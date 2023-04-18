Fashion Obsessions: Latest news from PUMA, Longchamp and more

Bringing you new fashion round-ups to begin your new month, here’s updates from the fashion world for April.

Welcome to another edition of Fashion Obsessions! Celebrating the festivities, Levi’s, Coach, Carlo Rino, and Hanya have something special for Ramadan and Raya. Continuing to amaze with amazing collaborations, read about H&M’s latest collaborations with artist Eva Cremers and luxury fashion house, Mugler. Looking for new bags, shoes, or new outfits to add into your to-buy list? Explore our list of fashion updates and you might find something that’ll catch your eyes and hearts.

Puma

PUMA says no to racism in its new collaboration with STAPLE — introducing a footwear and apparel line inspired by Gidra, an Asian-American student-run newspaper created in response to anti-Asian sentiment in 1969. The collection reflects the message and creative direction of the original Gidra elements, with taking inspiration from the Godzilla-inspired King Terror Pack straight out of the Puma Archives.

“Working with PUMA and Mike Murase of Gidra was a unique way to share this influential publication from the 1960s and connect it to the present-day movement to help Stop AAPI Hate. We’re stronger when we stand together,” says Jeff Staple.

Onitsuka Tiger

Retro returns with the new COLORADO EIGHTY-FIVE by Onitsuka Tiger. This new footwear collection takes inspiration from off-road and trail-running shoes in the 1980s, reinventing footwear made for the wilderness. This collection is designed with a chunky front sole and luxurious combination of materials like soft leather, recycled textiles, and suede. Mastering both style and comfort, the sole of all footwear in this collection is made with the fuzeGEL technology and OrthoLite sockliner for exceptional cushioning. The sleek and sophisticated colourways give this collection an overall minimalist look that’s perfect for all occasions.

Longchamp

Sit back and relax in style with Longchamp X Company Fatboy inflatable chair, Le Pliage. Coming back with a brand new collaboration after their iconic Lamzac O, the bright neon colours of the new chair reminds one of a sunny day by the beach – a statement furniture that instantly attracts attention in any room. Catch the collection in physical stores at The Gardens, Pavilion KL and Suria KLCC.

Hanya Cloudhouse 2023 Eid Collection

Have you got your baju Raya ready yet? If you’re still on the hunt, head to the dreamy CLOUDHOUSE pop-up by Hanya! The pop-up features Hanya’s latest Eid 2023 collection: a series of flowy, vibrant pieces that gives off “main character vibes” for Raya. Properly preparing you for this season of celebration, you can see Lumi, Nazifi and Harirose prepping you for both your skin and looks. You can even shop in a real-life grocery store (aesthetics guaranteed of course). Even better, shopping there also means you’re supporting local small businesses at the same time.

Carlo Rino

Got your baju Raya ready for the festivities? Match your new Raya outfits with new bags and accessories. Carlo Rino invites you to celebrate a glamorous Raya this year with the gorgeous new Prism Collection. Shine bright like the fireworks that light up the night sky of Eid with this collection! Discover the line of bags and watches adorned with silver geometric exterior and luxurious gold accents, pieces that will elevate your outfits with a touch of elegance.

Levi’s

Levi’s celebrates the beauty of togetherness this Ramadan. For its 150th anniversary, the brand shares a campaign, “Good today, better tomorrow” – featuring Levi’s fans flaunting their favourite pair of 501 jeans and their journeys with the brand. The campaign aims to spread the message of how to be better, kinder, bolder and more authentic in conjunction with the month of self-reflection. Looking for some quality casual pieces this Raya? See Levi’s line of versatile pieces like tees, blouses, unisex button ups and timeless loose fit jeans from the 501 family. There’s also the High-Rise Baggy Trousers that give out the 90s vibes for a slightly dressy look.

H&M

EVA CREMERS X H&M

Encouraging creativity and self-expression for kids, the brand joined hands with Dutch 3D designer Eva Cremers to create a colourful, cheeky and bubbly print collection. This collection is made with a line of items perfect for spring – bringing out a child’s cheerful innocent vibes through splashes of bright colours and solid accents. Taking youngsters’ love for everything retro into consideration, selections for older kids take inspiration from the Y2K and 90s, mixed with futuristic elements. From sporty apparels to party dresses, this collection is a mix of everything for all the young bunch to get creative with outfit combinations for a fun packed spring.

MUGLER X H&M

A highly anticipated collaboration between H&M with the house of Mugler by Casey Cadwallader. This collection reflects the essence of Mugler who has always been loved for being a courageous rebel, edgy high glamour and with its groundbreaking looks. Receiving the baton after Manfred Thierry Mugler in 2018, the American designer continues to explore the collaboration with H&M – revisiting the past, recreating the present and looking forward to the future in this collection. See an array of Mugler’s classics and how the fashion house has evolved to stay fresh and relevant to the new generation.

Available in menswear, womenswear and accessories, see the collection in selected stores and online from 11 May 2023.

Coach

Celebrating its first Ramadan and Eid in Malaysia, Coach shows appreciation to the month of reflection by releasing a series of thoughtfully planned bespoke experiences. The campaign combines Malaysia’s local tradition and the brand’s unique American heritage in the season of reunion with close friends and family. See the stunning illuminated installation at Pavilion KL with elements of Raya which has become a new Instagrammable spot. Coach has also released campaign images specially captured for Ramadan and Eid featuring iconic Coach bags with local influencers. If you can’t visit the installation, you can still get a glimpse of the vibe in Coach stores which feature iconic product offerings that are a perfect fit for the festivities.

