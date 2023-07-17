Fashion Obsessions: New updates from TUMI, New Balance, Longchamp and more

Keeping you updated on all things fashion, here are the latest news and drops that you should know for the month of July.

Meet the Fendi C’Mon

Available from July 2023, the C’Mon is a timeless addition to Fendi’s range of bags. The satchel bag, which comes in three sizes, comprises 20 different components and takes inspiration from the Fendi Women’s Autumn Winter 2023-2024 collection’s pure lines. On the flap closure, you will find a golden FF logo. Whether Nano, Small or Medium, the C’Mon alludes to the luxury brand’s leather craftsmanship — available in an array of colours, including fuchsia and black.

Longchamp takes over The Gasket Alley with a pop-up

In conjunction of the upcoming LONGCHAMP x TOILETPAPER collaboration launch, the brand will be taking over PJ’s The Gasket Alley with a one-of-a-kind pop-up! Happening from 18 to 23 July 2023, this is the first time the brand is doing something of this scale in Malaysia. Here, take the opportunity to check out playful art motifs by ToiletPaper Magazine’s Pierpalo Ferrari and Maurizio Cattelan — as well as games, photo zones and limited edition delectables at Coffeeboy Club, Hejau and Halo Doughnut.

Steve Madden hosted “New York Meets Kuala Lumpur” event

Together with Valiram, fashion brand held an exclusive party at Naza Towers. Spanning three decades, Steve Madden is synonymous with innovative designs and boldness. The event, aptly named “New York Meets Kuala Lumpur”, was held in conjunction with the launch of its new collection — featuring neon sneakers, sparkling heels and more. Guests in attendance included the likes of Venice Min, Vanessa Tevi, Thanuja Ananthan, Adeline Tsen, Athina Kamarudin, Alicia Amin, DOLLA, Hunny Madu, Atilia Haron, Diana Danielle, Sarah Lian, Shaza Bae and more.

New Balance collaborates with Rich Paul on 550

The Rich Paul x New Balance 550 collection — available at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur starting 14 July — is all about the celebration of youthfulness. Comprising navy blue, pink and purple, the Forever Yours 550 (as it’s called) is equipped with a suede upper (instead of leather) and comes fitted with decorative rose as well as a “RP” logo. The sneakers are priced at RM599 whereas apparel includes tops and bottoms.

TUMI is embracing the Hypercraft for Fall 2023

TUMI is known for its high quality travel products and its Fall 2023 collection is no different. This time, the brand is bringing together its very own style and DNA with an adoration for natural materials. Officially launched, the ensemble consists of the likes of the luxurious Alpha X (in a variety of designs) and elevated additions to the Georgica range. Of course, the signature 19 Degree bags are included too. For Fall 2023, TUMI has unveiled vivid colours for the 19 Degree Aluminum collection; such as Hunter Green, Slate Blue and Dark Denim.

