home to a selection of bespoke objects. They include chandeliers by Alexandre Logé, brass objects by Fabio Cinti and handmade ceramic door handles by Massimiliano Pipolo.

Check out the new LV Remix collection

Louis Vuitton has recently unveiled its latest LV Remix ensemble, one that sees the Denim and Vernis revived — featuring on Nana Ouyang, Shay Mitchell, Lous & the Yakuza and Phoebe Dyvenor. Both Monogram collections are now re-introduced with more colours, animations and shapes. They include 2002’s Croissant bag, the very chic Twist Little, the elongated Capucines East-West, Micro Alma and more. Even shoes such as the Time Out range are given the remix treatment; with Monogram Vernis options being crème, pink or soft blue. The LV Remix collection officially launches on 1 January 2024.

Esther Yu stars in the Moschino Resort 2024 campaign

Moschino’s House Ambassador and Chinese star Esther Yu features front and centre in the House’s latest Resort 2024 campaign. With the idea of love taking the spotlight this time, symbols such as hearts feature throughout the collection — be it on heavy gold chains, handbags or tank tops. The Moschino 2024 Resort Womenswear collection also comprises high-contrast referee stripes, sequined dresses and mid-wash denim separates among other creations.

A look at Balenciaga’s latest store in Kuala Lumpur

In 2023, Balenciaga unveiled three new stores Malaysia — one in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur (the first duplex outlet in Malaysia), one in The Gardens Mall and the latest in The Exchange TRX. Spanning 286 square metres, the newest Balenciaga boutique is also home to the Maison’s Raw Architecture concept; housing everything from bags and shoes to ready-to-wear. Exposed technical features, brushed concrete floors and convex glass facade all add to the store’s allure.

Onitsuka Tiger celebrates 75th anniversary with Astro Boy collaboration

Two icons come together with the Onitsuka Tiger x Astro Boy partnership. This is even more exciting because 2024 marks Onitsuka Tiger’s 75th anniversary since its inception in 1949 by Kihachiro Onitsuka. The collaboration with Astro Boy will be available globally in January 2024 — featuring 43 creations. They include the DENTIGRE™ PUFF BOOT, MEXICO 66™ SD, body bags, pants, track suits and more. Prices for the Onitsuka Tiger x Astro Boy collection range from RM280 to RM1,840.

Tumi’s first flagship store in the Asia-Pacific region is in Tokyo

Tokyo’s iconic Omotesando area is home to Tumi’s inaugural Asia-Pacific flagship boutique! With a design inspired by the brand’s 19 Degree collection, the new store is truly one-of-a-kind. With a space spanning more than 2,000 square feet, this Tumi outlet in Tokyo features everything from Michael Murphy’s 19 Degree Aluminum sculpture to floor fixtures illustrating T-shaped touches. A circular seating area is created to reflect an art gallery experience whereas seasonal items are showcased on a magnetic wall.

Creative Director Victor Sanz on the new store: “We are thrilled to unveil Tumi’s newly designed store in Omotesando. Not only is it our first flagship store in Asia-Pacific, but it’s also one of our most ground-breaking store concepts globally. We’ve taken the superior quality, design excellence and technical innovation that defines Tumi and created a completely unique design that is inspired by our 19 Degree collection. From the sculptural 3D facade to the upgraded materials, each carefully planned detail and element speaks to Tumi’s brand DNA”.

Mont Blanc reveals Eyewear Fall Winter 2023 collection

Looking for a new pair of glasses? Consider these designs from Mont Blanc’s Fall Winter 2023 ensemble. Created by Artistic Director Marco Tomasetta, the collection merges the Maison’s heritage with a contemporary look and feel. Elegant and functional, the eyewear collection consists of Mont Blanc’s signature components. For example, the Nib and the Snowcap can be seen on sunglasses and optical frames. In addition, light and thin metal frames now illustrate the Maison’s Meisterstuck; with lines of the temple now elongated. The items can be found at Kering Eyewear by MOG Prestige in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Here’s a look at the new Burberry store in The Exchange TRX

Another luxury brand joining The Exchange TRX is British fashion house Burberry. The boutique on the Ground floor of the new mall showcases craftsmanship, a well-known philosophy of the brand. For example, the store is home to rugs created by Tom Atton Moore as well as Casey McCafferty-designed wooden sculptures. At the Burberrry outlet, you will be able to find your favourite Burberry icons, including Daniel Lee’s debut creations.

Giorgio Armani opens a boutique in The Exchange TRX

Spanning approximately 366 square metres, the Giorgio Armani store in The Exchange TRX is one of utmost sophistication. The brand’s DNA and identity are scattered throughout the boutique’s five areas. In the store, you will find special features such as a Made-to-Measure room, suspended lamps, silk wall coverings, onyx flooring and of course, Armani/Casa. Guests are welcomed at the boutique front by a massive central display window as well as symmetrical entrances.

(Hero and featured image credit: Ethan James Green for Louis Vuitton)