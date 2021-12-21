Get your hands on these Louis Vuitton bags before the year ends

Louis Vuitton’s got a range of holiday gifts just for you. From the classic Capucines line to the glittering LV Night collection, here’s a nifty gift guide to help you shop for yourself and the fashion-forward among your loved ones!

The theme of Louis Vuitton’s 2021 holiday campaign, “Holiday House”, draws on the familiar and the comforting — jubilant scenes of end of year celebrations, evoking memories of long-lost childhood games, snowy ski slopes and convivial dance floors, in the spirit of giving and togetherness.

Amidst “Holiday House’s” enchanting scenes of festive fun, Louis Vuitton’s savoir-faire and latest creations shine through. The holiday collection features pieces such as high-performance skiwear, and a selection of the brand’s most emblematic bags, all ready to sparkle under the tree.

If you’re on the lookout for the perfect Louis Vuitton bag to cop for yourself or gift your loved one, perhaps the Holiday House collection is a place to start. Browse through our carefully curated list below.