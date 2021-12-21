Get your hands on these Louis Vuitton bags before the year ends

Louis Vuitton’s got a range of holiday gifts just for you. From the classic Capucines line to the glittering LV Night collection, here’s a nifty gift guide to help you shop for yourself and the fashion-forward among your loved ones!
The theme of Louis Vuitton’s 2021 holiday campaign, “Holiday House”, draws on the familiar and the comforting — jubilant scenes of end of year celebrations, evoking memories of long-lost childhood games, snowy ski slopes and convivial dance floors, in the spirit of giving and togetherness.
Amidst “Holiday House’s” enchanting scenes of festive fun, Louis Vuitton’s savoir-faire and latest creations shine through. The holiday collection features pieces such as high-performance skiwear, and a selection of the brand’s most emblematic bags, all ready to sparkle under the tree.
If you’re on the lookout for the perfect Louis Vuitton bag to cop for yourself or gift your loved one, perhaps the Holiday House collection is a place to start. Browse through our carefully curated list below.
As part of the LV Ski Collection, both the Capucines BB bag and the Capucines MM handbag are made from Taurillon leather, and customised with comfy shearling to give them a wintery feel. The wide leather straps, decorated with Monogram Flowers, bring added style to the bags while allowing shoulder and cross-body wear. The top handle in matching rolled leather enables hand and elbow carry. The signature LV Initials take on an understated allure covered in matching leather.
The hybrid Maxi Multi Pochette Accessoires handbag — part of the LV Pillow collection — comes in eco-responsible Econyl regenerated nylon. The exterior is embroidered with a Monogram pattern, giving it a comfy padded aspect, and lined with Mini-Monogram printed Econyl. This cross-body bag boasts multiple pockets and compartments, combining a Pochette Accessoires, a Mini Pochette Accessoires and a Round Coin Purse.
Also from the LV Pillow Collection, the Speedy Bandoulière 25 is an example of the Louis Vuitton’s commitment to eco-responsible craftsmanship as it is made from Econyl regenerated nylon with an embroidered Monogram pattern. Its padded exterior makes it the perfect comfy accessory for winter. Every detail of the Speedy’s design is iconic from its silhouette to the leather top handles and removable strap.
Another piece from the LV Pillow Collection — the OnTheGO GM tote bag is also a testament to the brand’s EcoDesign mindset, fashioned from Econyl regenerated nylon. The Econyl is embroidered with the Monogram pattern for a padded, sporty-chic feel. This spacious tote is perfect for business, shopping or travel. Long shoulder straps and two top handles permit comfortable carry options.
Following along the theme of a winter holiday, the scintillating Twist PM is inspired by winter ice, and is fashioned from sheepskin leather in a radiant silver that’s truly eye-catching. The shimmering effect is enhanced by the silver-color LV Twist lock, rivets and chain. It can be worn on the shoulder or cross-body thanks to its detachable and adjustable leather strap.
Perfect for the most formal of red-carpet events, the Coussin BB handbag is made from satin, embroidered with sequins, as part of the LV Night Collection. The sequins, a mix of shiny and matte, create a subtle Monogram pattern. This shimmering bag features a chunky light gold chain and an adjustable strap; both detachable.
Within the LV Night Collection is this sparkling interpretation of the Beltbag Coussin that comes in satin embroidered with silver sequins; recreating the iconic Monogram pattern. The modern flap bag can be carried in the hand thanks to its chunky, gold-tone chain, or on the shoulder, using the longer, thinner chain.
The Petite Malle handbag takes on a sophisticated evening feel in satin, embroidered with shimmering and matte sequins and trimmed in calfskin. The new chunky strap brings a modern feel and adjusts for truly comfortable carry. The iconic ‘little trunk’ design is Nicolas Ghesquiere’s homage to the brand’s trunk-making legacy.
Part of the LV Night Collection, the glamorous Pochette Twist handbag is fashioned from satin embroidered with shiny and matte sequins in a subtle tone-on-tone pattern evocative of the pattern embossed on the brand’s signature Epi leather. It features both a removable pale-gold-color chain and a detachable leather strap.
The Capucines Mini handbag looks exquisite in satin embroidered with sequins in a pattern inspired by that found on the brand’s Epi leather. This shimmering little bag will turn heads at any formal evening event. The Capucines can be carried with the flap outside or tucked inside to accentuate the signature LV Initials.
Available in Rose Jasmin, the Twist PM handback comes in precious pink Epi leather with the signature Twist lock in moonstone, a stone reputed to be spiritually protective and to provide positive feelings. The moonstone is integrated into a resin base to better reveal the glimmerings of its crystalline reflections. The double chain allows both shoulder and cross-body carry.
The Twist MM handbag is fashioned from gray Epi leather and features an exceptional interpretation of the bag’s LV Twist lock in moonstone, a gemstone reputed to be spiritually protective and catalyst of positive feelings. Entirely reworked, the Twist lock integrates resins to reveal the everchanging reflections of the moonstone, sometimes pearly, transparent or bluish.
The Keepall Bandoulière 50 alternates blocks of dark Monogram Eclipse canvas with lighter Monogram Eclipse Reverse to create a bold masculine feel. This classic soft travel bag boasts leather top handles and two leather bands along the side, all in black, making it instantly recognisable. Cabin-friendly, it has an unexpectedly spacious interior.
With its riveted corners and boxy shape, the Mini Soft Trunk bag in black Monogram-embossed Taurillon leather is a direct descendent of Louis Vuitton’s original trunks. The two matte-black chains, one connected to the zipper and the other serving as part of the shoulder strap, bring modernity to this small bag.
The latest interpretation of the iconic Keepall is crafted in sumptuous Taurillon leather, embossed with the brand’s historic Monogram pattern. A masterpiece of Louis Vuitton know-how, it’s compact enough to be used as a carry-on but large enough to hold everything for a short trip. A sophisticated bag for customers who like a signature look and high-end materials.
Slim and equipped with a padded pocket for a computer, the business-friendly Briefcase is fashioned from Aerogram grained calf leather for a supple, luxurious feel. It features a removable Jacquard strap, with Louis Vuitton woven into the textile, and is signed with metallic LV Initials on the lower right corner.
This supple wearable wallet is a compact version of the iconic Soft Trunk bag, scaled down for comfort. Crafted in iconic Monogram Eclipse canvas, it features signature touches like reinforced corners inspired by the House’s historic luggage. A two-in-one accessory, uniting the functions of a wallet and a shoulder bag, it’s the on-trend way to carry small essentials.
This on-trend mini version of the iconic Keepall features the understated elegance of Aerogram leather. Soft and supple as an old-fashioned aerogram letter, fine-grained calfskin is accented with the LV initials in matte black metal. A sleek contemporary look for a compact bag that’s easy to carry with its leather handles and removable Jacquard strap.
This new version of the Trio Messenger combines the versatility of a modular bag with the eye-catching elegance of Damier Graphite 3D canvas in subtle shades of gray. The removable zipped front pouch and coin purse make it a practical carrier for everyday necessities, and the adjustable strap guarantees comfortable cross-body wear.