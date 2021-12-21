Home > Style > Fashion > Get your hands on these Louis Vuitton bags before the year ends
21 Dec 2021 11:11 AM

Puteri Yasmin Suraya
Louis Vuitton’s got a range of holiday gifts just for you. From the classic Capucines line to the glittering LV Night collection, here’s a nifty gift guide to help you shop for yourself and the fashion-forward among your loved ones!

The theme of Louis Vuitton’s 2021 holiday campaign, “Holiday House”, draws on the familiar and the comforting — jubilant scenes of end of year celebrations, evoking memories of long-lost childhood games, snowy ski slopes and convivial dance floors, in the spirit of giving and togetherness.

Amidst “Holiday House’s” enchanting scenes of festive fun, Louis Vuitton’s savoir-faire and latest creations shine through. The holiday collection features pieces such as high-performance skiwear, and a selection of the brand’s most emblematic bags, all ready to sparkle under the tree.

The LV Night collection, which includes Capucines Mini in Black and the Mini Soft Trunk in Black.

If you’re on the lookout for the perfect Louis Vuitton bag to cop for yourself or gift your loved one, perhaps the Holiday House collection is a place to start. Browse through our carefully curated list below.

Jump To / Table of Contents

Capucines BB & Capucines MM

1 /20

Capucines BB & Capucines MM

As part of the LV Ski Collection, both the Capucines BB bag and the Capucines MM handbag are made from Taurillon leather, and customised with comfy shearling to give them a wintery feel. The wide leather straps, decorated with Monogram Flowers, bring added style to the bags while allowing shoulder and cross-body wear. The top handle in matching rolled leather enables hand and elbow carry. The signature LV Initials take on an understated allure covered in matching leather.

Capucines BB & Capucines MM
Price (Capucines BB)
RM26,700
Price (Capucines MM)
RM28,500
Shop Capucines BB
Shop Capucines MM
Maxi Multi Pochette Accessoires

2 /20

Maxi Multi Pochette Accessoires

The hybrid Maxi Multi Pochette Accessoires handbag  part of the LV Pillow collection comes in eco-responsible Econyl regenerated nylon. The exterior is embroidered with a Monogram pattern, giving it a comfy padded aspect, and lined with Mini-Monogram printed Econyl. This cross-body bag boasts multiple pockets and compartments, combining a Pochette Accessoires, a Mini Pochette Accessoires and a Round Coin Purse.

Maxi Multi Pochette Accessoires
Price
RM11,100
Shop Here
Speedy Bandoulière 25

3 /20

Speedy Bandoulière 25

Also from the LV Pillow Collection, the Speedy Bandoulière 25 is an example of the Louis Vuitton’s commitment to eco-responsible craftsmanship as it is made from Econyl regenerated nylon with an embroidered Monogram pattern. Its padded exterior makes it the perfect comfy accessory for winter. Every detail of the Speedy’s design is iconic from its silhouette to the leather top handles and removable strap.

Speedy Bandoulière 25
Price
RM9,200
Shop Here
OnTheGo GM Tote Bag

4 /20

OnTheGo GM Tote Bag

Another piece from the LV Pillow Collection — the OnTheGO GM tote bag is also a testament to the brand’s EcoDesign mindset, fashioned from Econyl regenerated nylon. The Econyl is embroidered with the Monogram pattern for a padded, sporty-chic feel. This spacious tote is perfect for business, shopping or travel. Long shoulder straps and two top handles permit comfortable carry options.

OnTheGo GM Tote Bag
Price
RM14,200
Shop Here
Twist PM

5 /20

Twist PM
Following along the theme of a winter holiday, the scintillating Twist PM is inspired by winter ice, and is fashioned from sheepskin leather in a radiant silver that’s truly eye-catching. The shimmering effect is enhanced by the silver-color LV Twist lock, rivets and chain. It can be worn on the shoulder or cross-body thanks to its detachable and adjustable leather strap.
Twist PM
Price
RM19,000
Shop Here
Coussin BB

6 /20

Coussin BB
Perfect for the most formal of red-carpet events, the Coussin BB handbag is made from satin, embroidered with sequins, as part of the LV Night Collection. The sequins, a mix of shiny and matte, create a subtle Monogram pattern. This shimmering bag features a chunky light gold chain and an adjustable strap; both detachable.
Coussin BB
Price
RM19,900
Shop Here
Coussin Beltbag

7 /20

Coussin Beltbag
Within the LV Night Collection is this sparkling interpretation of the Beltbag Coussin that comes in satin embroidered with silver sequins; recreating the iconic Monogram pattern. The modern flap bag can be carried in the hand thanks to its chunky, gold-tone chain, or on the shoulder, using the longer, thinner chain.
Coussin Beltbag
Price
RM11,600
Shop Here
Petite Malle

8 /20

Petite Malle
The Petite Malle handbag takes on a sophisticated evening feel in satin, embroidered with shimmering and matte sequins and trimmed in calfskin. The new chunky strap brings a modern feel and adjusts for truly comfortable carry. The iconic ‘little trunk’ design is Nicolas Ghesquiere’s homage to the brand’s trunk-making legacy.
Petite Malle
Price
RM24,800
Shop Here
Pochette Twist

