Fashion Obsessions: New updates from Uniqlo, Louis Vuitton, Bonia and more

Keeping you updated on all things fashion, here are the latest news and drops that you should know for the month of September.

All the style updates that you should know about

Clare Waight Keller teams up with Uniqlo on capsule collection

British designer Clare Waight Keller needs no introduction. Since leaving Givenchy in 2020, she has kept the fashion world guessing her next move. Now, it has officially been revealed that Keller will be collaborating with Uniqlo on an all-new capsule collection for Uniqlo LifeWear — Uniqlo : C. Launching globally on 15 September 2023, the 36-item ensemble fuses modern silhouettes with functionality.

With prices ranging from RM149.90 to RM499.90, the Uniqlo : C collection comprises everything from outerwear and pants to shoes and dresses. Designs include the oversized variation of Uniqlo’s round shoulder bag, shrunken cardigans, pleated maxi skirt in satin and trench coats. There’s also an adjustable wool cap, lace up short boots, corduroy wide pants and more.

For the uninitiated, the “C” in Uniqlo : C is meant to symbolise not just Clare herself, but also Creativity, Connection, Clarity, City, Conversation and Curiosity. The highly anticipated Fall Winter 2023 collection is about to get everyone talking — and we sure can see why!

Bao Bao Issey Miyake unveils Fall Winter 2023 collection

More new bags for the season! Bao Bao Issey Miyake (available at Club 21 Malaysia) has unveiled its latest additions such as the Platinum Coffret range. Characterised by the shiny material, the bags — Shoulder, Small Shoulder and Mini Tote — are ideal for all kinds of occasions; be it Gunmetal or Silver hues. There’s also the Prism Stripe ensemble, with its iconic three-colour stripe motif. Available in Red Mix, Gray Mix and Green Mix, the bags allow users to add something tonal to their fits. The Fall Winter 2023 collection sees freshly introduced creations for an array of ranges, from Lucent and Rock Matte to Wring and Hexagon.

Bonia welcomes you to its new concept store in Mid Valley Megamall

Homegrown brand Bonia — celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024 — has just opened doors to an all-new boutique in Mid Valley Megamall that’s unlike any it has ever showcased. Located on the Ground floor of the popular shopping destination, the store is designed by Oskar Kohnen. The interior architect (based in London) is renowned for expressive designs that blur the line between functional areas and eye-pleasing aesthetics. Spanning approximately 1,500 square feet, the store is an amalgamation of a plethora of materials. They range from cement tile flooring and suede leather walls to walnut display furniture and curved wood. With timelessness part of the design ethos, the colour palette in the recently opened store — muted and neutral — plays an integral role.

Here, you will be able to find everything from ready-to-wear to handbags. That includes the Autumn Winter 2023 collection dubbed ‘Realms of Duality’. Meant to enforce the notion that there are facets to every individual, the collection comprises experimental styles. Notable introductions are Chrysalis (available in two shapes), the Karah bags, Piero backpack and more.

A look at the Sandro Fall Winter 2023 collection

Mother and son duo, Evelyne and Ilan Chetrite have done it again. The Artistic Directors of Sandro recently unveiled the fashion house’s Fall Winter 2023 collection — and it’s chic and sensual. Both womenswear and menswear, the collection is centred around contrasts. For the Women’s ensemble, this season sees designs such as pleated skirts and banded sweaters with lingerie and rhinestone details. Oversized leather jackets juxtapose with satin; fusing matte with shine. The Men’s, on the other hand, takes inspiration from the 90’s. Soft colours come together with fluffy fabric, as seen on knitted polos and shearling bombers. Pastel hues are also present, from the pink hooded sweatshirt to the lime green Starfish Shirt.

Carrera and Ducati collaborate on new eyewear collection

Two major brands have come together for something truly spectacular. Imbued with the racing spirit, the eyewear collection by Carrera and Ducati comprises black, white and red — ideal for daily wear. Ducati’s Panigale is at the heart of the range’s inspiration, with its geometry leading the creation alongside the MotoGP paddock’s usual buzzy atmosphere. Carbon fibre, the material that can be found in the construction of Ducati bikes, is also used in the glasses. Hence, expect ample lightness when you put them on.

Cotton On unveils August 2023 collection

Australian brand Cotton On continues to ride the wave of bringing cool and stylish clothes to the world, including right here in Malaysia. Its all-new August 2023 collection comprises something for everyone — from athleisure to pieces inspired by Americana. The Cotton On Women’s collection now adds the “Suit Yourself” range to its ensemble, with must-cops like the Jude Suiting Pant and Jude Linen Vest. Versatility is the name of the game here so go all out with your outfit combinations.

