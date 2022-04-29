Get your summer sandals ready with Onitsuka Tiger

In this warm Malaysian weather where summer is all year round, Onitsuka Tiger has got you covered with a range of sandals to help you beat the heat.

For the balmy days of summer, Onitsuka Tiger offers a wide range of comfortable and stylish sandals inspired by the sporty spirit and energy of the brand. Whether you’re looking for quick slip-ons after a run or even just for a day at the beach, or casual yet chic for a stroll around town, Onitsuka Tiger sandals are just what you need.

From the chunky DENTIGRE strap sandals to the sleek and athletic REBILAC SANDAL, we take a look at some of our favourite summer sandals from Onitsuka Tiger.