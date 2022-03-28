From model to ambassador: HoYeon Jung shares her journey with Louis Vuitton

In Louis Vuitton’s latest Twist campaign, HoYeon Jung gets up close and personal with the cult-favourite ‘new classic’ bag — the LV Twist, as she reflects on her journey as an artist — from model to award-winning actress, and now ambassador for the brand.

HoYeon Jung, model, actress and now the ambassador for Louis Vuitton, fronts the LV Twist campaign for Spring 2022. Pairing its various colourways with bright and bold colours, HoYeon Jung strikes pose after pose with the cult-favourite bag, showing off all kinds of styles that make the LV Twist as versatile as it is.

This season’s LV Twist bags present a youthful yet timeless design, with a fresh and contemporary twist. Since its first introduction back in 2015, the bag has quickly become one of the most iconic bags that highlights the Maison’s heritage — the ‘Twist’ stems from its unique clasp, while the pivoting L and V on its front come together to form a V, in reference to the founder’s initials.

The LV Twist is constantly reinventing itself — for last year’s release, the bag flaunted both intense and delicate shades, from black and tender pink, to refined beige. The LV Twist constantly strives to reach new heights of style. Now for the season of Spring 2022, the bag takes on bold yellows, bright orange, and even an ombre pink design.

Much like the bag she poses with for the campaign, HoYeon Jung is always going through changes in her life. As someone with a strength for adventure in her, HoYeon Jung never stopped being inquisitive. She has always had that drive to try new things, and so, taking up acting was not a far-fetched dream for her. Even during her first show for Louis Vuitton, HoYeon Jung had already envisioned herself becoming an actor — eventually going on to win the SAG Award for her performance in Squid Game — as she has always had a desire to find a role to play.

Since she was a little girl growing up in the neighbourhood of Myeonmok-dong in Seoul, South Korea, HoYeon Jung has had her eye on Louis Vuitton. Walking her first Louis Vuitton show was a dream come true for her, but the journey hadn’t started out quite as smoothly. Encouraged by her peers to try modelling, HoYeon Jung, driven by her own self-confidence, decided to pursue it. Though she did not make it through the second season of Korea’s Next Top Model, HoYeon Jung took it in her stride and saw it as a way to grow and move forward.

Now, after having walked five shows with Louis Vuitton, HoYeon Jung still carries the same bright excitement and bundle of nerves as she did for her first show. Her life may have been on fast-forward since Squid Game and her win at the SAG Awards, but she is determined to keep learning and growing throughout her career.

“After Squid Game things became so fast, and it wasn’t quite my rhythm. But I think it’s fine to go in a different rhythm. I’m slowly getting used to it. I think I can do it,” HoYeon shares. In fact, the thing I’ve been thinking about a lot recently is the fact that I can dream. The fact that I’m alive is something I should be happy and grateful for. So, I want to keep dreaming and keep living.”

