Fashion obsessions: Latest news from Bulgari, Zegna, Under Armour, MLB and more

Back for more updates from the fashion world? Here’s some of the latest fashion news and releases from Puma, MLB, Kate Spade New York, Under Armour and more.

Spring season has dawned upon us and it is when fashion flourishes with bright and bold colours, nuanced with joyful and hope-giving elements. From the regal Serpenti handbags reiterated several ways (including a brand new silhouette, the Serpenti Forever Bay shoulder bag) to Roberto Cavalli’s The Roar Bag, this season is more than just about statement pieces to carry to your next event or outing.

Let’s waste no time. Scroll down to check out what’s the hottest and latest in fashion this season.

Bulgari’s new Serpenti handbags

Bulgari celebrates energy and optimism with KALEIDOSCOPIA, the pre-delivery of the Joyful Spring collection. Showing the uplifting power of exciting creativity, Bulgari mixes its iconic designs with vibrant nuances and evocative details that bring out the Maison’s eclectic spirit. This 2023 Fall/Winter collection also welcomes the new Serpenti Forever Bay shoulder bag – a distinctively shaped bag that reminds one of the beautiful inlets on the coast, bringing the land and the sea together.

MLB SS23 Varsity Collection

A brand well-loved by young souls, MLB, is back with Spring/Summer 2023 Varsity Collection featuring K-Pop sensation – Aespa. The collection is inspired by campus life, showing trendy outerwear, coloured point ball caps to the new Chunky Liner sneakers. Amp up your street look with one of the trendiest items of the year – a staple varsity jacket with a unique MLB twist. Available in a variety of colours, from basic piano black for monochrome dressers to candy pop pink and garden green for those who want a pop of colour.

ZEGNA highlights of the season

The luxury Italian menswear brand, ZEGNA is back with its Spring 2023 campaign with highlights of the season– the iconic Triple Stitch Sneaker and Oasi Cashmere collection. Adding a new identity of progressive practicality for the brand established for its tradition and craftsmanship, these exclusive pieces create a new language of style around the concept of Luxury Leisurewear to meet the modern man’s style needs. This collection utilises Oasi Cashmere for all garments, abiding by the Maison’s values and passion for excellence and love for the beauty of nature.

Making its runway debut in 2017, the Triple Stitch Sneakers are now reimagined by product designer Daniel Bailey – founder of CONCEPTKICKS. The sneaker is crafted from tactile layers of suede and leather (available in black, white and grey), and features a carbonised-inspired finish that draws from a traditional Japanese method of wood preservation. These cool kicks are also accented with a namesake triple-crossing detail — as homage to the three hand-stitched crosses found on ZEGNA’s tailoring. Combining elements of style with comfort, the wraparound midsole is hand-applied with a removable insole for exceptional comfort.

EYEWEAR by DAVID BECKHAM

The new Spring/Summer 2023 Eyewear collection is curated and imagined by David Beckham, dedicated to those who favour classic designs with an effortless British style. The eyewear collection features a line of sunglasses and optical frames crafted with exquisite craftsmanship using high-quality materials, incorporating a subtle masculine design and distinctive details. Warm tones of the desert inspire styles in the collection with soft shades like sand and beige alongside natural tones of horns and Havana.

#GUESSHandbags Collection

GUESS Malaysia is starting spring with its new Spring 2023 #GUESSHandbags collection. Inspired by a garden party with a dash of bright tropical punch and a hint of instinctive ambience, GUESS presents the essence of spring, with sweet, pastel-coloured bags that complement every outfit. These handbags come in nine luxurious, resort-ready tones ranging from soft breezy hues to calming earthy tones that radiate elegance and femininity.

Carlo Rino’s Stripy and Pillow Collection

Carlo Rino is back with a cute, magical collection for Spring. Meet the Stripy and Pillow Collection inspired by the story of Charlotte and her unlikely friend, Little Monster. Just like the trusty little Monster, the bags in the collection are made to safeguard your secrets, memories and personal items. This Stripy Puffer Tote is both chic and functional, making it a top choice for your everyday bag.

