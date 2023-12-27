First look: Everything to expect from Dior’s latest 8,100sqft sanctum of luxury at The Exchange TRX

As the latest prime retail address in Kuala Lumpur, it is no surprise that The Exchange TRX now hosts a coveted pantheon of eminent global fashion names. The newest to that roster now includes legacy French maison, Christian Dior.

Marking their third official fashion retail presence in the country following their KLCC and Pavilion locations respectively, the storied French label is set to take the wraps off their freshest slice of paradise in the coming weeks.

First look: Dior at The Exchange TRX

Occupying an enviable slice of the mall’s layout on the ground floor, a fleeting, cursory peek into the boutique has yielded an exceptional first impression of Dior’s most recent flagship boutique. Colouring well within the lines of consistency, seasoned clients of the Designer of Dreams will immediately recognise the hallmarks of the brand’s store atmosphere, codified through their appointment of cream walls married to light wood accents, gently contrasted by coastal blues that evoke the subdued calm of Southern French shores.

But what is likely to set this location apart from its more established counterparts is its sheer scale, which measures about 8,100sqft. Given its considerable berth, this newest addition to Dior’s retail network is geared to introduce a completely fresh concept to the Asian market.

Predictably, this latest stop is likely to be your best bet to nab some of Rue Montaigne 30’s most coveted piece. Expect all the stalwart big-ticket items to be well-stocked at Dior in The Exchange TRX, including the obligatory ready-to-wear pieces from both the womenswear and menswear lines, complemented by the brand’s latest fleet of bags (the Miss Dior and Tujours bags come immediately to mind).

Additionally, customers may also browse offerings from Dior’s high jewellery line, on top of shoes and other assorted accessories from their subsequent collections. At this moment, the store is expected to show choice items from Dior’s Mexican-themed Cruise 2024 womenswear and Summer 2024 menswear presentations respectively.