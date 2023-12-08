First look at the Chanel 2023/24 Métiers d’art collection

Where Chanel meets Great Britain, the 2023/24 Métiers d’art collection is the ever-youthful love story between the two entities and an adventure that has lasted for over a century and beyond.

The cobblestones on Thomas Street, blessed by a shower earlier that evening, glisten in a glorious glimmer as the Chanel 2023/24 Métiers d’art collection parades across the cross junction — lined by a star-studded guest-list of A-List celebrities and distinguished style aficionados. Located in North of Manchester, the spirit of place comes alive with the narrative of the collection, layered by its music culture.

“For me, Manchester is the city of music,” expresses Artistic Director Virginie Viard. “It incites creation.”

Tweed is at the core of the show. Viard references her muse Gabrielle Chanel: “…but I didn’t want to recreate Coco’s look when she was wearing the Duke of Westminster’s jackets. I took my cue from the Coco who brought colour to her tweeds. I added a vibrant, pop spirit to them.”

It’s evident — Coco Chanel revolutionised women’s fashion with just one jacket. The silhouette has since been the mainstay in the Maison’s ethos up to this day. Focusing on the poetry of emotions with a dash of the sixties, the repertoire exhibits a melange of geometry and structures, with a whole lot of tactile qualities. The iconic shapes that have been synonymous with the house remain intact to the collection with fresh reimaginations that keep the legacy going. In between intricate sequins and embroidered silhouettes, tweeds in vibrant tones are highlighted. Juxtaposed against a variety of black-and-white nuances, the collection is rather pared back this time around — focusing on the classics and the everlasting architecture of the metiers.

It is a celebration of craftsmanship and refined artistry — what we love about Chanel through the decades. The intrinsic youthfulness comes true, as Viard introduces touches of denim, pleats, feathers, and embroidery work with hats and jewelled buttons crafted by the Métiers d’art resident at le19M; enhancing the allure through and through.

And if you look closely, fun touches in the form of teapots, vinyl records and florals add personality to the collection. Of course, the black Mary-Janes give the looks the oh-so-desirable charming attitude. In three words, the collection is youthful, iconic and one door away from limitless possibilities. (okay, we lied — that’s nine)

