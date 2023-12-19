Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with the FENDI x FRGMT x Pokémon collection

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with FENDI‘s collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s Fragment Design. Unveiled as part of the collection are iconic handbag silhouettes featuring beloved Dragon-type Pokémon.

Kim Jones, FENDI Artistic Director of Couture and Womenswear comments on the collaboration saying, “I first met Hiroshi Fujiwara in London in 1999. He’s one of my idols and I love him. He’s an instigator of the Japanese club scene, its youth fashion scene and its streetwear scene.”

Silvia Venturini Fendi, FENDI’s Artist Director of Accessories and Menswear adds that Hiroshi has taken their handbags and made them into mini pop monuments. She’s proud that the bag shapes are a logo themselves and the workmanship is another important part of the iconography. “We never want to be too precious with either – we enjoy celebrating both in new ways,” she says.

On the classic handbag, a dragon-shaped Pokémon flies merrily, symbolising the joyful collision between luxury and pop culture. Meanwhile, the fringe-embellished handbag presents three adorable Dragon-type Pokémon. The snap closure is in the shape of a Pokémon’s wing, and the tassels are purple, blue and yellow, complementing the skin tones of the Dragonites and Dratinis.

The Dragonite figure , created by the skilled hands of FENDI leather artisans, showcases the Maison’s playful and expertise. Crafted with the highest quality leathers and branded with its own silk FF foulard, this limited-edition piece is a rare and authentic collector’s item that takes over 30 hours of manual workmanship.

For the fans out there, the collaboration expands into the digital realm with Pokémon GO. Players can receive digital avatar items by engaging with the collection. Look for the FENDI x FRGMT x Pokémon collection to be available from January 4, 2024.

Images: FENDI/Fragment Design/Pokémon