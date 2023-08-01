Fashion Obsessions: New updates from Balenciaga, Michael Kors, Versace and more

Keeping you updated on all things fashion, here are the latest news and drops that you should know for the month of August.

All the updates that you should know about

The Heartbeat Bag is back

If you happen to be at the Moschino store in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, you might notice the Heartbeat Bag in black on display. The Moschino Heartbeat Bag is reimagined for the modern zeitgeist — two decades after it was first unveiled. Characterised by the sculptural shape resembling a heart, the bag is an instant statement piece for the ages. The Heartbeat bag is available in a plethora of styles — from spike-covered and woven to baby pink and raspberry. A key feature of the bag is its clasp, with a lock showcasing the Moschino logo.

Meet the Balenciaga Crush Sling Bag

First unveiled during the Maison’s Winter 2023 show, the Balenciaga Crush Sling Bag has officially arrived in stores globally (as well as online). Fitted with a shiny Paper leather handle, the bag is an addition to Balenciaga’s Crush line. The Crush Sling Bag comes in a pointed hourglass shape and is available in solid black and with floral prints. Options also include Medium or Large, with prices beginning from RM11,650.

Hashizume Mika stars in ‘Towards You’, a film by Bottega Veneta for Qixi

Bottega Veneta has introduced its newest film for Qixi. Called ‘Towards You’, the project is a celebration of love and its universality. ‘Towards You’ features Hashizume Mika (of Into1), Wei Xiaotong and Xu Yifei. Commissioned by Creative Director Matthieu Blazy, the special project was helmed by Jess Jing Zou — who was also responsible for previous Chinese New Year and Qixi films released by the House.

TWICE’s Dahyun is Michael Kors’ newest Global Brand Ambassador

Yes, you read that right. The effervescent Dahyun of successful K-Pop group TWICE has been unveiled as the American fashion house’s latest Global Brand Ambassador. Already known for her unparalleled style, Dahyun sure seems like the perfect personality for the role. Since making her debut in 2015, the star has been an inspiration for both style and talent alongside the members of TWICE. She has now officially joined the family starting with Michael Kors’ Fall/Holiday 2023 MICHAEL Michael Kors collection.

Meet the Versace Fall Winter 2023 campaign

Shot in black and white at the House’s very own palazzo in Milan, the Versace Fall Winter 2023 campaign is all about confidence. The ready-to-wear collection features Versace’s signature shoulder line in its tailored jacket, silver buttons in the form of the Medusa and contemporary yet classic silhouettes. The Versace Fall Winter 2023 ensemble also sees the introduction of new additions to the Greca Goddess range such as a top handle bag as well as shoes for men and women.

Donatella Versace on the campaign: “This campaign celebrates everything I love about Versace: The power, the tailoring, the attitude. I love the black and white images that really showcase the iconic silhouette of the seasons, and the colour pictures that bring the collection to life in the heart of Milan. On set, I loved that the models felt strong, empowered, and fierce — exactly how you should feel when you wear Versace”.

Dior adds the Toujours bag to its collection

Looking for that quintessential Dior look? You just might want to check out one of the Maison’s newest bags — the Dior Toujours. Available in grey stone, powder beige, latte, tan and black, the tote bag was first shown by Maria Grazia Chiuri during Dior Spring Summer 2023. If you’ve been waiting, you can now get your hands on the Toujours. The bags are fitted with two handles (both adjustable) and come in three sizes. A closer look will reveal the macrocannage motif as well as the classic charms that spell out the Maison’s name. The Dior Toujours is priced from RM16,500.

ASICS launches product lineup for Fall Winter 2023

During Media Preview Day in Bangkok, ASICS introduced new products for its main collections including the likes of ASICS Sportstyle, Core Performance sports and Performance Running. Attended by personalities such as Hariz Hamdan, Tay Tawan, Hoàng Quốc Trung and Gazini Ganados, the event saw the unveiling of several creations. Some of them are the 4D Guidance System-fitted GEL-KAYANO™ 30, GEL-KINSEI MAX and GEL-CUMULUS 25. Also revealed was a collaboration with BOSS — the GEL-RESOLUTION 9. Under the Core Performance Sports ensemble and concocted for Matteo Berrettini, the shoes combine both form and function.

The Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2023 Trunk Show in Kuala Lumpur

For the first time ever, Louis Vuitton held a presentation for its collection in a show format right here in Malaysia. Held on 27 July 2023 at The Exchange TRX, the occasion was attended by some of the biggest stars in town as they saw the Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2023 collection up close. The star-studded guests include the likes of Jovane Phang, Jane Chuck, Shalma Ainaa, Venice Min, Alicia Amin, Juwei Teoh, Phei Yong, Loui Lim, Eyka Farhana, Jestinna Kuan, Christinna Kuan, Yaya Zahir, Zhen Ning, May Ho, Fyza Kadir, Scha Alyahya, Awal Ashaari, Meerqeen, Elvina Mohamad, Alvin Chong, Intan Najuwa, Zahirah MacWilson, Anna Jobling, Ameera Khan and Hael Husaini. At the afterparty, DJ Jovynn played a fun set list fit for the occasion.

GRAMS28 releases all new collection

Founded by Benjamin Chan, GRAMS28 is all about fusing quality with practicality and aesthetics. Now, the brand has launched two bags to add to its portfolio. They are the 154 City Pack and 153 Sling Mini. Both sling bags, they are under the brand’s Elevated Carry collection. Made with Italian Gruppo Mastrotto leather, the bags are not only durable but also easy on the eyes. The 154 City Pack comes equipped with a magnetic pouch for sunglasses, compartments for necessities, a section just for AirTags and a space that can fit an 11-inch iPadPro. The 153 Sling Mini is available in white and black.

‘In Conversation With A Flower’ is Prada’s Fall Winter 2023 campaign

Li Xian, Hunter Schafer, Letitia Wright, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Benjamin Cumberbatch star in Prada’s Fall Winter 2023 campaign. Titled ‘In Conversation With A Flower’, the photographs — shot by Willy Vanderperre — show the personalities interacting with flowers. To signify larger-than-life emotions, flowers are made to appear human size. The campaign alludes to human experience and the beauty of humanity.

The Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé capsule collection has arrived

Launched on 29 July 2023, Tiffany & Co.’s collaboration with Beyoncé continues in the form of the limited edition capsule collection called Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé. What makes the special edition ensemble truly special is the combination of the signature Return to Tiffany motif with the spirit of the superstar’s Renaissance World Tour. The ABOUT LOVE Scholarship programme will benefit from the sales of the collection — 100% of profits, to be specific. Throughout her tour, the global icon has worn several Tiffany pieces including ones from the Else Peretti and Tiffany HardWear ranges.

