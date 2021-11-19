International Men’s Day is observed every year on November 19. The day cherishes the positive impact men have on their families and communities. The day was founded in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a history lecturer at University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago. The day helps raise awareness about men’s well-being and brings to fore several role models.

According to the International Men’s Day website: “The proposed objectives of International Men’s Day include a focus on men’s and boy’s health, improving gender relations, promoting gender equality, and highlighting positive male role models. It is also suggested as an occasion whereby men may highlight discrimination against them and celebrate their positive achievements and contributions to communities, places of work, friendships, families, marriages, and child care.”

One of the many objectives of International Men’s Day is to improve the existing gender relations and promote gender equality — hence, giving way to 2021’s theme: “Better relations between men and women.” This is the day you can utilise to the hilt when it comes to making men feel values for the positivity they bring to your life. This is the day wherein you express your love and gratitude towards the men in your life by making them feel special.

One of the most effective ways to make someone feel special is by giving them something they value. Gifting is a thoughtful gesture that will not only remind them of you, but will also tell them that they matter. But in order to purchase a wonderful gift, you must carefully think about your loved one’s interests and likes. This way your gift will not just possess emotional value, but will also be useful to them.

Still wondering about what to buy? Look no further. From fancy hats to gardening kits, here are 10 amazing gift ideas you can choose from to surprise the men in your life this International Men’s Day.

Gift ideas to show appreciation for the men in your life

Main and Featured image: Cottonbro/Pexels