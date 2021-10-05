From 8-9 October, get your Balenciaga bags customised with drip paint

For two days only, you can get your Balenciaga bags customised with an exclusive drip paint customisation service at Balenciaga Pavilion KL store.

Personalisation is all the rage in luxury fashion, and Balenciaga jumps straight to it with an exclusive two-day only offering that is not to be missed — days after stealing fashion headlines with its collaborative SS22 showcase featuring the iconic Simpsons.

Starting this Friday, 8th October 2021 until Saturday, 9th October 2021, Balenciaga is hosting a special drip paint customisation service at its Pavilion KL store. The leather good customisation service allows Balenciaga customers to personalise their Hourglass, Downtown, Explore bags, and more with a selection of initials by an on-site drip paint artist who will be stationed in the store from 11.00AM to 8.00PM on both days.

There will be a full range of leather good products applicable for this service, and customers can choose the number of characters and colour options to make their Balenciaga number unique in their own style.

Those interested to get their favourite Balenciaga bags ‘painted’ can book for an appointment with its Pavilion KL store at +603 2113 0107, WhatsApp to +6012 691 6338 or email to pavilionkl@balenciaga.com.

The exclusive in-store drip paint customisation service will take place at Balenciaga Pavilion KL from 8th to 9th October 2021 (Friday and Saturday), starting from 11.00AM to 8.00PM.