Fashion obsessions: The latest news on Coach NFTs, Dior Packable and more

What’s the latest fashion news on December 2021? Discover what’s on our radar.

It’s normal to find ourselves tackling a hectic schedule every festive season with Christmas and New Year’s Eve creeping up on you. Holiday planning can take a toll on you, which is why spoiling yourself to a fabulous spa day or a new fashion accessory can put you in a better mood. This month, Dior releases the latest Packable range designed for every traveller in the Spring 2022 collection. If you’re on the hunt for the ideal everyday bag, trust the Carasky to be your companion. As a love letter to the rich heritage of our Southeast Asian culture, head over to Dia Guild to shop for your next gift. Check out our curated guide below to see what we’re obsessing over this month.

The latest fashion news in December 2021:

Dior







Introducing the Packable, a functional range fit for any explorer. This latest collection is lightweight and waterproof, made from a hi-tech fabric developed in the ‘50s for military use. It is then reworked and designed to fold easily in your backpack or Saddle bag. The collection features a series of parkas, blazers and windbreakers in black and khaki for fuss-free styling. With the strap, these designs can be carried with ease over the shoulder.

Keep a lookout for the Spring 2022 men’s collection in January 2022.

Coach







With the rise of NFTs, Coach recently announced its contribution to the digital art world by introducing eight Coach Holiday animals from the Snow City digital game. Inspired by “Give A Little Love”, this announcement marks a final surprise to the house’s 80th-anniversary celebration. To commemorate the occasion, Coach is going above and beyond by releasing 80 unique digital art featuring the beloved mascot, Rexy, Fuzz the Polar Bear, Belle the Penguin, Holly the Deer, Ginger the Fox, Paddles the Goose, Luna the Owl and Spike the Hedgehog.

Head over to the website to learn more.

Shop the Coach collection here

You may like this.. Living Here’s how Malaysian artist Mumu the stan enters NFTs with Linkin Park Mike Shinoda’s support

Christian Louboutin









Here’s a handbag worth having in your growing collection. The Carasky is born as a tribute to Christian Louboutin’s passion for jewels and crowns. Take one look, and you’ll recognise the golden maxi studs and signature Louboutin spikes on the clasp and sides. Thanks to the contemporary hobo silhouette and sophisticated jewels, you can carry this chic creation for a day-to-night affair. Besides the elegance-meets-ruggedness look, the straps can be adjusted to switch from a shoulder bag to a crossbody effortless. The Carasky is now available in two sizes (mini and small). Discover the collection here.

Shop the Carasky here

You may like this.. Style Add to cart: These Fall 2021 bags are what you need to elevate your look this season

Dia Guild





Adored for its beautiful curation of Southeast Asian products, fans of Dia Guild can now enjoy five artisanal brand additions. If your partner loves botanical and animal motifs, check out the hand-drawn artwork on a plethora of garments and accessories by Feanne. For a unique addition to your jewellery collection, homegrown brand Zikurat uses 3D printing to create its unique pieces, while Moy Studio from the Philippines highlights sustainable natural materials.

Singapore-based brand, [in]trigue, combines functionality and aesthetics to create bold jewellery that will grasp anyone’s attention. Lastly, Parissara emphasises its love for traditional Thai hand-woven fabric designed on a series of chic yet minimalist garments. Head over to the website here.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero & Featured image credit: Christian Louboutin