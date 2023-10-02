Fashion Spread: Exploring ambiguity and blurred lines on “The Other Side”

“The Other Side” becomes the theme for our first fashion spread for Fall/Winter 2023, featuring looks from Burberry, Coach, Dior, Ferragamo, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, and Zegna.
Fashion has multiple sides – the bodiless, the abstract, the hauteur, the anti-culture. The line is fluid and in search of common grounds, we find ourselves stuck in knee-deep conversations on its true intent. In between quiet luxury and avant-garde, fashion allures with its poetry and tactility as we make aesthetic decisions through our lenses. Enter “The Other Side”.
creative direction & text MARTIN TEO styling RONN TAN photographer HERRY CHIA EE assisted by JOY TAN / JOE NG / DAVID CHOO / ZACHARY LLEWELLYN beauty direction MALLIE MARAN make up EZAD IBRAHIM hair styling ERANTHE LOO models KAARTHINI & FAHD / WU MODELS
ENIGMA
INFATUATION
CATHARSIS
DYSMORPHIA