The Cotton On Men’s assortment for August 2023 is a partnership with Mack Trucks. The workwear set is created to encourage determination — combining designers’ artistic flair with truckers’ tenacity. Here, check out the Loose Fit Grpahic T-Shirt, baggy jeans and more. This season, there are also new additions to the Cotton On Body selection. With ath-luxe and balletcore in mind, the collection consists of the the soft Active Mesh Pleated Skirt and quick-drying Ultra Soft Yoga Bike Short among others.

Ralph Lauren’s latest bag is the RL 888 Handbag

Meet The RL 888 handbag, Ralph Lauren’s newest baby. Chief Creative Officer Ralph Lauren on the launch: “I am inspired by the beauty of the natural world — a land of contradictions where sky and rugged terrain convene. It is the perfect environment to express the unchanging beauty of The RL 888 and the independent spirit and personal style of the woman that writes her own story wherever she lives”.

The RL 888 collection is available in the smooth and shiny box calf leather as well as a variety of exotic options. In addition, the ensemble also comprises a mini crossbody chain, top handles and crossbody — all featuring the stunning RL logo. With an elebvated push lock, the logo comes in a few finishes; namely champagne, brass and palladium. For the bag’s structure, the brand took inspiration from New York City’s architecture and hence, the curvature and defined angles.

The LV GO-14 bag has arrived

Officially available in stores beginning 25 August 2023, the Louis Vuitton GO-14 bag is about to be the must-have accessory on everyone’s wishlist. Driven by the mallet age, the GO-14 (or Ghesquière October 2014) might be back bigger than ever this year but it was actually among Nicolas Ghesquière’s earliest creations. Made in quilted lambskin, the LV GO-14 is soft and roomy — available in three distinct sizes. Its pattern enhanced by the topstitching. Striking in more ways than one, the versatile bag can be worn in six different ways; be it on the elbow or as a crossbody bag. Another important thing to note is that over 20 steps are taken to cover one bag with the malletage. That includes ensuring the exterior is cushioned and the golden trim is polished.

Check out Nurita Harith and Merah Jambu’s Bridal Collections on Zalora

Is it wedding season already? Malaysian designers Nurita Harith and Merah Jambu have unveiled their respective bridal collections that are exclusively available on Zalora. The ready-to-wear ensembles are accessible yet unwavering in style and allure. Created for the special occasion, the bridal pieces come fitted with delicate embellishments, luxurious fabrics and intricate detailing.

The platform’s Regional Commercial Director, Eric Cheang, on the collections: ““At Zalora, we have always been committed to empowering our customers by catering to their needs at every important milestone in their lives. This collaboration with Nurita Harith and Merah Jambu is a testament to our dedication to providing accessible, high-quality fashion options that celebrate the uniqueness of each individual’s journey. We understand the significance of a bride’s special day, and we are proud to offer these breathtaking ready-to-wear collections that will make her feel truly special”.

Contemporary bridal designs by Nurita Harith and Merah Jambu allude to the zeitgeist — where bridal wear are easily available without compromising on aesthetics. After all, they are by two acclaimed Malaysian designers; each with their own individual key characteristics. Check out the complete Zalora Bridal Affair on Zalora’s official website.

Miu Miu and Church’s collaborate for Fall Winter 2023

This season, two iconic fashion houses have come together for a collection that speaks volumes. The philosophies of both Miu Miu and Church’s intertwine — with the insoles of shoes now fitted with Church’s x Miu Miu logo. Available on 6 September 2023, the shoes are made in tobacco and black hues alongside glossed leather. For the sole, leather is replaced with a moulded rubber sole that’s both non-slip and malleable. The characteristics of Church’s can also be seen on Miu Miu’s double monk strap shoes; now fitted with the wing-tip symbol. For the campaign, the Italian house worked with Creative Director Edward Quarmby and photographer Lengua as well as models Annabelle Weatherly and Rejoice Chuol. Stylist Lotta Volkova dressed the models in Miu Miu ready-to-wear.

Get to know the H&M Studio’s Fall Winter 2023 collection

Launching on 28 September 2023, the H&M Studio’s Fall Winter 2023 collection is key pieces galore. Sculpted outerwear and sharp suiting are presented in a poetic black akin to heroines you might see in film noirs. In the collection, creations include the likes of a tailored black maxi coat, jeans with rhinestones in champagne hue, padded cushion clutch bag, boots in nappa leather and more. True to H&M’s commitment to being more sustainable, Tencel and recycled polyester are among the sustainably sourced materials utilised to create the Fall Winter 2023 ensemble. Fun fact: 2023 also marks H&M Studio’s 10th anniversary!

Tiffany Young is Moschino’s newest Brand Ambassador

Moschino’s first brand ambassador from South Korea has been unveiled — and it’s none other than global superstar Tiffany Young. Known for being a member of Girls’ Generation, Tiffany Young has also ventured into the music industry as a solo artist. Now, she is the Italian house’s newest face. The star is set to make her debut this September with the Fall Winter 2023 campaign.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Asia Typek for Louis Vuitton)