International Men’s Day is observed every year on November 19. The day cherishes the positive impact men have on their families and communities. The day was founded in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a history lecturer at University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago. The day helps raise awareness about men’s well-being and brings to fore several role models.
According to the International Men’s Day website: “The proposed objectives of International Men’s Day include a focus on men’s and boy’s health, improving gender relations, promoting gender equality, and highlighting positive male role models. It is also suggested as an occasion whereby men may highlight discrimination against them and celebrate their positive achievements and contributions to communities, places of work, friendships, families, marriages, and child care.”
One of the many objectives of International Men’s Day is to improve the existing gender relations and promote gender equality — hence, giving way to 2021’s theme: “Better relations between men and women.” This is the day you can utilise to the hilt when it comes to making men feel values for the positivity they bring to your life. This is the day wherein you express your love and gratitude towards the men in your life by making them feel special.
One of the most effective ways to make someone feel special is by giving them something they value. Gifting is a thoughtful gesture that will not only remind them of you, but will also tell them that they matter. But in order to purchase a wonderful gift, you must carefully think about your loved one’s interests and likes. This way your gift will not just possess emotional value, but will also be useful to them.
Still wondering about what to buy? Look no further. From fancy hats to gardening kits, here are 10 amazing gift ideas you can choose from to surprise the men in your life this International Men’s Day.
Gift ideas to show appreciation for the men in your life
One of the most versatile gift ideas, sneakers make for a perfect gift for that special man in your life — be it your brother or partner. From formal suits to a pair of jeans and a tee, sneakers can be paired with any outfit.
An awesome gift for a sartorial man. Select the one that matches your guy’s personality.
Surprise the men in your life with their favourite drink. Gift him exotic blends that will enhance his break time as he unwinds and relaxes or a hot cup of morning coffee — a romantic gift that he’ll love. A coffee gift box is indeed a perfect gift for those who love to drink the beverage.
Giftr has many options to explore. Here are some amazing combos you can give a coffee aficionado.
One of the best gifts for those who love to look their best every single day. This thoughtful gift has all the essentials for the man who likes to keep his best foot forward. You can also opt for a travel-friendly gift box.
Here are some great gift giving options you can choose from.
The best way to bond is to take up an activity together. Gift him a gardening kit that consists of all the tools to help him make his home area greener. You can also join him in as he enjoys some gardening in his spare time.
You can opt for a kit depending upon the requirement. If your man is someone new to gardening then opt for a beginners kit, otherwise go for a regular one.
A fantastic gift for those who love food but also like to stay healthy. If your man loves to snack between his meals then why not give him something that is healthy but also satisfies his taste buds — just the right amount of taste and health.
Love Earth provides the best gifts for those who love to eat, albeit in a healthy way. They have some delicious snacking options.
If you love stealing your brother or partner’s hoodies and jackets then this one is the perfect gift to give him. Calvin Klein has some amazing varieties that you can give to make him feel special. Also, indirectly it’s a gift for you too.
Check out their offerings.
Help the special men in your life to expand their accessories collection by gifting him a cap/hat. You can also pair it with a waistpack. JD Sports has some amazing options you can choose from. Be it caps or bags, these accessories are sure to get you some brownie points.
If that special person in your life still loves to use classic stationery, think about gifting him a fountain pen. Even better if the pen comes with an ink refill and a notepad to make it a complete set. Sure to put a smile on his face every time he writes something.
This one’s quite the rage amongst men these days. A treat for the gadget geek, smart watches are the perfect gift for the man who loves to own the latest gadgets and likes to be on time, whether it be a date or a business meeting.
Look at some great picks and choose the one you think will meet his requirements.
The ultimate gift for the man who loves to cook. Smart oven is a boon especially during a time when many have discovered the joy that comes with cooking a scrumptious meal at home.
Some smart ovens will also help with air frying and baking. Confused about which one to select? Don’t worry, we have some suggestions. Here are some great smart oven options.