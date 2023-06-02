Fashion Obsessions: New updates from Kate Spade New York, Valentino, LOEWE and more

Keeping you updated on all things fashion, here are the latest fresh updates that you should know for the month of June.

Attention fashionistas and sneakerheads, fashion brands are back with new collections, collaborations and releases to get you all glammed up for summer. In the footwear department, there are new kicks from PUMA and Balenciaga — including the iconic Rockstud by Valentino. Discover hot new summer looks from Kate Spade New York and LOEWE that’ll make you all pumped up for the vivacious season. There’s also a cute fall-inspired collection by RIMOWA. From comfort to colour, you’ll be able to see something that’s of your liking in this month’s fashion updates. Continue reading for more.

All the fashion updates that you should know about

Kate Spade New York

Channelling the summer vibes, Kate Spade New York is giving both “picnic in the park” and “hot girl summer by the beach”. Embracing the beauty of the unknown, the brand brings us on an escape with a slew of colourful pieces that are perfect for a vibrant summer. Inspired by universal symbols of this sunny season, discover a variety of sea creature-inspired pieces alongside blanket plaids, tropical florals and citrus-esque items that’ll make you want to step outside and show them off.

Skechers

Everyone’s favourite quirky and talented artist, Doja Cat has landed in Skechers. The brand has just announced Doja Cat as its first Artist-in-Residence. The collaboration was also hinted at when she appeared at the TIME100 gala flaunting her sustainably stunning custom dress of deconstructed Skechers Uno fashion sneakers.

“Skechers has given me a new canvas to create and I can’t wait to show everyone what we are building,” shares Doja Cat.

Balenciaga

This Balenciaga footwear (previously known as the Defender) has been renamed the Bouncer, adding an intriguing “automobile” element to the classic running shoe. The shoe is designed with leather-free mesh to enhance breathability. For the signature “worn off” Balenciaga look, the Defender is intentionally distressed and designed with faded or yellowish monochrome tones.

For a little extra height, the Clog version of Balenciaga Bouncer is also designed with an extra chunky heel that “rolls in” at every stride. This slip-on Clog takes inspiration from the heavy-duty tire, creating an interesting texture and a whole new walking experience.

Valentino

“I Mean…It’s Rockstud!” — Valentino brings out the beloved staple for its Fall 2023 campaign and the slogan is definitely the vibe. This pyramid-shaped motif is actually inspired by the Roman Palazzo and has been a long-time signature for the Maison’s powerful codes. The Rockstud is a symbol of a rebellious, aristo-punk attitude. Continuing the Rockstud narrative through the Fall 2023 campaign, the Rockstud shows itself on two footwear silhouettes and a bag, dripping in the stunningly unmistakable Valentino pink.

Ferragamo

Introducing Ferragamo’s footwear for Spring-Summer 2023, the Elina sandal. Continuing its witty play of geometry, the brand combines elements of the old and the new to give a fresh twist to its iconic styles. The funky sculpted heel of the Elina sandal is designed after the iconic Gancini, living up to the fashion house’s signature symmetry and structural harmony. Through the creative lens of Maximilian Davis, the sandal ensures both design and comfort – with fine strips of leather folded using the “book” technique paired with an ultra-slim padded square toe. The sandals are available in five colourways – black nappa with galvanised gold heels, full black, red, sky blue and yellow nappa.

Loewe

Loewe immerses itself in music, channelling the summer vibes in Ibiza. The brand is all about music, culture and all things fun this summer, paying homage to Paula’s Ibiza boutique which was not only a boutique but also a hub for all creatives. The summer collection brings everyone to an escape, spending a relaxing time by the beach, boat or pool under the sun. The pieces in the collection bring out the versatile laid-back vibes, emphasising weaves, braids and textures that are in line with LOEWE’s sense of craft. Polo shirts, skirts and dresses are crocheted while vibrant prints are seen on solid surfaces – LOEWE has designed pieces screaming vacation vibes.

Pleats Please Issey Miyake

Always surprising with its creative play of fabrics, pleats and texture, Pleats Please releases its 30th Anniversary Special Series. The ever-so-versatile garments give both style and comfort, making them suitable for both casual and formal occasions. To celebrate its third decade in the fashion world, the brand puts forth the perfect fabric for the occasion. Behold the fibre fabric that’s light and soft with the perfect amount of sheen. This fabric makes the designs extremely viable for travels and those on-the-move as it is wrinkle-resistant, static electricity resistant and super flexible regardless of body shape. Move freely in fashion with pieces from this special series.

Berluti

Here are some new items to add to your cart this summer. Berluti introduced its Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection, featuring two iconic essentials made for travellers heading for a summer vacation at the stunning poolside of the French Riviera. With the terrycloth lightweight tote, you don’t have to be afraid to get wet at the beach. The tote is designed with a full jacquard Scritto motif, coloured in cream to give off an elegant aura. The inner of the bag is also designed with functionality in mind, with a beige mesh lining, zipped pocket houses and a rubber envelope pouch to keep your swimwear both before and after a swim.

The Playtime sneaker is designed with two options, a lace-up and a slip-on. It is a combination of textured beige linen and cotton fabric. The neutral-tone footwear is unlined, with fine white calf leather piping finishings and an off-white Scritto motif rubber sole.

RIMOWA

RIMOWA introduces contrasting shades of spring in its latest Essential Colours – Petal and Cedar. The shades are inspired by cherry blossoms, with the pastel pink hue symbolising the sweet arrival of spring and the graceful dark brown hue of Cedar symbolising strength. This chic range comes in different sizes for both casual occasions and long journeys. For everyday wear – the Personal Cross-Body Bag, Never Still Vertical Tote and Small Flap Backpack alongside iPhone cases and packing cubes.

Bottega Veneta

Matthieu Blazy is back with the Pre-Fall 2023 collection. Combining minimalism with playful pops of colour, Bottega Veneta showcases its signature neutral looks and witty play of colours that’s still in line with the brand’s aura. The fashion house is also embodying “quiet luxury” throughout the collection, speaking only through its creativity, signature intrecciato weave patterns and the iconic BV silhouettes.

PUMA and 8enjamin

This collaboration presents to you an interesting play of 90s skateboarding aesthetics with a splash of 8enjamin’s signature pastel palette. The PUMA team has worked together with the artist to create a collection that exudes positive vibes. Giving you cute, sporty and joyful features, the collection is designed with relaxed fits, funky prints like the collaboration mascot Fluzz and a hint of elements inspired by skateboarding culture.

Self-Portrait

The London-based fashion house releases its Pre-Fall 2023 campaign with brand ambassador Liying Zhao. The collection speaks a story of a modern day woman in the city, showing simplicity, chic and glamour through its day-to-night pieces. Giving the ultimate “city girl” aesthetic, the campaign images feature Liying Zhao in Shanghai, showing off the multi-faceted sides of both women and the brand itself. Combing minimalistic and bling, see pieces with signature elements like denim, rhinestone embellishments and bow accents that stay through to the Self-Portrait identity.

“Self-portrait is always encouraging women to explore and express “myself”, hence for this season I am also aiming to extend this core concept. Liying’s image perfectly fits into the self-portrait women—independent, confident, and energetic,” says Han Chong, founder and Creative Director of Self-Portrait.

(Hero image credit: PUMA)

(Featured image credit: Kate Spade New York)