Fashion Obsessions: The latest news on Van Cleef & Arpels, Manolo Blahnik, and more

What’s the latest news in the fashion world for March 2022?

As we embrace spring fashion to lift our wardrobe, wait till you see what chic accessories and footwear these brands have in store for you. This month, Manolo Blahnik presents a collection that’s heavily inspired by the rich history of Italy. At Van Cleef & Arpels, the Two Butterfly collection now comes in dazzling new hues. If you’re on the hunt for new eyewear designs that will shape the season, check out Safilo’s latest collections by Carolina Herrera, Marc Jacobs and DB Eyewear by David Beckham. For minimal touches, Jessie Andrew’s collaboration with Komono could be for you. Travellers, get ready for the summer holidays with the newest Alpha Bravo range. Curious about more? Check out what fashion news made it on our radar this March 2022.

The latest fashion news in March 2022:

Van Cleef & Arpels

As a symbol of change and hope, butterflies are a powerful representation of life. To celebrate the spring season, Van Cleef & Arpels takes the winged creatures of the Two Butterfly collection in whimsical tones. Past collections consist of wood, lacquer, enamel, mother-of-pearl, precious and ornamental stones. This time, the latest creation employs a sophistication sparkle in the intense blue of turquoise and yellow gold with dazzling diamonds in the form of a pendant, ring and earrings.

Safilo

A new season calls for new shades to add to the collection. This month, we’re highlighting Carolina Herrera, Marc Jacobs and DB Eyewear by David Beckham. Focusing on contemporary styles, DB Eyewear is designed for any stylish individual, suitable for day and night occasions. As for Carolina Herrera, this spring/summer 2022 season unveils a collection representing classic and contemporary elegance. Titled ‘Fun in the Sun’, fans of the brand can explore the oversized, cat eye and butterfly silhouettes with intricate details. With tortoiseshell as a classic material, Marc Jacobs embraces it in full force. This season, the ICON sunglasses and optical frames feature bold shapes in flat-top, cat eye and butterfly shapes for that cool factor. Check out our favourites.

Manolo Blahnik

Classifying as the sexiest shoes globally, Manolo Blahnik is highly coveted by any fashion maven. Every design is breathtaking, classy, yet unique due to its exquisite silhouette. For spring/summer 2022, Manolo Blahnik takes inspiration from the rich history of Italy through distinctive architects, novelists and theatre. For example, the designer references the 19th-century photographs of Sicily island by novelist Giovanni Verga and the beautiful opulent brocades and swirling arabesques from the Italian renaissance. That’s not all. The designer infuses elements from the work of Italian dramatist Luigi Pirandello and design elements by Italian architect Piero Portaluppi. Romantic and tasteful, spring/summer 2022 is a collection worth exploring due to its beautiful craftsmanship, elegant details and extravagant inspirations. Discover the collection here.

TUMI

This spring, TUMI reintroduces its Alpha Bravo range as the brand focuses on sustainability, durability, and modularity. First introduced in 2010, the collection made a mark in history with the release of its modern, utilitarian bags. The brand evokes the same styles this season but with a sleek and durable approach. Compatible with the Alpha Bravo range, the wearer can mix and match the Alpha Bravo pieces with the latest TUMI+ travel accessories to personalise their bags to their needs. To enhance functionality, travellers can utilise the modular pouches by attaching them to the interior or exterior of bags. Carry the Navigation backpack with ease as the wearer stores the packable rain cover. Highlights from the collection include the Recruit Chest Pack and Mason Duffel. To explore more, check out the Alpha Bravo collection here.

Rimowa

Looking for a trusty phone case that’s pleasing to the eye yet keeps your gadget protected? Check out Rimowa’s newest iPhone cases. Designed for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, these sleek cases are made to match your Rimowa luggage. Taking inspiration from the first grooved aluminium suitcase, the phone case includes a unique serial number to confirm the premium nature of the product. Crafted from grooved polycarbonate, the second phone case matches the Essential collection and are available in black matte and iridescent. The best part? The cover supports wireless charging too.

Rimowa Polycarbonate Groove case in matte black and iridescent, RM460.

Rimowa Aluminium Groove case in silver, RM600

Komono

Fans of Komono will adore this latest eyewear collection. Designed in collaboration with photographer and model Jessie Andrews, the newest range offer modern-meets-minimal designs featuring its most recent drops: Jessie Black Tortoise and Jessie Wisteria. You will find chic geometric cat-eye sunnies with acetate frames. In the timepiece department, the brand’s latest Moneypenny Revolt is suitable for those who crave a classy square dial with a link bracelet in gold, silver, and rose gold. Our favourite? The Moneypenny Revolt in rose gold white.

Hero image credit: Carolina Herrera; Featured image credit: Marc Jacobs