Ferragamo SS 23 Accessories and Sneakers

The main accessories from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection, these cut out bags are a reinterpretation of an archive style from the 90s. WIth a new shape and proportion, these accessories have combined contemporary graphic design, geometries, lines and circles – breaking boundaries with mixed materials. The bag collection utilises three colours: black, white and Ferragamo red. The brushed leather structure comes with with cut-out effects that wrap the soft canvas core – a perfect mix of classic colours with a modern touch. Women’s bags are available in small, medium and large sizes while unisex and men’s accessories come in an extra-large silhouette with a shoulder strap and a top handle.

Available in neutral colours and a striking Ferragamo red, this new sporty footwear is an innovative mix of shape and intricate details. For this footwear, Ferragamo revisited the brand’s heritage and reimagined it with a modern approach. The unique tubular elements on the heel is the iconic Gancini, combining both solid and voids to enhance the cushioning. Paying attention to every detail, the footwear is made with soft yet durable materials like stretch knit, nubuck and split leather. Finishing off with graphic laces, Ferragamo logo and hand stitching details, this luxury sneaker has both style and comfort.

Gucci

The classic Gucci Horsebit 1955 returns. Gucci shared a new campaign for the Horsebit 1955, featuring faces of three extraordinary women – Halle Bailey, Hanni and Julia Garner. All successful in their respective fields, these artists show themselves in colourful portraits with the timeless Horsebit 1955. The double ring and bar of the Horsebit 1955 featured in this campaign also take inspiration from the signature loafer that was first introduced 70 years ago.

Sandro

Sandro revisits the Moorish mosaic inspired cross print for the Spring Summer 2023 collection. The brand’s iconic cross print has been reborn in the form of jacquard on casual and workwear pieces. Embodying the essence of fresh summer, most of the collection’s pieces are fluid shirts and light shorts. The brand goes full on cross print on most RTW and accessories, but there are also items like tees and polo shirts with a small embroidery that could tone down a striking look.

COS

COS celebrates Spring Summer 2023 with a campaign embracing changes and confidence in life. Shot at the beautiful bustling city of Los Angeles, the campaign flaunts creative contrast featuring individuals of different careers, background and ethnicity, celebrating versatility and inclusivity. This collection focuses on shapes and forms, utilising unique tailoring with light seasonal linen and seersuckers. Spring essentials such as soft leather jackets and structured trench coats are there to further elevate your everyday outfits. Celebrating the season of spring with flowers, hand-drawn abstract florals bloom in coordinating sets, available in various colourways.

Louis Vuitton X Yayoi Kusama

Behold, the continuation of a creative conversation that was left off in 2012: the Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama Drop 2. Once again, Japanese avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama infuses her colourful vision into the house of Louis Vuitton. See a playful side of the fashion house with a twist of Kusama’s signature infinity polka dot motifs and joyful imaginings like pumpkins, flowers and faces. This collection features Kusama’s uncanny arts on Louis Vuitton’s arts — covering bags, garments, shoes, accessories and fragrances.

Witness the joyful artistic collaboration in Louis Vuitton stores from 31 March onwards.

Braun Buffel

The brand joins hands with NYC-based 3D artist, Steven Baltay. Watch as the Spring/Summer 2023 campaign “Inflates To Life”, infusing Baltay’s hypnotic 3D art into Braun Buffel’s exceptional quality and craftsmanship. Inspired by the pared-down aesthetic and the wavy lines of modern architecture, the campaign looks into the connection between design and function. Pieces in this collection feature graceful curves and primary colour accents, experimenting with leather of different textures yet still maintaining the brand’s excellent craftsmanship. The campaign blurs lines between the real and surreal, creating a seamless collaboration between the real and virtual world.

Versace SS23 Repeat Bag

A bag that you’ll definitely want to repeat every day. The Versace Spring/Summer 2023 Repeat Bag is a reinvention of an archive Versace hobo bag from the 2000s. The half-moon-shaped bag gives off an edgy punk vibe with the zip elements and Medusa zipper hardware. This bag also comes with a detachable and adjustable bag strap as well as a detachable fringed tassel accessory for an extra flair.

Balenciaga

It’s love at first sight! Balenciaga introduced the Crush Bag at the Fall Winter 2022 runway. The models held the Crush Bag tightly while trekking through wind and snow in a glass dome. The bag’s soft form makes it versatile, allowing it to collapse and expand with pressure. The curved and pointed edges of the bag gives off an edgy girl crush vibe — inspired by the iconic Balenciaga Hourglass. Made of supple leather, the bag is diagonally quilted and croc-embossed with a shiny finish. The French fashion house also introduced a new tote to its Crush line that could be carried in various ways; either with its sliding chain or drawstring handles.

Triumph

Following the launch of its Flex Smart collection back in September, Triumph gives its most versatile line yet an update for Spring/Summer 2023. Bold, vibrant and fitting for the bright season, the Flex Smart range is here to celebrate each woman’s and how they feel, through freedom and comfort. Underwear that ‘moves’ with your body in your day-to-day life — what could be better? Wear under your clothes or as a top just on its own… the choice is entirely yours! On top of that, Triumph has also launched its collaboration with WILDEHOUSE for some unique ready-to-wear pieces including tops and maxi dresses, every one as colourful and bold as the Flex Smart Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

Rimowa

Rimowa introduces a new addition to the Never Still Collection — the Large Flap Backpack in Nylon. A cool and slightly more casual take on the iconic backpack, this is the perfect carry-it-all bag for your everyday activities. This backpack gives a fresh look while retaining the brand’s classic silhouette, giving you great storage components. That includes a 16-inch laptop storage and easy-to-open small pockets. This rendition of the Rimowa Large Flap Backpack comes in chic shades of Black and Slate.

(Hero image credit: Braun Buffel / Featured image credit: Gucci)