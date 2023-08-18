Fashion Obsessions: New updates from Onitsuka Tiger, Loewe, Balenciaga and more

Keeping you updated on all things fashion, here are the latest news and drops that you should know for the month of August.

All the updates that you should know about

Jackson Yee features in Emporio Armani’s latest Fall Winter campaign

Jackson Yee, Global Ambassador for Emporio Armani, stars in the brand’s latest Fall Winter 2023 campaign. For the ready-to-wear and eyewear project, Emporio Armani teamed up with photographer Gregory Harris to capture movement and energy. The campaign takes inspiration from the imagery that can be seen in the Emporio Armani Magazine — utilising photographs as vessels.

Balenciaga opens doors to first duplex store in Malaysia

Spanning two floors, Balenciaga’s newest outlet at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur spans 333 square metres. Designed in the Raw Architecture concept, the Balenciaga store comprises everything from bags and accessories to menswear and womenswear. Concrete panels — brushed and stained — make up the seating, the floors and walls. Located on Levels Two and Three of the shopping mall, the all-new boutique is the first of its kind here in Malaysia and one that’s highly anticipated.

The opening event was attended by some of Malaysia’s biggest stars, including Ameera Khan, Ashley Lau, Awal Ashaari, Brian See, Hael Husaini, Jane Chuck, Nadhir Nasar and Scha Alyahya.

Kenshi Yonezu stars in Loewe’s Fall Winter 2023 Men’s campaign

Japanese musician Kenshi Yonezu dons pieces from the Loewe Fall Winter 2023 Men’s collection in shots captured by photographer Arnaud Lajeunie. The singer-songwriter can be seen wearing the likes of a studded shirt with metal wings, a Puzzle Fold tote, green draped cardigan, a twisted nappa lambskin coat and more. From 16 August to 23 August, Casa Loewe Tokyo and Loewe Omotesando will be bringing the campaign to life — in line with the 50th anniversary of Loewe in Japan.

Esther Yu named Christian Louboutin’s new brand ambassador

Chinese actress and singer Esther Yu — and brand ambassador for Christian Louboutin — features in the Maison’s new campaign for its 2023 Chinese Valentine’s Day Limited Collection. The capsule collection comprises creations such as the I Love Kate pump and Kate Love flat, the I Love Adolon sneakers and the Loubi54 Wallet On A Chain. A key feature of the collection is the red crystal heart; presented vivaciously on the collection’s styles.

Bright, Maryel Uchida and Kuan Chen are Calvin Klein’s Fall 2023 Underwear campaign stars

Calvin Klein’s latest Fall 2023 Underwear campaign in Asia is fiery in more ways than one. The talented trio of Bright Vachirawit, Maryel Uchida and Kuan Chen feature in the shots photographed by the acclaimed Park Jong Ha. The new collection of Calvin Klein Underwear comprises latest styles such as the Stencil Logo and Future Shift designs. The Fall 2023 Underwear range is now available online and in stores.

Onitsuka Tiger launches concept store for Yellow Collection in Tokyo

At Tokyo’s iconic Ginza location, you will find Onitsuka Tiger’s latest concept store. Launched on 4 August 2023, the new space is designed to highlight the Maison’s Yellow Collection — with a design meant to mirror a yellow box. In addition to a new logo, another key component is the stucco plaster that’s used to coat the store’s exterior. In the concept store, pieces from February 2023’s Milan Fashion Week presentation are now available; marking a whole new chapter in Onitsuka Tiger’s illustrious history.

Bulgari unveils Divas’ Dream Jewellery collection

Meet Bulgari’s Divas’ Dream jewellery collection — characterised by vibrant colours and Mediterranean motifs. Available in selected Bulgari stores globally, the collection comprises exquisite creations such as the 18-carat rose necklace and matching earrings. Pavé diamonds, mother-of-pearl petals and a fan-shaped pendant allude to ancient decorative styles. To add colour, rubellites are added. Options also include the green tourmaline and tanzanite with the new 18-carat rose gold necklaces.

New Sacoor One and Sacoor Blue stores unveiled in MyTOWN

Style enthusiasts in Malaysia now have two new spots to check out for stylish and timeless pieces. Sacoor Group’s Sacoor One and Sacoor Blue have been unveiled in MyTOWN Shopping Centre — situated right next to each other. The shop-in-shop concept comes in conjunction with Sacoor Blue’s fourth and Sacoor One’s third outlets in the country. Here, you can browse clothes from both labels. Start by having a look at Sacoor Blue’s South Portugal-inspired philosophy; high-quality and versatile items made to last such as tailored suits, T-shirts and loungewear. Then, head over to Sacoor One for menswear pieces that are elegant yet do not conform to the conventional. Like Sacoor Blue, Sacoor One is also created in Portugal and features the likes of polos and sportswear. Both stores can be found at Lots 040 and 041 Ground Floor) of the mall.

Here’s a look at the latest LeSportsac and Peanuts collaboration

Fans of all things adorable need to check out the all-new Peanuts collection at LeSportsac. The Charles M. Schulz-created comic strip — with Charlie Brown and Snoopy — now features in the Peanuts x LeSportsac collection. There are three allover prints: Peanuts Gang, Peanuts Pal and Peanuts Pal Green. This time, items to have include the Zig-Zag Puffy Tote, the Football Crossbody, the LG Reversible Tote, Deluxe Large Weekender, Crossbody Sling and more. Head over to LeSportsac stores in Suria KLCC and Pavilion Kuala Lumpur to see the collection for yourself or shop online.

John Richmond opens first boutique in Malaysia

John Richmond has arrived right here in Kuala Lumpur! The brand’s first ever store in the country is now in The Starhill and features its edgy DNA — seen from the interior to the collection. With a comfortable lounge at the centre of the space, guests can relax and unwind while browsing both womenswear and menswear pieces.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Onitsuka Tiger)