Under Armour SS23 Project Rock Collection

Under Armour has just released a new SS23 Project Rock Collection – Gears designed for all boundary breakers. Quality check? Rest assured as all pieces in the collection have been personally validated by The Rock himself. A treat for all sports lovers, the durable, foolproof, Dwayne Johnson-approved sneakers can also withstand extreme athletic activities like trail running and more!

Roberto Cavalli ‘IT’ Bag

ICYMI, Roberto Cavalli’s new IT bag is ‘The Roar Bag’. Channelling a regal feline energy, the bag is characterised by a bejewelled handle taking the form of two tigers, inspired by a vintage necklace from the brand. Details of the handle include red rhinestones that highlight the tiger’s fierce eyes and a front flap structure with a chain (silver or gold) that could be carried by hand or worn crossbody. The handle comes in various coatings, embellished with crystals to the variety of fabrics and leather types used. This IT-bag is made for women who strive to be unique, carefree and feel special.

Carolina Herrera SS23 Eyewear collection

Introducing a new collection of sunnies for summer, Carolina Herrera presents the Spring/Summer 2023 eyewear campaign featuring supermodel Candice Swanepoel. The collection reflects a classic yet contemporary idea of femininity, including a complete offer of sunglasses and optical frames in acetate, metal, or both materials. The frames range from squared and butterfly to cat-eye shapes personalised by a shiny tag with the iconic red monogram logo or a round 3D insert with the monogram on the temple tips.

There are also glamorous silhouettes embellished in Swarovski crystals resembling sparkling constellations, while others are decorated in crystal fabrics, iconic stripes and chess-board colour block elements.

H&M Studio’s Glamour-Centric SS23 Collection

Embrace the ‘go big or go home’ energy with H&M Studio’s Glamour-Centric SS23 Collection. From elevated essentials to glamorous evening wear, this collection takes inspiration from Hollywood’s Golden Age goddesses and modern-day megastars, blending raw wearability with radical glamour. Whether you’re going for casual meet-ups or dressing up for dinner and events, this collection has something made just for you. Sticking to H&M’s sustainability goals, all pieces in the collection are made from more sustainable materials like organic cotton, recycled polyester, chrome-free leather and Naia Renew — a circular fibre made from 60% of sustainably sourced wood pulp and 40% of certified recycled waste materials.

PUMA ForeverRUN NITRO

PUMA adds the new ForeverRUN NITRO to its running lineup, creating another footwear made for runners. The ForeverRUN NITRO excels in both stability and comfort with unique NITRO foam cushioning and enhanced guidance with its RUNGUIDE System. The new footwear also has sockliner engineered in partnership with experts from Kaiser Sport & Ortopædi — offering enhanced arch support and foot strike guidance through a supportive moulded heel cup design and metatarsal pad.

Acne Studios and Stone Island enter b.space

Malaysians are in luck! Fashion brands Acne Studios and Stone Island are now available in b.space, Pavilion KL. What you’ll see in-store? The Acne Studios SS23 collection, created by founder and creative director Jonny Johansson, showcases his signature juxtaposing design and attention to detail while emphasising on the tailoring and eclectic use of materials and custom-made fabrics. The Italian sportswear brand, Stone Island’s SS23 collection will also be seen making its first appearance in b.space flaunting the brand’s innovative fabrics.

Kate Spade New York Spring 2023 collection

Kate Spade New York debuts its new Spring 2023 collection with a campaign that encourages one to see the bright side when faced with life’s (mis)adventures and intentional detours. Kate Spade celebrates its 30th anniversary with a campaign inspired by the brand’s storied heritage and timeless enthusiasm for exploration and discovery. Through a series of short stories with the titles of “It All Started With…”, Kate Spade shows that there’s no right or wrong turn in life, only your unique individual turn.

Explore the new collection reimagined with fresh takes on colour, pattern, novelty and craftsmanship to celebrate Kate Spade New York’s core DNA. Expect the unexpected with a collection that’s filled with bold prints and patterns from exaggerated florals and oversized polka dots, to stripes and rain motifs.

