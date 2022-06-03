Fashion Obsessions: The latest news from Dior, Marc Jacobs, and more

What’s the latest fashion news in June 2022?

Summer is here, and these fashion brands are debuting a unique collection like no other. Dior presents its latest Diorriviera collection filled with romantic hues and summer-ready prints. If you’re obsessed with anything related to Stranger Things, check out Winona Ryder’s stunning debut in the latest Marc Jacobs campaign since her 2003 Spring campaign. Designed for the modern gamer, TUMI’s collaboration with Razer is stylish, functional and versatile. Are you planning for an island getaway soon? Complete your beach looks with Christian Louboutin’s Greekaba collection.

Our top fashion news for June 2022:

‘Diorriviera’ returns with another whimsical collection for Summer 2022

Whisk away to a blissful summer with the latest Dioriviera collection. This season, the range is infused with the brand’s house codes through the toile de Jouy to bayadère stripes in vivid blue, orange and pink hues. The signature toile de Jouy print is splashed on various accessories and ready-to-wear pieces. In the accessories department, you can spot the iconic Lady D-Lite, Dior Book Tote, and Diorcamp bags adorned with the joyful print. Our favourite pieces include the one-piece swimsuit, visor, blouse and the DiorAct sandal. For a closer look, head over to the Dior boutique in Pavilion KL from 2 June 2022.

Winona Ryder stuns in Marc jacobs’s ‘J Marc Shoulder’ campaign.

The ‘90s icon is back! As a muse of the fashion brand, Winona Ryder is ready to take over the world. If you love her in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice and Stranger Things, you’ll love this campaign reminiscent of her early days. The award-winning actress fronts the brand’s campaign nearly two decades later to commemorate the J Marc Shoulder bag launch. Available in various colourways, the J Marc Shoulder is created from soft, supple leather and features the signature interlocking J closure. The versatile bag is perfect for every occasion as the accessory can be carried as a clutch, crossbody and a shoulder bag.

Tumi and Razer debut a unique Esports-inspired bag collection

TUMI has teamed up with Razer for a one-of-a-kind collection designed for every gamer this season. Signature TUMI pieces are reimagined into four styles: Laptop Cover 15”, Bozeman Sling, Finch Backpack and the International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On Luggage. The laptop cover and Bozeman Sling are perfect for carrying prized possessions and everyday essentials. Ideal for travelling, we recommend the International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On Luggage for its sustainable design and unique USB-C port function. Take a closer look, and you can spot an eccentric blend of Razer’s green accents and triple-headed snake logo mixed with TUMI’s DNA.

Christian Louboutin shares his love for Athens through the ‘Greekaba.’

Introducing the Greekaba, Christian Louboutin shares his love for travelling in Athens by releasing a series of women’s and men’s footwear and accessories. Collaborating with multifaceted illustrator Konstantin Kakanias, each design is playful yet creative, blending the House’s heritage and Mediterranean craftsmanship. Beautiful embroideries take centre stage and are featured on every coveted design, such as the Loubieye print (an interpretation of the “blue eye”), Greek temple columns and traditional Greek folk art.

