Fashion Obsessions: The latest news from OMEGA, Valentino, TUMI and more

What’s the latest fashion news in August 2022?

Summer is almost coming to an end, and it’s time to make way for the fall season. Whether it is for a gift or purely for your ever-growing collection, be sure to check out the Tous High Summer collection. Dedicated to every sneakerhead, Salvatore Ferragamo’s latest Genderless sneaker is lightweight, comfortable and match made in heaven for any outfit. If you’re gearing up for the holidays, trust TUMI to come to the rescue with its newest Fall 2022 creations.

August 2022 fashion news from OMEGA, TUMI and more:

Omega celebrates the power of women with its “My Voice, My Choice” campaign

Spirit, talent, power and beauty are the words that embody the true character of an OMEGA woman. For over 100 years, Omega has supported the unique personalities of various women, from nurses to artists and actresses. Omega is known for delivering the most refined ladies’ timepieces of true reliability, beauty and versatility to celebrate the women of the time. To honour the aspiration of today’s women, the brand continues to celebrate the proud tradition by revealing its female ambassadors in the “My Choice” campaign: Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, So-hee Han, Dongyu Zhou, Kaia Gerber, Allyson Felix and Kiko Mizuharra.

Capturing the spirit of the campaign, Omega also unveiled its latest “My Voice, My Choice” campaign featuring 20 passionate Malaysian women: Siti Saleha, Natasha Hudson, Jestinna Kuan, Datin Sri Joanne Yew, Rebekah Yeoh and more. For a closer look at the campaign, check out the unique OMEGA Garden pop-up in The Gardens Mall from now till 14 August 2022. Visitors can explore the whimsical garden and discover the brand’s newest timepieces comprising the Constellation Ladies, Seamaster Aqua Terra and the Mini Tresor collection.

Address: North Palm, Ground Floor at The Gardens Mall.

Sir Lewis Hamilton and Zendaya front the Valentino Pink PP campaign

Did you hear? Barbiecore is in, and Valentino embraces the pink hue in full force this season. Creative director, Pierpaolo Picciolo stands for strong values representing inclusivity and diversity, which makes sense why seven-time world Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and Emmy Award-winning actress Zendaya are taking control of the Valentino Pink PP campaign. Styled by Law Roach and photographed by Michael Bailey Gates, the powerful campaign includes the power duo flaunting the Maison’s iconic hot pink hue in monochrome ensembles, loud and proud. In case you missed it, Lewis is also the face of the newest menswear DI.VAs.

Discover the collection here.

Tous is reeling in the summer with six beautiful collections

Embrace the heat with Tous’ High Summer 2022 collection. Inspired by a joyous summer, the quirky collection introduces dainty jewellery featuring gemstones and enamels. There are six collections to explore: Vibrant Colours, St. Tropez, Cool Joy, Straight, Sweet Dolls and Teddy Bear.

For those who love layering their accessory, we recommend exploring the coveted bracelets and necklaces from the St. Tropez and Vibrant Colours. The St. Tropez collection is perfect for those who are living in a tropical climate as it is created from 925 sterling silver, vermeil silver and steel. Try the Straight and Teddy Bear collection featuring beautiful coloured gemstones and the brand’s iconic bear to complement your Vibrant Colours and St. Tropez piece.

Salvatore Ferragamo introduces the Genderless sneakers

Sneakerheads, check out Salvatore Ferragamo’s newest Genderless sneakers. Lightweight, comfortable and elegant, the sneakers are crafted with eco-friendly materials using econyl, manufacturing scraps, chrome-free tanning processes and recycled pre-consumer polyester fibres. There are two styles to note: The Rainbow sneaker and The 1927 Ferragamo signature. For a pop of colour, opt for the rainbow sneaker, which features the iconic rainbow palette on the sole. However, if you want something more dialled down, go for the red and pink combo. If you want to make a statement, pick the all-over Gancini pattern.

Discover the collection here.

Tumi unveils its Fall 2022 collection with an eco-friendly approach

We’re gearing up for the Fall season, and TUMI unveils its latest collection by exploring the concept of “Future Earth”. Intending to reduce any ecological footprint, the established brand continues to craft timeless designs that are highly durable for generations to come. The signature 19 Degree collection now comes in a new ombre hue, including a special sustainable edition crafted with recycled materials. Another highlight includes the Tegra-Lite travel collection made from recycled materials with enhanced durability and a coveted range of TUMI+ accessories.

Coach wants you to express your emotions with The Coachies.

This month, Coach introduces five new adorable characters: Dreamie, Sparkie, Groovie, Sweetie and Winkie. These playful characters were first introduced on the runway in 2016 and are adored for their quirky facial expressions on the limited-edition Rogue bags. Crafted with glovetanned leather and signature textile jacquard (sustainable material from a blend of organic cotton and recycled plastic bottles), the Groovie is ideal for any laidback personality, while the Dreamie is known to be confident and slightly sarcastic. For something more perky and energetic, pick Sparkie. The Sweetie infuses a precious yet adorable look, while the Winkie exude a mischievous and energetic practical joker personality. Apart from the Rogue, The Coachies are available as a cardholder and on the Kira crossbody.

The collection is out now on the website.

Kate Spade New York celebrates literature with a stunning capsule collection.

In partnership with leading publisher Penguin Classics Threads and New York-based apparel brand Out of Print, Kate Spade New York is celebrating literature with a timeless Storyteller capsule range. The latest collection is a reminder to celebrate life, even if they are the little things. Taking inspiration from the classic tales of Anna Sewell’s Black Beauty and Frances Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden, the collection features the signature Kate Spade New York silhouette with an elevated look. The handbags are reimagined into Penguin Classic Threads cover art in pastel tones and abstract graphics. We’re in love with the top-handle bag that is brilliantly disguised as a book.

Hero image credit: Tumi; featured image credit: Salvatore Ferragamo