Get your hands on the FENDI Kids T-shirt and contribute to Make-A-Wish Foundation

A collaboration between FENDI and Make-A-Wish International, the limited-edition FENDI Kids T-shirt features the iconic FENDI Bear.

FENDI has teamed up with global non-profit organisation, Make-A-Wish Foundation International on a new and special heartfelt initiative for its FENDI Kids line with the scope of creating awareness on the importance of giving back and promoting the value of generosity sustaining life-changing wishes.

Starting from 18th November 2021, the exclusive unisex T-shirt will be sold at the FENDI Kids boutiques and FENDI flagships’ kid corners across Europe, Middle East and Asia, together with fendi.com to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Foundation International. Operating across the world, the non-profit organisation’s mission is to grant the transformational wishes of children with critical illness. A wish creates an opportunity for hope and the ability to experience life beyond illness.

The white T-shirt features Kids’ iconic Bear mascot wearing a FENDI signature yellow-T-shirt tobacco FF Logo and the Make-A-Wish logo. The T-shirt is available for the Junior boys and girls up to 14-years-old, as well as for the baby line.

As the season of gifting dawns upon us, this is the perfect gift for the stylish little ones in your life. Check out the collection at FENDI boutiques in KLCC and Pavilion KL.

All the proceeds from the sale of the customised one-of-a-kind T-shirts will benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation International.