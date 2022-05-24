Father’s Day Gift Guide 2022: The best gifts for every type of dad

With Father’s Day 2022 approaching on 19 June, we understand how hard it can be to find the perfect gift, especially if he’s the type who claims he has everything he needs.

Hunting for the best Father’s Day gifts (whether it is your dad, brother, grandpa or partner) can be tricky. The best tip for assembling the ideal present is by considering what their passions are and what they truly need for years to come. Whether he is a travel-loving dad, an adventurous dad or a fashion-conscious dad, we have it all. From Tumi to Sandro, our curated guide includes the best picks for those who appreciate functional yet stylish pieces. If he enjoys a quick spa day at home, check out Lush’s Father’s Day offerings. Be sure to bookmark this guide and stay tuned for more updates.

Check out our Father’s Day 2022 gift guide:

Tumi

Functional yet stylish, Tumi has everything you need in an everyday bag. For dads who appreciate an organised companion, consider the Alpha Bravo Navigation (RM2,650) and Harrison William (RM2,710) for their designated laptop and phone compartments. In addition, the Harrison William backpack includes a built-in USB port to charge their cell phones on the go. If you’ve got a travel-loving dad, complete his journey with a sleek yet spacious Alpha Bravo Mason Duffel (RM3,140). It’s lightweight, comfortable and great for storage. We love how it features an expandable shoe compartment with a water-resistant lining.

Shop here

Lush

It’s time to treat your dad to some TLC. Lush’s Father’s day collection is quirky, adorable, yet rejuvenating. On our list is the Superdad eye pad that includes soothing ingredients such as yerba mate, carrot juice, saffron and aloe vera to pamper their tired eyes after a long day. The best part? It looks like a superhero mask too. Another highlight includes the Big Moustache (RM 45) soap inspired by Salvador Dali’s famous ‘stache. Fresh, floral, and woody, the charcoal soap is suitable for the face and body while leaving that fresh aftershave scent.

Shop the collection here or in stores.

Sandro

Famed for its quintessential silhouettes, Sandro is a favourite among many for its comfortable everyday clothing. Dedicated to dads who love a cosy sweater, consider adding Sandro’s knitted pullovers to the closet. Our favourites include the knitted cardigan with minimal white-camel stripe edging and the wool cardigan with S embroidery. Style it with a simple white tee or a button-down shirt, and he’s good to go. If he’s into stripes, a collared button-down shirt will do the trick, especially when it’s in a navy hue to easily match his everyday palette.

Head over to the Suria KLCC outlet for more.

Address: Lot 122 & 123, Level 1 Suria KLCC, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Shop here

Valentino

Is he into footwear? Check out Valentino’s newest VLogo Chain Loafers and the Garavani Open Skate Sneaker. Inspired by the skate culture, the Garavani Open Skate Sneaker is fresh yet unique with the rounded VLogo Signature and One Stud application at the sole. If he adores a pop of colour, the Open band is also available in various — green, blue, purple and burgundy — shades for a beautiful contrast against the white — perfect for casual and dressier garments. For those who crave a comfortable and lace-less option, consider adding the VLogo Chain Loafers to the collection. Thanks to the antique brass chain ornament, the loafers add a classy finish to your fit. Plus, it’s perfect for dinner dates and gala events all year long.

Shop here

All images credited to the respective brands. Hero image credit: Unsplash/Tim Mossholder; featured image credit: Unsplash/mockarooon