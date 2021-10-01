Fashion Obsessions: New fashion collections by Loewe, Kate Spade New York and more

Need the lowdown on the latest fashion collections?

We’re all about embracing the bold and playful. If you’re a Hailey Bieber stan, then you’re bound to fall for Jimmy Choo’s fall selections. If going the minimal route is your type of chic, you should give the Uniqlo x Theory collection a go. From statement jewellery to shimmering footwear, it’s evident that Fall/Winter is all about making an entrance and with these new fashion collections in hand, you can definitely achieve that. Check out our curated guide below to see what we’re obsessing over this month.

Loewe

Úrsula Corberó | Image credit: Loewe

HyunA | Image credit: Loewe

Gillian Anderson | Image credit: Loewe

Arca | Image credit: Loewe

Launched in 1975, the iconic Amazona bag is reimagined into three new shapes: the Amazona 19 square, Amazona 28 and the Amazona 23 (made available for SS22). The inspiration behind the signature creation traces back to when gender equality was recognised at the workplace. Acknowledging the importance of autonomy, empowerment and inclusivity, the fashion house casts an extensive list of creative individuals from all over the world representing the Amazona. You will spot stars from actresses Gillian Anderson, Úrsula Corberó, Tracee Ellis Ross, and K-Pop star HyunA, and beyond.

Kate Spade New York

Image credit: Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade New York is ready to sprinkle some magic this Fall/Winter 2021. With beautiful New York as its backdrop, the campaign highlights the pleasure of exploring the city and the iconic Spade Flower Jacquard collection. This season features a graphic black and cream print with striking red and pink stripes in various silhouettes and sizes fit for any occasion. From the bucket to tote and the weekender bag, which one would you cop?

Jimmy Choo

Image credit: Jimmy Choo

Image credit: Jimmy Choo

Image credit: Jimmy Choo

Are you ready for a night out? Jimmy Choo’s fall offerings are packed with bold styles and vivid tones for you to stride with confidence. The fall campaign features style icon Hailey Bieber as an embodiment of the brand’s spirit: glamorous, sexy, alluring, daring and confident. Our favourites? The LEROY for its elegant sock boot style adorned by a crystal-embellished bracelet and the NICOLE pump for its grand union of mesh and suede. Plus, the sparkling crystal embellishment adds a glamorous touch.

Pandora

Image credit: Pandora

Image credit: Pandora

Image credit: Pandora

Image credit: Pandora

For a youthful approach, Pandora releases Pandora Me with a plethora of covet-worthy pieces. The collection features staple jewellery that can be customised and personalised to cater to any personality. The goal is to get freely creative with these gems. All you have to do is pick a piece, like the link chain bracelet and add fun connectors, word links and medallions that resonate with you. Discover more on the website here.

Uniqlo

Image credit: Uniqlo

Image credit: Uniqlo

If you’re a fan of Theory, then you will appreciate this collaboration. Widely known for the brand’s minimal and sophisticated everyday wear silhouettes, Theory unites with Uniqlo for an exclusive range of travel-ready pieces. The silhouettes are simple: comfortable, oversized and tailored. Key pieces include the Wool Blend Coat, Blocktech Coat, Long Vest and the Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater. Treat these pieces as a base, and you can continue by adding colours or layers for a contrast.

Uniqlo x Theory is now available online and in Uniqlo Fahrenheit88.