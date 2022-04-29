facebook
Get your summer sandals ready with Onitsuka Tiger
29 Apr 2022 02:01 PM

Puteri Yasmin Suraya
Brand and Partnerships Writer
In this warm Malaysian weather where summer is all year round, Onitsuka Tiger has got you covered with a range of sandals to help you beat the heat.

For the balmy days of summer, Onitsuka Tiger offers a wide range of comfortable and stylish sandals inspired by the sporty spirit and energy of the brand. Whether you’re looking for quick slip-ons after a run or even just for a day at the beach, or casual yet chic for a stroll around town, Onitsuka Tiger sandals are just what you need.

From the chunky DENTIGRE strap sandals to the sleek and athletic REBILAC SANDAL, we take a look at some of our favourite summer sandals from Onitsuka Tiger.

DENTIGRE STRAP

DENTIGRE STRAP

Known for its distinctive style, the DENTIGRE STRAP is a hybrid model that combines a strappy sandal with the sole of Onitsuka Tiger’s signature DENTIGRE design, offering both fashion and functionality. With its rugged tooled outer sole plus adjustable straps, the DENTIGRE STRAP has simple hook-and-loop closures that come on and off quickly and give it a soft fit. This chunky pair of sandals definitely adds extra style points to any outfit. Available for both men and women, and comes in black, white, and a contrast of white and vibrant yellow.

RM669
MEXICO 66 SABOT

MEXICO 66 SABOT

Got a quick errand to run, or a last-minute dinner with friends? The MEXICO 66 SABOT does the job and makes you look good while you’re at it. For those ultra-hot sunny days where sneakers just don’t cut it, the MEXICO 66 SABOT offers an easy breezy option (literally), with extra breathability through its mesh material. Retaining its original shape and iconic logo from the MEXICO 66 running shoe model, this SABOT variant presents a slip-on function that goes great with anything, even in a more formal outfit. The shoe features an OrthoLite™ sockliner to provide high level comfort for longer days out in the sun.

RM539
OHBORI STRAP

OHBORI STRAP

If you’re looking for a pair that gives the ultimate comfort, the OHBORI STRAP is for you. This model was designed and crafted to combine Onitsuka Tiger’s signature DNA with that of comfortability, and what you get is a stylish pair of sandals that are not only super snug, but also practical and perfect for warm weather days. The OHBORI STRAP’s upper section is made from a mix of textile and synthetic, while its sole is made with OrthoLite™ for supreme cushioning — making it the perfect companion for a day about!

RM439
REBILAC SANDAL

REBILAC SANDAL

The REBILAC SANDAL is a sleek, modern take on Onitsuka Tiger’s beloved REBILAC RUNNER, a long-standing favourite from the brand. Defined by its timeless style and sophisticated heritage, the REBILAC SANDAL reinterprets the classic sneaker into a versatile sandal with stylish design elements. The open mesh keeps your feet cool while still protecting your toes, and the hook-and-loop straps plus elastic heel bands give this shoe a good fit.

RM539
As a literature buff, Yasmin has a deep love for fiction and poetry. When she’s not writing or café-hopping, she enjoys binge-watching period romances, (badly) belting out show tunes, and curating Spotify playlists to match her mood for the week.
