From sneakers to bags, the adidas x Gucci collection drops today

The first adidas x Gucci collection drops today, 7th June 2022 at Gucci Pavilion with a dedicated pop-up just outside the Gucci boutique.

Fans and followers of fashion are all raving about the new adidas x Gucci collection that is now available at Gucci Pavilion as well as in a dedicated pop-up outside its boutique. The queue has started and we are foreseeing the pieces to sell out fast!

So in case you missed it, allow us to give you a refresher on the collection that was first presented in the Exquisite Gucci fashion show and designed by the one and only Alessandro Michele, Creative Director of the House.

adidas x Gucci merges the emblems of the luxury brand with those of the iconic sportswear label. The collection expands on the sartorial streetwear silhouettes that debuted on the runway with a spectrum of sport-inspired pieces, defined by the same kaleidoscopic aesthetics of the show. Each look is heavily imbued with a vintage feel that is combined with a timeless flair — think sports fashion in the 70s with a whole lot of disco vibes.

The heritage elements of both brands are encoded in a trio of lines, celebrating the stripes across ready-to-wear pieces that jive with the codes of athletic staples and leisurewear. The repertoire features a melange of enticing pieces that are both comfortable yet provocative, relaxed yet complex — each nuanced with archival elements of the two brands.

If you’re looking for a stylish look for tennis or golf sessions, there’s a look for every occasion.

Track pants feature the white Three Stripes of Adidas on one leg while the other is adorned with the red and green Web of Gucci. Vibrant prints accentuates how motifs like adidas Trefoil and GG monogram find synergy to amplify two legacies. Where two become one, there is a smooth fluidity and assertive vibe that create a hybridised cornucopia of expected and unexpected pieces — from leather heels, suede loaders and silk scarves, to bucket hats, carryalls, bags, and other accessories.

Rooted by a shared commitment to innovation, progress, sustainability goals and collective action, the collection also features multiple pieces crafted with future-conscious material fabrication including polyester, cotton and viscose.

Here’s a quick look on the adidas x Gucci collection preview.

The adidas x Gucci collection is available from 7th June 2022 onwards at Gucci Pavilion KL, at the pop-up and online on gucci.com as well as the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

(Images by All Is Amazing)