Fashion Obsessions: The latest news on Dior, Valentino, and more

This month, Dior unveils a splendid campaign featuring It-girl Ji Soo as she dazzles in the Spring/Summer 2022 collection. Debuting its Fall 2022 collection, Valentino will hold its Haute Couture show in Rome on 8 July. Recently, Kate Spade New York presented its Fall 2022 collection at SoHo’s iconic 214 Lafayette townhouse with actresses Emma Roberts (“American Horror Story”), Katie Holmes, Rosario Dawson (“DMZ,” “Dopesick”), and more in attendance. If you’re on the hunt for new eyewear designs, check out Hailey Bieber‘s stunning collaboration with Vogue Eyewear. Get ready to embrace colours this season with the latest Adidas x Marimekko collaboration and Vans’ Eco Positivity collection. Check out our guide below to spot your favourite pieces.

Dior

Kicking off our fashion news for April 2022 is Dior’s Spring/Summer 2022 campaign featuring It-girl Ji Soo. As Dior’s global fashion and beauty ambassador, the BLACKPINK star continues to shine in Dior’s ‘60s-inspired creations from Marc Bohan’s iconic Slim Look archives. This season’s creations are bold and flirtatious, filled with boxy and streamlined silhouettes. Our favourite fashion moment is spotting Ji Soo in a vivid yellow co-ord tailored suit with a matching Lady Dior bag.

Valentino

Valentino returns to the city of Rome. The Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022-23 collection will debut on 8 July, 2022 at two iconic locations: Piazza Mignanelli and Trinità dei Monti. In the Fall/Winter 2021 Haute Couture show, striking hues and sartorial elegance played a significant role in the collection. Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli expresses, “Roma is the place where everything starts, the life, the people, our stories, and identities are here. We belong to this place as much as this place belongs to the world and Valentino.”

As we look forward to Maison Valentino’s tribute to the wonder and beauty of Rome. Stay tuned for more updates.

Kate Spade New York

If you love Kate Spade New York’s SS22 collection, wait till you see what’s in store for Fall 2022. The brand presented its vivid Fall 2022 collection at SoHo’s iconic 214 Lafayette townhouse in New York. Inspired by the comfort of home, the presentation evokes a sense of cosiness with rose-covered wallpaper, cosy plaid and the crisp pleat of a lampshade to match the silhouettes and tones of the collection. Apart from the dreamy collection, the brand also released its latest coffee table book, “Celebrate That! Occasions.” The new book features a collection of essays to inspire readers to celebrate every meaningful moment, whether small or large.

Adidas x Marimekko

Inject colours and prints into your everyday wardrobe with Adidas x Marimekko. The two powerhouses are back with a third collection for Spring/Summer 2022. Staying true to the brand’s aesthetics, you can spot the signature Unikko print on tracksuits, leggings, tank tops, sports bras, accessories, etc. The joyful print is splashed on the UltraBOOST 22 and UltraBOOST 5.0 too. If you’re feeling bold, flaunt a head-to-toe Unikko print outfit. We recommend the Light Support Bra and Training Tights. Once you’re done breaking a sweat, layer on the Marimekko hoodie. Discover the collection here.

The Modest Brand

There’s a new brand on the block: If you’re looking for trendy yet comfortable clothing that values diversity and eco-consciousness, check out The Modest Brand. The modest athleisure label includes everyday staples for fuss-free styling. Marrying comfort and style, you can spot longer cuts and looser silhouettes in chic neutrals. Each product is crafted with recycled materials from nylon to polyester and more. The first drop focuses on three concepts: Beyond The Gym, Homest Feel (a combination of ‘home’ and ‘honest’) and The Ath Icon. Highlights include cargo pants, trench coats, leggings, joggers and hijabs.

Hailey Bieber x Vogue Eyewear

On the hunt for the perfect sunnies? Don’t miss out on Hailey Bieber’s collaboration with Vogue Eyewear. As a global ambassador, Hailey releases a stunning range filled with eye-catching shapes in earthy tones. The eight-piece collection features four optical and four sunglasses. The campaign offers a peek into the model’s glamorous life to mirror her playful personality as she flaunts her stunning designs. Each design includes the signature logo on the temple and a custom-made carry pouch. Our top picks are 0VO5438S and 0VO5440S. Discover the collection here.

Vans Earth Day

Celebrate Earth day with Vans’ Eco Positivity collection. To spread awareness, the range incorporates elements of organic and recycled materials. The hero product, Circle Vee, is created with 48% organic cotton, 47% hemp and made from 70% bio-based foam. The rubber outsole is designed with sustainably sourced natural rubber too. Apart from footwear, the apparel is also created with eco-friendly materials such as organic cotton and natural dyes with positive phrases on display: “We Bloom Together”, “Make a Difference”, and “Be The Change, Act Locally.” With this collection, Vans hopes to inspire youth culture to move toward a greener future. Discover the collection here.