9 /20

Pochette Twist
Part of the LV Night Collection, the glamorous Pochette Twist handbag is fashioned from satin embroidered with shiny and matte sequins in a subtle tone-on-tone pattern evocative of the pattern embossed on the brand’s signature Epi leather. It features both a removable pale-gold-color chain and a detachable leather strap.
Pochette Twist
Price
RM20,600
Shop Here
Capucines Mini

10 /20

Capucines Mini
The Capucines Mini handbag looks exquisite in satin embroidered with sequins in a pattern inspired by that found on the brand’s Epi leather. This shimmering little bag will turn heads at any formal evening event. The Capucines can be carried with the flap outside or tucked inside to accentuate the signature LV Initials.
Capucines Mini
Price
RM29,600
Shop Here
Twist PM

11 /20

Twist PM
Available in Rose Jasmin, the Twist PM handback comes in precious pink Epi leather with the signature Twist lock in moonstone, a stone reputed to be spiritually protective and to provide positive feelings. The moonstone is integrated into a resin base to better reveal the glimmerings of its crystalline reflections. The double chain allows both shoulder and cross-body carry.
Twist PM
Price
RM19,000
Shop Here
Twist MM

12 /20

Twist MM
The Twist MM handbag is fashioned from gray Epi leather and features an exceptional interpretation of the bag’s LV Twist lock in moonstone, a gemstone reputed to be spiritually protective and catalyst of positive feelings. Entirely reworked, the Twist lock integrates resins to reveal the everchanging reflections of the moonstone, sometimes pearly, transparent or bluish.
Twist MM
Price
RM20,200
Shop Here
Keepall Bandoulière 50

13 /20

Keepall Bandoulière 50
The Keepall Bandoulière 50 alternates blocks of dark Monogram Eclipse canvas with lighter Monogram Eclipse Reverse to create a bold masculine feel. This classic soft travel bag boasts leather top handles and two leather bands along the side, all in black, making it instantly recognisable. Cabin-friendly, it has an unexpectedly spacious interior.
Keepall Bandoulière 50
Price
RM10,100
Shop Here
Mini Soft Trunk

14 /20

Mini Soft Trunk
With its riveted corners and boxy shape, the Mini Soft Trunk bag in black Monogram-embossed Taurillon leather is a direct descendent of Louis Vuitton’s original trunks. The two matte-black chains, one connected to the zipper and the other serving as part of the shoulder strap, bring modernity to this small bag.
Mini Soft Trunk
Price
RM17,600
Shop Here
Keepall Bandoulière 50

15 /20

Keepall Bandoulière 50
The latest interpretation of the iconic Keepall is crafted in sumptuous Taurillon leather, embossed with the brand’s historic Monogram pattern. A masterpiece of Louis Vuitton know-how, it’s compact enough to be used as a carry-on but large enough to hold everything for a short trip. A sophisticated bag for customers who like a signature look and high-end materials.
Keepall Bandoulière 50
Price
RM17,200
Shop Here
Briefcase

16 /20

Briefcase
Slim and equipped with a padded pocket for a computer, the business-friendly Briefcase is fashioned from Aerogram grained calf leather for a supple, luxurious feel. It features a removable Jacquard strap, with Louis Vuitton woven into the textile, and is signed with metallic LV Initials on the lower right corner.
Briefcase
Price
RM14,300
Shop Here
Soft Trunk Wallet

17 /20

Soft Trunk Wallet
This supple wearable wallet is a compact version of the iconic Soft Trunk bag, scaled down for comfort. Crafted in iconic Monogram Eclipse canvas, it features signature touches like reinforced corners inspired by the House’s historic luggage. A two-in-one accessory, uniting the functions of a wallet and a shoulder bag, it’s the on-trend way to carry small essentials.
Soft Trunk Wallet
Price
RM9,750
Shop Here
Keepall XS

18 /20

Keepall XS
This on-trend mini version of the iconic Keepall features the understated elegance of Aerogram leather. Soft and supple as an old-fashioned aerogram letter, fine-grained calfskin is accented with the LV initials in matte black metal. A sleek contemporary look for a compact bag that’s easy to carry with its leather handles and removable Jacquard strap.
Keepall XS
Price
RM9,800
Shop Here
Coffret 8 Montres

19 /20

Coffret 8 Montres
This 8 watch case is crafted in classic Damier Garphite canvas. It easily goes from safe to suitcase and has a removable tray to hide other valuables.
Coffret 8 Montres
Price
RM28,500
Shop Here
Trio Messenger

20 /20

Trio Messenger
This new version of the Trio Messenger combines the versatility of a modular bag with the eye-catching elegance of Damier Graphite 3D canvas in subtle shades of gray. The removable zipped front pouch and coin purse make it a practical carrier for everyday necessities, and the adjustable strap guarantees comfortable cross-body wear.
Trio Messenger
Price
RM10,400
Shop Here
Louis Vuitton Bags Christmas Gift Ideas Christmas Gift Guide capucines bag LV Twist
Puteri Yasmin Suraya

