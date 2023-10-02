Fashion Spread: Exploring ambiguity and blurred lines on “The Other Side”

“The Other Side” becomes the theme for our first fashion spread for Fall/Winter 2023, featuring looks from Burberry, Coach, Dior, Ferragamo, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, and Zegna.

Fashion has multiple sides – the bodiless, the abstract, the hauteur, the anti-culture. The line is fluid and in search of common grounds, we find ourselves stuck in knee-deep conversations on its true intent. In between quiet luxury and avant-garde, fashion allures with its poetry and tactility as we make aesthetic decisions through our lenses. Enter “The Other Side”.

creative direction & text MARTIN TEO styling RONN TAN photographer HERRY CHIA EE assisted by JOY TAN / JOE NG / DAVID CHOO / ZACHARY LLEWELLYN beauty direction MALLIE MARAN make up EZAD IBRAHIM hair styling ERANTHE LOO models KAARTHINI & FAHD / WU MODELS

ENIGMA

Kaarthini and Fahd in Ferragamo

Riddled and ridiculed – “I want to break free”

Fahd in Gucci

INFATUATION

Kaarthini and Fahd in Valentino

A longing, a desire – “I find myself torn between two sides”

Kaarthini in Hermès

CATHARSIS

Fahd in Dior

Repressed emotions – “I find myself defined by standards”

Kaarthini in Burberry, Fahd in Zegna

DYSMORPHIA

Kaarthini in Louis Vuitton

Concealed character — “I am flawed but unnoticed”